Introduction

Spotify (SPOT) recently announced a deal with the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”. As a response the stock skyrocketed almost 20% to $195, testing new highs before coming back to $180. Despite the stock run-up, the deal has been received with scepticism by some, especially for its rumoured cost of around $100 million. I ran the numbers on the deal and found out that the future is not so gloomy for Spotify.

Why The Deal Matters

First, if you are wondering why Spotify is venturing so aggressively in the podcast industry, a few statistics could help put the move into perspective.

The podcast industry is rapidly growing. First, over the past 5 years, the number of Americans listening to podcasts each week skyrocketed 225% going from $19 million to $62 million. Second, according to the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) and PwC, podcasting ad revenue is expected to reach over $1 billion by 2021, up 50% from this 2019 revenue. And third, most video-podcasts and relative clips are currently hosted on YouTube and other video platforms, paving the way to additional revenue streams.

Running The Numbers On The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan’s full library, dating back 11 years, is to hit Spotify in September and become exclusive to Spotify before the end of the year. The deal is believed to cost Spotify as much as $100 million in a multi-year contract. The price tag is so high that it shocked many, but the deal also probably represents a bigger opportunity than many realise.

Spotify did not just acquire a successful podcast. Spotify acquired THE most successful podcast to date. The "Joe Rogan Experience" (JRE) has been the number 1 podcast for many years and accumulated over $2.8 billion views to date. The YouTube channel counts more than 8.5 million subscribers, generating around 3.7 million views per day.

YouTube’s monetized views range from 40% - 80% of the total views, meaning the video platform does not generate revenue from every ad displayed. We know that YouTube ads have an average cost-per-view of $0.01 – $0.03, but also that services like Youtube Select allow marketers to reach top-tiers channels (top 5%) for an even higher ad rate.

Based on these numbers, and assuming a revenue model similar to YouTube, we can estimate the total future revenue coming from the deal for Spotify. Being a highly successful channel, we can safely assume the ad cost for advertisers to land on the higher end of the average rates, at $0.03 per view, if not even more. Maintaining an average of 60% monetization rate, and the channel 3.7 million views, running the numbers leads to $67 thousand ad revenue per day, or $6 million a quarter, $24 million a year. Considering the deal is rumoured to cost Spotify $100 million in a multi-year contract, $24 million a year should be enough to break even. However, I believe this scenario can be considered a conservative estimate. Below you can find a table of possible monetization scenarios (Figure 1). I highlighted (bordered) what I see as the most likely scenario.

Figure 1 - Source: Table created by the Author - Authors Calculations

Despite users being “very loyal” to the podcasts they follow, a 20% decline in view could be estimated due to the platform switch. Some users may not care enough to tune in on another platform, or some users may just become viewers due to the automatic YouTube recommendations. With almost 9 million subscribers on the YouTube podcast channel, I believe the base of loyal followers will remain millions large. Moreover, this loyal user base will justify a higher advertising cost than the regular YouTube video. Spotify will be able to collect deeper data about their audiences and, in turn, feed it to advertisers, which will be willing to pay higher rates to be able to reach their target audience accurately. Hence my main projection that sees fewer views at a higher margin, which could bring Spotify as much as $43 million per year.

But of course, it would be limited to think that Spotify would make a deal of such proportions just for the advertising revenue. This deal could, in fact, be the start of a strategic plan of much bigger proportions.

The Collateral Effects

The number of subscribers Joe Rogan will bring to the Spotify platform is in the millions magnitude. The YouTube figures I mentioned earlier are impressive, but the same content is also being consumed is on other audio platforms as well. Spotify could benefit from many of those viewers and listeners switching to their service. We don’t know how many already have a Spotify account or subscription, but even maintaining a conservative estimate (10%), new users of the platform could amount to at least 1 to 2 million users.

With premium subscribers now standing at 130 million, this number won’t likely move the needle. However, the podcast regularly features individuals from different fields and backgrounds, which in turn have their own following and user base. A quick scroll through the last videos of the channel show hosts such as comedian Kevin Hart, world-famous skateboarder Tony Hawk, and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, the latter alone collecting 14 million views in only three weeks. For Spotify, the increased traffic is therefore set to accelerate the subscriber growth speed, which was already very high at 31% YoY at the end of Q1.

Besides pure subscriber numbers, bringing hundreds of million views to the Spotify platform will significantly increase the company brand awareness, and become more attractive for original podcast creators.

The Deal Has Deeper Implications

The deal has a deeper aspect to it, which may be well-know to Youtubers or JRE podcast followers. In fact, I believe the switch to Spotify from YouTube was not moved by money only, but arguably also from the frustration for YouTube policies. On his podcast, Joe Rogan has expressed this frustration several times, complaining about YouTube trying to “control the way people communicate” so that is feasible for them to make a profit. Another issue he discusses is a censorship problem, which several other public personalities have also critiqued. Acquiring one of the biggest and most visible stars of Youtube’s podcasts, Spotify has likely set itself to acquiring the interest of many others content creators willing to shift away from the Google (GOOG) platform.

Spotify has a strong competitor in Apple (AAPL), which is currently trying to expand its original content offer. However, Apple’s recent moves are small, and cannot compare to Spotify aggressive deal. It is safe to say that Apple has fallen behind in the podcast race. Needless to say, Apple could start spending more than Spotify to gain traction again. This easier said than done, however, for the same reason that buying Cristiano Ronaldo or Lebron James guarantees more revenue than buying a bunch of lower-tier players. Popularity and audience matters, and Spotify has so far made the most successful move.

In the years to come, Rogan’s move to Spotify could be seen as the landmark moment that started the shift from the market-dominant YouTube to the rest of the platforms. And YouTube’s market is very large. In the US market alone, YouTube is expected to make $5.5 billion in advertising revenue, and the online advertising market is growing at 7.7% compound annual growth rate. Moreover, YouTube is watched by the vast majority of younger people, reaching 81% of US people aged 15-25 and 71% aged 26-35. Capturing a slice of the younger generation audience should set Spotify up for a bright future.

Conclusion

The $100 million price tag could be shocking to many, but an in-depth look at the deal shows that it is indeed a winning move for Spotify. Advertising revenue, subscribers growth, market share and future original content are all important factors of the deal. Should Spotify execute the plan as expected, and maintain the lead over the competition in this space, the future of the company should be brighter than ever.

