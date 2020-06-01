Long-term investors should not worry about the recent price weakness in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Given the short-term outlook, it is reasonable to expect declining momentum on its share price. The strong balance sheet and liquidity position give the company a lot of breathing room. VFC is also well managed and has created shareholder value even in tough environments.

The company is also a "dividend aristocrat". With plenty of liquidity on the balance sheet, we see the payment of the dividend as safe. Let's not forget that VFC is also a cash cow. From 2009 to 2019, the company has generated a total of $12.4B in cash from operations, has spent $2.4B in CAPEX and $2.5B in net acquisitions (net of divestitures), for a total of $7.4B in free cash flow.

We see shares in VFC as fairly valued. However, its long-term outlook, as outlined in the Investor Day conference in late 2019, is strong. If the company manages to reach its targeted goals, investors would be purchasing an excellent company at a fair price.

Well-run business

We see VFC more as a capital allocator than a company operating in the retail industry. The company's strategy is to buy a portfolio of brands and divest non-performing ones. This strategy has worked really well for it, which speaks to the quality of management. For example, its most famous acquisitions, Vans, The North Face, and Timberland, have proven to be excellent investments of capital.

VFC focuses on acquiring brands that it sees has the potential for high returns on capital and sales potential, sometimes even saving them, like in the case of The North Face. After going public in 1996, and subsequent years of underperformance, The North Face was facing accounting irregularities in which it overstated its revenues by 6%. Days after announcing filing for bankruptcy, VFC acquired it for $24.5M in August of 2000. Today, The North Face is one top of its banner brands, with total Outdoor Segment sales (which include Timberland and other smaller brands) of $4.6B.

VFC's strong brand portfolio gives it slight competitive advantages

Although we don't see barriers to entry within the industry, we believe VFC benefits from intangible assets such as brand recognition, which gives it a slight competitive advantage.

Vans is a clear example of such an intangible asset. The brand has transitioned from a very niche market (skateboards) to becoming a major lifestyle brand. It also presents VFC with a huge window of opportunity to transition to a more direct-to-consumer business, instead of relying so much on its wholesale business. By sales channel, wholesale still represents the majority of total sales with 67%, while direct-to-consumer represents the remaining 33%. Of that 33%, e-commerce accounts for 25% of DTC revenues. So there is a clear runway for more growth in both the DTC and e-commerce channels.

The high returns on capital also support our idea that VFC benefits from some competitive advantages. VFC's 10-year average return on capital is 17%. If we estimate its cost of capital to range anywhere between 8% and 10%, it shows that it has generated a positive spread between its returns and cost of capital, creating shareholder value.

We also believe the company can sustain such returns. For example, management is always actively managing its brand portfolio. If a brand starts underperforming, it is quick to get rid of it. In 2016, the company sold its Contemporary Brands business (7 For All Mankind, Splendid, and Ella Moss brands) to Delta Galil Industries for about $120M. In 2017, it sold its licensing agreements to supply merchandise of U.S. sports teams for $225M. The company has also sold individual brands like Nautica, Van Moer, and Reef and has recently announced the divestiture of its occupational workwear business, which is currently accounted as discontinued operations in its income and cash flow statements.

The spin-off of the Jeans segment into a new entity, Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB), is also a great example of a management team very actively involved in managing its asset portfolio. We believe spinning off its jeans business was a good idea and should create value for shareholders. The Jeans business is highly competitive and currently dominated by two brands, Levi's and American Eagle jeans. Those two brands also operate mostly using a DTC approach, compared to Wrangler and Lee, which rely on mass merchants, department stores, and third-party retail for the distribution of their products, putting them in our opinion at a competitive disadvantage. Operating results were not encouraging either. Looking at Kontoor's annual sales, they have gone from $2.9B to $2.5B in 2019, indicating a tough environment. Overall, the spin-off of its Jeans business should allow VFC to improve margins in the long-run, as negative results are put behind and brands such as Vans, The North Face and Timberland, which enjoy more pricing power, accelerate their top line, increasing and sustaining returns on capital.

The long-term view

Last year, VFC held its Investor Day Conference outlining its FY2024 targets. The highlights of the conference include the following five-year targets:

Revenue growth of 7-8% compounded annually due to increasing DTC penetration and international growth

Targeting gross margins of 55%

Reaching operating margins of 15%

Growing EPS at a CAGR of 12-14%

Generate approximately $8B in FCF

Targeting annual total shareholder returns of 14-16% via dividends and buybacks

With COVID-19 impacting its fourth-quarter 2019 results and with sales expected to decline by 50% for its first quarter of 2020, the goals for 2024 might be pushed back a couple of quarters. It all depends on too many factors beyond the control of the company. There are still many unknowns as to the real impact of COVID-19 on the economy. If the "V" shape recovery doesn't materialize, then these targets are very optimistic.

VFC is trading at a reasonable EBITDA multiple

Source: Tikr.com

We believe VFC is trading at a reasonable EBITDA multiple. Still, at this point, an investment in VFC is only for those who wouldn't mind short-term volatility. For those with a long-term horizon, VFC might make a good investment at recent multiples.

To conclude, we still believe the fundamentals of the business have not changed much due to the strong brands it owns. A brand portfolio with room to grow. However, consumer tastes can change dramatically, which is always a risk. Also, with increasing tensions between the U.S. and China, the goal to expand in Asia might become more difficult to achieve. That would severely damage its five-year plan for revenue growth. That said, VFC counts on its strong management team which is capable of navigating through rough times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.