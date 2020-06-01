Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the video we posted May 22nd. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the video as well as a podcast embedded below if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: I'm Daniel Shvartsman, Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace continuing our Roundtable series on the market during the time of coronavirus. Today I'm speaking with Kirk Spano, the author of Margin of Safety Investing on the Marketplace, a service that offers growth in income investing for the 2020s.

So Kirk, good morning, how are you doing?

Kirk Spano: I'm doing well, Daniel. How you doing?

DS: I'm good. I'm good. Good to speak with you today. We are talking about energy. We did a Roundtable on energy last week, where we were talking about -- obviously, it's in the spotlight. We've got the lower demand, we've got the contango, we've got a lot going on. You've been bearish on oil for a while. And in the roundtable, the impression I got was that you think that a lot of these, what feel like potentially temporary changes, work from home, less travel, et cetera. I took away that you think they're going to play out for a longer-term or maybe a permanent state. And I'm curious to hear a little bit more on why you think that and how you try to make sure you're not over extrapolating from the current period.

KS: Right. So I'm really just data driven here. And I was an oil bull, to give you some context for 25 years. I was buying Occidental Petroleum back in 1999, when nobody wanted anything but Pets.com, I bought Petrobras (PBR) when it IPOed. The reason I got on to MarketWatch is because I called the shale boom ahead of Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

So I've got a deep history in oil and I just follow the numbers. And you've got a couple of MarketWatch authors that also follow oil, some are bullish, couple are bearish. I just joined the bearish camp, right around New Years, I had been holding out hope that there was one more puff on the cigar, because I got out of oil before the first crash. Then I got back in too early. Everybody knows that, that reads me. And I took a loss on those investments.

So I'm taking a look at what's out there now. And it is clear to me in following the corporate announcements, looking at the headline from Ford (F) today, taking a look at Nationwide Insurance or Northwestern Mutual, these are big companies. Everybody in tech, yourself, you're working from home. It is not going to be difficult for people who have white collar jobs to work from home more often. And I think that this was something that was already coming. But it's going to be more pronounced now. And it's going to be permanent.

So people who had the one day week where they worked from home, those people will certainly be working from home three days a week. And if you have companies that -- Nationwide Insurance, they basically said they’re going to come into the office twice a month, rest of the work you do from home.

So this is not a temporary thing. The only thing we don't know is order of magnitude at this point. Now is it going to be 10% of the commuting is gone, or 20% of the commuting is gone, or 30% of the commuting is gone, and that's an extremely important equation, because in the United States, about 6 million barrels per day go towards commuting.

So if we have 10% less commuting, that's 600,000 barrels a day that we're not using for oil. If it's 20% less commuting, that's 1.2 million barrels per day less oil. Well, that would completely wipe out all oil growth in the whole world.

So it is not hard to see that we may have actually already hit peak oil demand. I don't think so. I think it goes just a little bit higher, after it recovers in the next couple of years. But oil demand is really, there's virtually no growth rates after this rebound.

DS: Let me take one part of that, which was the commuting. And that's another trend that's being talked about right now is that as we start to move around more we're reopening, public transport is going to be less popular relatively. So that's one. Some of that 10% maybe gets made up with public transport. And then something we were talking about before we started recording was also even air travel may not be as attractive. And so now all of a sudden if we’re vacationing this summer, you go in the car more or you rent or buy an RV, or whatever the case may be.

And so while in the near-term, I saw an insurer I own talk about how auto -- their profit margins are much higher because auto claims are down, but you start to think about okay, it could be that we are moving less but we're driving more because the other forms of transportation, we're less excited about. What do you make of that as a potential mitigant to what you're talking about?

KS: So, I think you have to look where you have public transportation. In the United States, almost nobody takes public transportation, right? It's infinitesimal. Now when I go out to New York, sure, the subways are pretty full. But a lot of those people are also people that could work from home. So you just take a look at what the numbers are. And the data will tell you where we're going to go. Will a few more people drive to work? Sure, but in five years, they might have an EV or a hybrid anyway.

So you have to just take a look at the really big picture, and for the next year or two economic activity will be lower. Then you have technology coming for hybrids and EVs. And I was at CES this year. I mean, I covered CES for Seeking Alpha, and I talked to executives from Ford and from Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) and from Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), from Danaher (DHR). And I talked to all these people, and I went to their panel sessions, and every single one of them, across the board, say that by 2025 and 2026, you're going to have EVs and hybrids as a much larger percentage of the automobile mix.

So we were already heading in the direction of using less oil. BP, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Eni (E), Total (TOT), they're all telling you. I mean, the only holdouts that are talking about more oil demand are Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), and Chevron's not even that strong on it.

So when you take a look at -- well, is there going to be a few more people driving to work? Sure. There's going to be a few more people driving to work. But when you take a look at mass transit around the United States, I know it's different around the world. I don't know what mass transit is like in Spain, but I know on Germany, the trains, I mean if they're 10 seconds late, they have a federal investigation, right? So you really have to take a look at that. But most people take a subway to work, or they take a bus to work. They can probably work from home a lot of the time anyway.

So I'd say, yeah, there'll be a slight uptick in people driving to work, who were taking mass transit. But the number of people who are just working from home is going to dwarf that. It's going to be 10 to 1, it's going to be 20 to 1, it's going to be a massive, massive amount. And it really just accelerates trends that were already happening.

And that's really, I think, a takeaway on COVID altogether, right? I think the takeaway on COVID is that a lot of technological trends that we expected to happen over the next 10 years, that I was telling the members of Margin of Safety Investing, hey, over the next 10 years, all these things are going to happen. Don't get super angry, if they don't happen in the next two. All of a sudden that timeframe has gotten condensed, because we have to do it now. So and you have company after company after company you saying what if we see you once a week for the -- mainly to set the agenda that's good, go home and work.

As long as everything gets done and we can see that you're clocking in on your company-issued laptop, then we're cool.

DS: Yeah, for a separate thing, I was looking at tech earnings reports for software-as-a-service companies. The number of companies that use accelerate or even amplify in some cases when talking about this transformation, and just the changes, that's just one sub sector of that. But yeah, for sure, there's definitely a lot revving up here.

So the last thing on oil specifically is for all this -- the price of oil has recovered reasonably. I know it's not. Last I checked, it wasn't quite back to the pre-OPEC news, but it's -- so I guess, is there -- what you said, I think you used the colorful phrase that you are going to be shorting oil companies back into the ground whence the oil came. What could go wrong there? What do you think is the risk factor with the oil companies?

KS: So, in any industry, where you can see the end of the horizon. You have what called a they're playing out the string basically, is what they're doing. This is the run out period on oil investing. And it's going to last a long time. It's not like we're going to go from 100 million barrels a day, down to 50 million barrels a day overnight. I mean, that's going to take two, maybe three decades. It's going to take time, but by the middle of the decade, we'll be using half as much oil, maybe a third as much oil, in that general range is what all the projections look like.

There's a certain amount of oil that we'll probably use for a very long time, just because it's a good fuel for certain things that we probably won't be able to change for a very long time. However, with oil, once you're in the run out period, you start to see different things happen with price. Right now, we have the oil price crash. And now you see it recovered, well, yeah, that's because it went the negative 30 or something. It's $27 a barrel a day today. There's not a single oil company in America that can make money at $27 a barrel, and all of their hedges have started to come off.

So, they have some hedges through the end of this year, very lightly hedge next year around 50 bucks a barrel here in there, but the majority of their production is not. So you take a look at the companies from your giants Exxon and Chevron, Chevron's in way better shape financially than Exxon. Exxon is going to have to cut its dividend. I don't know when they're going to do it, but they're going to do it. They're taking on debt to pay the dividend, at some point the people who are issuing debt go, hey, wait a minute, you haven't made much money in a very long time net of debt creation, and who's going to buy your assets from you? Do you want to go out and buy an oilfield right now? Nobody wants to buy an oil field right now.

So you're going to see Chevron probably plod along, Exxon is going to have a major retrenchment. I think that stocks going down to 20 maybe 10, they're going to have to spin off their pipelines, they're going have to spin off real estate. They're going to have to do all sorts of things to transform themselves. And what we know about transformations, super expensive.

So, then you move into the shale plays, you look at them and you go, well, if they can't make money under about $50 a barrel, and we know that the price of oil is probably going to be between $40 and $60 long-term, because why would Saudi Arabia ever really give the United States oil companies a break. They need the money. So they're going to probably allow oil to get to around $60 a barrel at some point. And then they're just going to pump.

They have the cheapest oil. Why wouldn't they pump it? Ask yourself that question, if you were in a competitive industry, and all the products were the same, but you made it the cheapest, would you say I'm not going to produce all I can because I want you guys to make more money. It's not going to happen. They've already done it to us twice. It's going to be permanent. They're trying to bring back the gloves right now, because right now in the United States what we import, okay, what we import, which is mainly from Canada, we have over a 1,000 days of imports in storage. 1,000 days, it's never been that high.

So if oil or around the world ran at a negative supply demand equation of -- if we had a million barrels less per day of supply than we did demand, it would take four years, maybe five years to go through all the oil that's in storage right now. And it's probably closer to five because we don't really know what China has. So, you take a look at it and you say this is the biggest one in history at the beginning of the electric vehicle age, which again, it's going to take time for that to happen, but there's just no demand growth. So the lowest cost producers are going to win. It's just like when you buy stocks, the lowest cost basis wins the most right. So the low cost producers are going to produce.

Russia, they have conventional reserves. They don't need the capital, it cost them hardly any money to get it off the ground. Even Canada, the oil sands are cheap to get out of the ground once they have it all set up. So, the cost of production for shale is really high comparatively speaking, in most basins, the exclusion, the exception is the Permian. But in the Permian, they're a bottleneck right now, because there's not enough pipelines, which probably brings us to our next topic. But, what we're really going to see is you're going to see half of the shale industry go bankrupt. You've got companies like Occidental that are going to have to do the same sort of things that Chesapeake did to avoid bankruptcy.

So do I see bankruptcy for Occidental (OXY)? I think it's a coin flip. I think that Carl Icahn strips the assets, and ultimately, he makes money. I don't know if there's a lot of money to be made as a shareholder. Warren Buffett is getting paid his dividend in common shares right now. So between him and Icahn, institutions, they're going to own 90%, 95%, 99% of all the shares at some point. So if they do a prepackaged bankruptcy, who gets taken care of? I think I was 2,000 shares, right? You've seen those bankruptcies happen before, where if you don't own 15% or 10% or 12% of a company, you get nothing in the bankruptcy. And that's right the entire retail sector.

So all the retail investors, they get wiped out in a prepackaged bankruptcy that took the 13% or 17%, or whatever it is billion dollars of debt coming due in the next three years for Occidental. And you can take that equation across every oil company out there and say, okay, at lower production and a lower price how do they pay their bills? Are banks going to keep giving them money when they know there's no oil growth? We only know Saudi Arabia can step on the pedal anytime they want. And knowing that Russia is not going to cut their production.

That whole narrative is just mind blowing to me. I can't remember the guy, he's a writer for Seeking Alpha. He's been talking about this a year longer than me. And he's been right and I argued with him on the phone then, but he's been right. I think he's got a service actually. And so if you want oil, I'd actually say, if you really want to do oil, you need to talk to one of the guys, who are getting ready to short it, because this rally, the rally that's going on with oil stocks, man, this is a gift to the shorts.

And I'm going to start writing pro articles. I've already sold one report to a hedge fund on which oil companies to short. I mean they're just going to get crushed. And you'll have your survivors Pioneer (PXD) is going to survive. They have very little debt. Parsley (PE) is probably going to get bought. You take a look at that who's out there and Concho (CXO) and in your other Permian plays will survive. But your company's in Colorado they're screwed.

And the companies in the Bakken, I went out to the Bakken right when it started. And I talked to the people who became multimillionaires, the farmers who became multimillionaires. And the stories were look, when they came into the test walls in the 70s, the well-man came and they left and they said, look, we can't get to this oil. You know what's there we can't get to it.

Grandpa told my dad, and then my dad told me, and this is a true story. Buy all the lands you can. So, there's a family out there. I forget the name of the colony starts with an M, that they just kept buying up farms as these people died and kids didn’t want to do it. They wanted to go to big city. There's a family out there just bought a farm after farm after farm and they did the winter wheat. And then one day the oil guys came back and then farmer got a new pickup truck. Mama got a new house, and that's the story. Those are the stories they tell.

So what's going on now is even the Bakken is really having zero growth, right? In Oklahoma, you have those oilfields, where every time they stick up a straw in the sand, they get an earthquake, right? It's not quite that bad, but they have major disposal problems, which means that even though it's cheap to get the oil out of the ground, it becomes expensive, because the disposal is very expensive.

There's just not a lot of green oil in America, when it comes to cost competitiveness. Do we have a ton of it? Absolutely, we got a ton of it. Is it cheap to get to? No. Are their costs coming down anymore? No. Technology is? No, we don't. So you've got the Permian, that's going to be the sweet spot. If you're going to invest in oil, you have to be in the Permian. And then the Gulf of Mexico depending on what regulations are.

DS: So just not to belabor, but just the shale companies, the story has been, obviously, there's a lot of financing involved there, and you made allusions to debt and whatever. But the story has been, it's flexible, it's very low variable cost, et cetera. And you're saying that's not, not only is that now playing out, but given that there's essentially a cap on where it can go, because then Saudi Arabia, Russia, whoever else can just pump oil, there's just not there in a corner. And there's not really a way out until there's a lot of rationalization coming.

KS: Right. The only way for the price of oil to get much above $60 a barrel is a war. Nobody wants that. And it won't be permanent, or for collusion. So we're not going to see collusion that lasts very long. Because why? Because the politicians go nuts, if the price of oil is $100 a barrel again, this start to slowing down the economy. So we're going to have cheap oil forever. I mean forever, until it's a niche product in 20 years, oil is going to be cheap.

DS: No worries about, I don't want to digress too far. But there's also the threat of inflation with everything going on in the economy right now in the Fed. Do you think that the supply demand dynamics override any threat there or?

KS: Well, so, I told people a year and a half ago to start buying gold. Because yes, we're going to devalue the debt by probably 50% over the next decade. And the thing is, we're probably going to double the debt the next decade. So we're going to get inflation, whether they decide the measured CPI or not, I don't know. I mean, those inflation numbers are so bogus, it's unbelievable. Because if you're 90% of the population, you care about what your food costs, right? You care about what your healthcare costs, you care about what your rent is, you care about, all the things that you spend on daily, right?

10% of us have 90% of the money. It's just the way that it is. Should it be that way? That's an argument for different thing. But the reality is that 90% of the people are going to experience demand push inflation and monetary inflation. Milton Friedman told us back in the 60s, right? What is inflation? It is always a monetary phenomenon. And with Chairman, Powell being on 60 minutes and giggling when he said, yeah, we just created digital money and yeah, we just floated the market with money.

At some point, reality hits you in the head. And it hit us in the head in 2008. It started to hit us in the head this year. We printed gobs of money. Maybe there is something political there. Maybe they're just doing it, because they wanted to prevent a depression. The ideas that some people have the COVID isn't remarkably, overwhelmingly, an economic catastrophe is just mind numbingly ignorant.

And I won't say dumb. So I don't think most people are dumb. But I think a lot of people don't have the facts. And the reality is that we're going to see a 15% give or take decline in GDP this year. That means that if we get half of that back just from finding a way to deal with coronavirus, you still have another half of it to get back with the economy accelerating.

So again, go back to 2008 and say, okay, we had this big collapse. How long did it take to come back? Well think about this. The bottom in real estate wasn't even until 2010. These things play out overtime. So this is going to be tough for a couple years on the economy. That means oil demand is going to stay down. Natural gas is a slightly different equation. But I think that people need to realize, this is a big deal. And it's going to affect a lot of companies. And the second best oil companies are in trouble. And the third best oil companies are gone.

Now you've got a handful of companies out there that will survive. Total is probably the best major. Royal Dutch Shell just cut their dividend what 70%, 80%. If Royal Dutch Shell, who everybody thought was the bastion of financial strength has cut their dividend, what does that say about Exxon? Right? What does that say about Exxon? Chevron, like I said, has been better managed for a long time.

I have nothing good to say about the CEOs of Exxon, present or past going back 30 years. And that includes Tillerson who I think has some revelations later in life. But the idea for the last 20 years, we've known that oil demand was starting to slow down, right? Oil demand growth is starting to slow down. And these companies didn't adjust for that. And then we had the shale boom, which had a lot to do with 9/11. Don't ever think that George Bush didn't know that that oil was there. Right when 9/11 happened, that set into motion a lot of wheels with regulation. Yeah, go ahead and get this oil now, right? The deal with Saudi Arabia is almost over. And that's where we're at now, President Trump is dealing with Saudi Arabia, which is now just another, I mean, some of the bad things that he said about places are true.

And I'm not a Trump guy, but he makes some pretty astute observations. So, whether we agree or disagree on the solutions it’s different, but Bernie Sanders is the same thing, he points out a lot of things that are wrong, then we have to fix it. But Saudi Arabia is such a major problem for us. And Iran should naturally be more of an ally. If it wasn't for the Ayatollah, because the people are democratic there.

So you really take a look at the Middle East and you go, what a major problem, why do we want to be involved with them? So, the whole Middle East, the Council of cooperative nations on there, with OPEC, they're already preparing for us to leave, because we've slowly been trickling out. We're not going back. If there's a war there, we'll bomb something, but we're not sending troops to get nothing.

We don't want to be involved there. And that's part of this gigantic equation with oil, which is how do we not have to deal with the Middle East, it's expensive, our people die and nobody gains, right? The Exxon gained for a while. So, I think that people just have to look to the great big giant picture and say, okay, what does that mean? It means two things. We're going to get a lot of oil from Canada, right? I am not and this could be a segue to our pipeline discussion. I'm an environmentalist, I believe in ESG and sustainability, but building Keystone XL would have been a good idea, because we would have been off building soil forever.

So we should have figured out a way to do it. I don't think they're going to. What if we had just want the Canada and that’s your buddy, right, you like drinking Molson or whatever. Let's get some oil from Canada instead of bringing it in here on a barge to the biggest refinery in America that's owned by Saudi Arabia. So there's all these things that play in the wheels on the wheels on the wheels, but when you take a look at cost competitiveness, our oil companies just aren't there, with the exception of the companies in the Permian. And that is a lot less reliant on the pipelines.

DS: So let's get into the pipelines. I guess, we've talked -- we in the past did a podcast on Kinder Morgan (KMI) specifically. And you mentioned in the Roundtable that you still like it, you've mentioned that you sold it off, and then you bought back into it as dropped. And I'll make this a two part question. First of all, we talked about Nat gas in the Roundtable and you weren't necessarily bullish on Nat gas, which is a big part of KMI's business.

KMI also trading at about its highest yield in a long time. I think there's some disappointment, from what I can see in comments on Seeking Alpha as my source, that the dividend raise wasn't as good as it should have been, but they did raise their dividends, highest yield than above four years not counting, obviously in March, it was higher.

You painted a pretty grim picture for oil. And Nat gas, I don't think you're necessarily bull on it. So fill us in on your take on Nat gas. And then why KMI specifically you think is worth the trouble as compared to any other sector that's when not compared to other names in the industry, but just why bother with it at all?

KS: So natural gas is going to be around a lot longer than oil. There's still demand growth for natural gas, not much, but a little bit. Because that’s the coal powered -- coal fired power plants retire, and they're basically all going to be retired by the end of this decade. Natural gas is getting about a third to half of that new generation. Our experience of energy has been getting about a third and now that's moving towards two-thirds.

So, we all thought that it was -- I wrote articles about this with MarketWatch years ago. I saw natural gas was going to be the bridge fuel, to alternative energy or nuclear, whatever we came up with. And it turns out that the alternative energy has become cost competitive, very fast, right? The costs of solar and wind during daylight hours for solar have come down 90% in the last seven years, eight years. So you even have utilities, right? We're in it for the bottom-line, tearing down functioning coal power plants, put it in batteries, wind and solar.

So we know that we're basically at that crossover point right now. Natural gas is still growing though, because we still need some base power. And the base powers won't be necessary for very long time until we have small scale nuclear that doesn't produce waste. And who knows when that's going to be or something magical and new? So you take a look at this and you say, okay.

Natural gas demand is going to keep drifting up until sometime next decade. That's what we know, could be 2030 could be 2039. We don't know just yet. Associated gas from oil drilling has contracted dramatically this year in the last couple of months. So the associated gas from oil drilling is Waukee was the natural gas clause. So as oil drilling comes down by a few million barrels per day, over the next several years, because it will recover a bit in the next year or two, you're going to see a tighter equation for natural gas.

Does that mean the price of natural gas is going to go to four or five or six again? That could be event driven or probably not. You're probably going to see natural gas in threes level three handle most of the time, we have a to handle right now. But it looks like we'll be three-ish by winter. And with air conditioning costs coming more and more, although while that's daytime and you do solar, you're going to have some demand for natural gas.

So with less associated natural gas, the price for natural gas is high enough that the natural gas companies don't go out of business, right? They don't go bankrupt. But even if they go bankrupt, they come back in another form just different shareholders, right? So it's not like that production goes away. So even though shale oil is going to see probably half of those companies or more go bankrupt, many of those companies come back, but they have clean balance sheets and they only operate when it's profitable.

So because they're short cycle, right? So if the price of oil is low, they don't put any money in the CapEx, price oil gets to 60, they put money into the CapEx. Same thing with natural gas. So natural gas has a longer runway, so has a little bit of demand growth. But they're not going to have a lot of money to throw to shareholders because they have massive debt too.

So they're not going to get forced into bankruptcy. They're just going to pay their bills for a really long time. One of their bills is to the pipeline companies. Kinder Morgan is the biggest natural gas pipeline company in America, 71,000 miles of pipe, and they have 3100 or 3200 miles of oil pipe, but that's mainly in the Permian.

So if you take a look at what their map is, which is behind me over that shoulder, if it's still on it looks like it's turned off. And what you realize is, boy they've got a really good network. So Kinder Morgan probably has the best pipe network. They're focused on natural gas. They're also the biggest transporter of CO2, which is a big deal, because we have to do the mitigation now. And eventually every well in America is going to be capturing their natural gas, their flaring is going to be gone in a couple of years. Especially with Joe Biden.

If we have a Biden presidency, flaring is gone. I mean, those companies will be told you got 18 months, stop the flaring and capture all that natural gas. So, there's this dynamic equation, where natural gas is basically in balance at this point. And we'll see that way. And we're going to burn off a little bit of the gloss, but oil is in like a major imbalance and that's going to last forever because the cloud is so big.

So with Kinder Morgan and what did I tell you way back when we did that first podcast, I said they would continue to reduce debt. It continue to increase the dividend and they buyback a couple shares and the price have gone to the 20s. And that's what happened.

I can say the exact same thing now. They're going to keep raising the dividend, they keep paying down debt. And they're going to buyback a couple shares. And the price is what $15.50 right now, it's going to be in the $20s by next year.

So when we have that first interview, you and your partner in prime were skeptical. And you weren't sure whether you should believe me. Well, over the next year Kinder Morgan beat the S&P by seven points.

So it is that the kind of company that you want for sure, maybe not. If you want nothing to do with fossil fuels, I understand. It's the one fossil fuel stock that I keep. Because I think that it's got a long runway. The dividend is what 6%-7%, throws off a big dividend. And when I look at a company to invest in, it's way beyond that stuff.

Here's what people don't know about Kinder Morgan, the same thing that I alluded to with Occidental, Icahn was going to strip the assets, nobody's talking about that. But that's what's happening. Kinder Morgan has a wild card. And the wild card is this, Richard Kinder's bought about 11% of the company over the years. He just keeps pouring his own money into it. Why is that? Richard Kinder is an old man.

He's going to have a strategic transaction with that company at some point. I don't know if they merged with Williams. I don't know if Exxon spins off their pipelines and then those merge, something's going to happen where, the Kinder family can cash out. And he wants to own as much of that company as possible for when this transaction occurs. And I don't know when that transaction is presumably if he doesn't die suddenly in the next several years, he's going to do it.

So the big upside with Kinder Morgan is the fact that it will probably beat the market by a point or two or three, because of that big fat dividend and because it's stable and their balance sheet has been chronically getting better, it's because there is something else out there that might drive even up more. So with Kinder Morgan, I can basically beat the stock market by a few points. And I might this Peter Lynch stuff now, I might hit that one big pop.

So if all of a sudden Kinder Morgan drifts into the 20s, and there's a strategic transaction that pops up to 35, I've doubled my money, plus collected a dividend in just a few years. And I think that's probably what's going to happen. But of all the companies that we invest in our margin of safety investing, we're always looking for that extra thing. Okay, can we beat the market if nothing spectacular happens? Yes. Is there a chance for something else? Yes.

So we want to be able to beat the market with less risk, less risk thing is the most important. And then is there a potential catalyst because of something extra? You don't need them all to hit, you get one here you get one there. And also, that's a whole bunch of extra money to the bottom line. And Kinder Morgan is one of those companies.

I don't look at Williams that way, I don't. And Williams is probably the second best. I don't look at Energy Transfer (ET), any of these other companies that way, Enbridge (ENB) none of them. They all have problems with the border of their Canadian. All we've got a pipeline here that is energy transfers trying to replace the line that goes under Lake Michigan. And two states are telling them, move it. Close it, move it, we don't care.

So we've got big problems and that's oil. So you got big problems with the oil pipelines because they drip and they leak. And they've done a horrible job over the years of containing that. But the natural gas is more necessary. And go back to the oil pipelines. The Keystone XL, two or whatever they were going to call it would have been such a good idea if they could have done it cleanly. If they could have had the foresight to not put it over an aquifer. The biggest aquifer in America, and through sand dunes that are I don't know anything about them, but they're apparently rare.

So, you take a look at this and you say, there's been a lot of bad management in this industry. There's stripping money out for the executives, and they throw a couple to the shareholders to keep them in check. But I think Kinder Morgan probably, you're looking at a potential doubler from this price in just a few years.

DS: The question that -- thanks for that. The last one is so Williams or Exxon or whoever the -- because Kinder Morgan I don't have their market cap in front of me, but it's a big company. There are only a handful of buyers. And it is understanding that they're better positioned because they have Nat gas and Permian exposure and CO2. It's still not a -- I understand that industries that struggle going to consolidation. But do these companies are you looking at? Do they have the balance sheet? Do they have the wherewithal to pull off a transaction like this down the line in two, three years or whatever?

KS: Yeah. You take a look at the oil majors and they have pipes. And you take a look at Williams, you take a look at several of the others. I think the most likely scenario is a merger. And if I got this right, it's probably going to be with one of the majors, because the majors are going to need cash. And they're probably going to spin off assets. So that would be my guess, is that Exxon, in particular probably spins off their pipelines at some point. But it could be just a straight merger with Williams.

And when you put their -- when you overlay their maps, you go wow that would be a good merger. So, that's what you need to take a look at is where are their pipes. And are they complementary or they redundant? And the Williams, Kinder Morgan merger would be remarkably complimentary. Exxon, if they spun off their pipes, which I think is inevitable, that would be a big deal. So we'll see.

Take a look at what private equity is doing out there right now. There's so much money floating around in private equity, that they want to buy commercial real estate assets for like 20% discounts. And they can only get 5% discounts. Why is that? Because there's just too much money out there. That's why the Fed doing what it's doing. They really ought to just focus on Main Street and small business because there's more than enough money out there to help big business. There's just tons of it. It's we've got so much capital floating around that, at some point, you're right, there's going to be inflation. It's just a matter of where does it manifest. Does it the hit the capital markets and Main Street does it just hit Mean Streets? It's hard to know coronavirus is a wildcard. I'm being very cautious here.

As you read my article yesterday, there's three scenarios that could play out right? We could have two moon the Fed just ignites everything. We could have a second wave of coronavirus that makes us go back and rethink what we're going to do as far as reopening. Then we have the Armageddon scenario where we completely screw up our supply chains, because we just do all the wrong things.

And, I don't think the Armageddon scenario is coming. But, there's a possibility that government doesn't get things done in a timely manner. There's a possibility that the Fed just becomes ineffectual. They can put bazillion dollars, but might not matter. And then if we get into a trade war combined with COVID and supply chains get wrecked, I mean, oh my gosh, we have big problems. So that's the Armageddon scenario. I don't think it's likely but it could happen and people should be aware of it.

And how that would impact energy? I mean, you'd wipe out half the industry in a quarter. So, there's things out there that we have to be aware of. The most likely scenario, as we're seeing in China, is that we get a second wave of coronavirus. We have to maintain social distancing sometime into next year probably. My guess is the second-half of next year, Powell, Druckenmiller, they are all saying that we don't start seeing a big recovery until late next year. I agree with them.

And so, how does that manifest with oil and gas? Lower demand. Supply, we're going to maybe start burning off some of the blocks, because there'll be less production. And you're not going to get as many people out there because of capital reasons, because they a lot to get sick. There's a lot of moving parts. So there was an article on Seeking Alpha a while back something about big picture thinkers. It is basically an advertisement for gold.

So I get it. I'm bullish on gold. On March 16th, we loaded up on gold. That was the day I was at an interview with Forex Analytics. Gold dropped to the floor at the open I bought it on air and gold of stocks, and went up 63% since then or something. And I've sold couple of calls on it now that I just think the next time there's a correction. And we're looking at the new article I put out there. We got the alligator jaws with put call ratio. And there's always a correction there. We just don’t know, it could be 5% or 25%.

Gold could get sold off, because when there's margin calls and margin has increased again. When there's margin calls, what gets sold? The assets they haven't lost much. So that's what happened. That's why gold broke down those couple of times in March was because gold had a problem, because that's all the people had that was worth anything. So, that's what's coming is probably a second wave of coronavirus. Phase 1 is going to last a very long time for the reopening. We're not going to get to Phase 2 and Phase 3 for a long time. And that breaks my heart, because I'm a season ticket holder for the Brewers. I want to go to a baseball game.

But I don't think it's going to happen this year. And I'm not so sure it'll be the first-half of next season either. And I think baseball might be on TV through sometime next season and that's horrifying. I played baseball 25 years. And I mean, I'm like who's the baseball player. They asked me, what I do during the winter. I sit in front of a window when I wait for spring.

And so we just have to wrap our minds around what's really truly going on and get off the ideological stuff, get off the I like Trump or don't like Trump thing, and just look at it pragmatically and say, okay, how does this all play together. And it's just such a big equation. I sit in front of these computers, eat 9-10 hours a day. And then I come back at night. And you start seeing, this is what's happening in Germany. This is what's happening in China. This is happening in India. This is what's happening in Pennsylvania. They go a wild, this is bad. This is bad.

And so, when you look at a recovery and say something like oil, you are okay. Cheapest oil is going to win. And there's so much debt that if our oil production doesn't go up, right all just finished where we started go back full circle. The oil argument, the thing that people don't understand is that the debt that was taken out was taken out basically perpetually increasing production.

Harold Hamm talked about us, producing 20 million barrels a day. And suddenly were back under 10. We're not going to produce 20 million barrels a day ever, ever. And for some of our companies to throw back some cash to shareholders someday, we need to keep it down at these levels. We can't expand our oil production or we just go through the exact same crap storm that we've been going through for the last five years with those companies.

So whether they go bankrupt a new shareholders a merger or whatever, I don't want any real part of oil producers right now. When they go bankrupt, and then they come out of bankruptcy, talk to me then. Because at that point, they'll have clean balance sheets, and they'll be in the runoff phase and you can just do a very simple mathematical equation, are they going to be able to throw cash off to me. At this price they can at this price they can't or evolve the other way.

So, right now, it is very hard to be an oil investor. And if you're doing it, god bless you on the rally. I'd be selling into the strength because we're at multiple resistance levels over the next 3%, 4% or 5% on the upside. And then either the world goes to the moon, and we get -- I've already called this the biggest soccer rally in history. And really, it's just reminiscent of what happened in 2008. In 2008, we got the initial crash for what, six, seven weeks. And then we got a six or seven week rally where it went straight up and go and pull the headlines. I dare you go pull the headlines from during that six or seven week rally. Everything's back. Everything's great, invest, invest, invest. A Main Street, go invest, go invest.

Then what happens next week, two weeks, three weeks later, next week down in the stock market. And then it rallied again. Shorter rally not as big. And you get the same headlines. That was now it's off to the races. And then what happened? Crashed again. Then we finally bottomed, the Hanes bottomed on March 9, 2009, whatever it was. And you could feel the boost in the market.

I kind of felt that boost on March 23. I should have invested more money. But this is an unknown. And I've got time. We'll get a pullback at some point, I'm making an investment. And how much I invested and how things were going at the time? But, with oil, well, look the big picture is this, oil demand growth is basically gone. Demand is going to turn over to be negative sometime in the next 10 years. Cheap oil doesn't exist in America, other than some of the conventional reserves. But they can't increase their production. So again, that just becomes a math equation. And, we want out of the Middle East.

So you just take a look at all these things. And you go, yeah, for us to really be independent economically in America, we need cheap energy. It's not going to be oil. That's just the bottom line. Natural gas for a while. Oil is on the way out. People need to understand and embrace that we're in the second or third inning already of the end of the oil age or five years in. Six years in. And it's common.

So if you are truly a risk averse investor if risk matters, you better be very careful of any oil investments.

DS: I'm sure you felt the same way back in '08. And I'm sure this is how every market conversion feels. There's always tons of factors going on. But when you talk about alternative energy, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the cost of producing oil. What scenario are we going to be in to the moon or choppy or second wave of whatever? And there's all these different factors, obviously the ones who make the right bets. They're the ones who get rewarded when history looks back and in their bank account. But it's just a good reminder for investors and then with oil specifically. There's so many other things going on.

So all the best we can hope for is that we do get to watch the Brewers sometime soon, because that's they were pretty good last year. Weren't they?

KS: Two years in the playoffs two years in a row small market.

DS: Life is good when the Brewers, the Twins, when the Midwest is doing well in baseball. So --

KS: I got a question for you. Can you play that thing behind you?

DS: It's tuned the same way as a guitar, so it's not so hard. You just got a Bulgarian. And so I don't play it a lot is probably really added tune in it. I've got that guitar, I would frame that I put on a war.

So Kirk, I've been speaking with Kirk Spano, author of Margin and Safety Investing. You can find him on Seeking Alpha check it out both growth income tech energy some. You've heard his reads on energy but tech, other areas.

Kirk, any positions in the stock's name? I presume KMI. Any other positions that you need to disclose from what we discussed today?

Kirk Spano: No, the only one that we mentioned today that I own is Kinder Morgan. I will say this, some of the bonds on Occidental are interesting. Barron's just covered that. And I was already looking because I bought bonds on Chesapeake when they were trading for pennies on the dollars and I traded those for big game. I think that if you really want to have involvement with oil right now take a look at some of the bonds.

I wrote a bond article recently, and nobody read it because it's bonds. But, the Fed buying corporate bonds is a big deal. And so there is more of a floor under the bond market that is under the stock market. And that's something I don't think people understand because of the nature of QE, they just think all QE is the same, and it's not.

Some of the oil stocks out there. The bonds are trading up between $0.70 and $0.90 on the dollar. And some of those are pretty good deals. You get 7% to 8%. And if there's a bankruptcy you become a new shareholder in a company that will probably be pretty attractive with a clean balance sheet.

DS: Okay, very interesting. From my end I have a tiny position in DDG which is actually an inverse ETF for the energy space just part of a basket of hedges that I have my portfolio. I also have PSQ for example. So not super directional. But okay, Kirk, thank you so much. Best of luck out there. Stay safe and hope that the markets work out well for you.

KS: Yeah. Me too. Take care

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DDG.

Kirk Spano is long KMI.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.