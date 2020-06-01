Coronavirus Roundtable - Profiting From Oil's Decline Phase (Video Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of the video we posted May 24th. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the video as well as a podcast embedded below if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy.

Daniel Shvartsman: I'm Daniel Shvartsman, Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Today I'm joined by Richard Berger, the author of Engineered Income Investing. A service that offers value investing using reliable dividends, engineered with covered options. So we're continuing our coronavirus Roundtable series. We're talking about energy today.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

The interview with Richard runs from 54:45-1:22:30 on the above podcast.

So Richard, Good morning.

Richard Berger: Good morning, Daniel. How are you?

DS: I'm good. How are you?

RB: I'm doing fine. Thanks.

DS: So, we did energy Roundtable. And energy continues to be just an interesting subject. I'm going to come at the oil glut, which is a big topic from two sides. First, you were quite bearish about how long it would take an oil glut to dry down. Just looking at the price of oil, it's almost come back to where it was before March 9, before the failure the Saudi and Russia disagreement that led to increased production. What do you think's going on right now?

RB: Well, it's come back and it hasn't. The March 9 date is important, but we got to remember oil has slipped in the lot and very fast even before that trigger first by the virus economy than the Saudi, Russia price war. And break down with OPEC really accelerated things as the Saudis moved aggressively to almost unlimited production. They ramped up from 9 million barrels a day to 12 million. So now they cut back. And we're just really still in the first few weeks, so they're cut back.

And we've already reached even before the Saudis began to curtail production under the new agreement. We've already reached essentially global storage capacity limits, both onshore and offshore. So there's really no more room for contango storage. Very little.

And so we were destined to see a moderation of curtailment of production because there's no place to put it. Demand certainly hasn't risen again yet. The economy is continuing to erode. And the curtailments currently in effect are scheduled to only last till the end of the month and then begin to rise again.

So the minor price increase we've seen for now is I don't think it's going to hold. We certainly are going to see. If they're successful and not seeing early massive cheating amongst OPEC and Russia, we will see oil prices probably firm up over by yearend into the $40 to $55 range quite possible. But they won't hold there very long. Like there's a lot of factors putting heavy pressure on oil price, both from the economic side the economy and demand and from the supply side. The economy, I believe it's still headed for a much deeper crisis. The unemployment rate in the U.S. was announced that with up to 50% unemployment in the total workforce now.

Last year 2019 wages and salaries for the workforce in the U.S. totaled $18.6 trillion. So we've already taken approximately half of that $9 trillion out of the U.S. economy. The global economy of them all. U.S. has pumped in $5 trillion into the economy already. And is continuing to pump it about a trillion dollars a month. But even that those numbers, they haven't even replaced the missing wages and salaries that we've lost.

We haven't added in the loss of corporate commodities GDP. We are on the brink of major depression.

DS: Just quickly you're talking about the wages loss, $18 trillion was an annual figure or was a monthly figure?

RB: Yeah. So $18.6 trillion is the annual total wages and salaries for the U.S. in 2019. So that’s the 50% unemployment rate that we currently have reached. On an annual basis, we'll be talking about a loss of $9 trillion, $9 trillion plus in the economy. These are frightening numbers.

So I think the market recoveries we've seen to date which has gotten us up to where we're only in a mild bear market, 10% level of that pullback from the 339 high on the spy, about 294. And we're at -- I'm sorry, that 10% was about 307. So we're within $9 of that, get back up to where we're only in a correction rather than a bear. The market way too optimistic. There's a lot more danger out there than we see on the economic side.

Beyond that, as far as oil pricing goes, we've got the two trends of both long-term oil price trims, which my recent article pointed out what every each oil industry needs to know that see the chart, that documenting the oil price trends since actually high in 2008, prior to the global financial crisis and a strong trend since 2011, when the highs on the seasonal peaks of oil have occurred, and highest of the lows have both been trending down ever since then.

So that we're in. And even before this current crisis in an ever decreasing oil price market as mainly the shale oil paradigm has changed the basic dynamics of the market, so that we rather than are prone to shortages, that then taking me years for the exploration to find the new resources and develop and bring back online to serve the economy demand.

We can now do that in months. So that has put in it. The shale oil paradigm has put a lid on the how long the shortage last being essentially relatively brief compared to historically. That plus the economic factors plus the fact all prior OPEC agreements have a history of falling apart within six months. So with major cheating.

So we can expect that this minor agreement that should affect now, it's not going to be affected very long.

DS: So, I wanted to ask on the other side. We're seeing some data, Yesterday, there was a report that Cushing Oklahoma storage hub saw the second straight week decline in domestic crude supplies in a big drop in stocks. I'm just reading the news already on Seeking Alpha. And contango, I haven't looked at the latest. But I saw a chart somewhere that contango is increasingly close to gone and that we may be back to. So is there a risk to this supply glut? You would talk about years for the supply glut to go away. Is there a risk that something changes that this will flow out faster?

RB: Well, we take the most optimistic picture for removing the glut and slow recovery. If the economy recovers quickly and by yearend we're into a strong economy, essentially back on track to where we were prior to the virus recession. And the Saudi, Russia agreement hold both those things happen. We will start to draw down contango storage which is currently at about near 1.2 billion barrels at a rate of perhaps as much as 5 million barrels a month. You can do the math from that. We're still looking at 10 to 14 months in that perfect conditions.

So no matter how you look at it, it's going to be a while to get away from soft prices to start seeing any upward pressure.

DS: And when we're talking about the contango storage, where is this being held? Where in the market is like, there's the tanker thesis or there's but where is this? Is this actually, is this going to strategic reserves? Or how is this affecting the selling dynamics?

RB: Well, in fact that's an interesting question. And so the national strategic petroleum reserves have actually been selling oil and it stopped taking deliveries. It's double when the supply demand no longer are they taking oil off of the market, they're actually putting oil onto the market. That stopped recently as again, part of the quid pro quo in recognition of the Saudi Russian agreement, the U.S. in particular and most nations of the world, where strategic reserve agreed to stop selling out of the reserves and to begin purchases to again.

So that pressure has improved. However, the contango storage that's out there and strategic reserves do not count as part of contango, because they're normally not considered as dynamic within the market. So the actual contango storage is primarily onshore storage, not within refinery tanks. Contango is considered just the oil speculators if you were the traders oil in storage. Onshore storage, which is the hardest solid numbers they have, and then tanker storage floating. The $1.2 billion right now is estimated to include almost 100% of all onshore storage, plus all floating storage, all the entire global tanker fleet. So that's where we sit right now. So we won't see contango volume roll much more, there's just no room for it. We are at a saturation point. So it also. Go ahead.

DS: When you talk about this, then we're not specifically talking about whether or not because as I recall, the technical contango is when future months are -- future contracts out in September are higher than the current contract. And so it's, you'd rather hold on to the oil until you can sell at higher market.

RB: Yes. contango, very simply put is, when the future price is higher than the stock market price. So that is the definition of contango. The opposite of that when future prices are lower than stock is backwardation. Currently, we are the next two months sort of last I looked are in backwardation. Now, where we're expecting lower prices current spot. I'm sorry, let me get that backwards, where we are expecting. Well, I have to look at that again. I know we're not expecting lower.

DS: I thought I'd seen that contango closing.

RB: I think I've got that chart here. Give me one moment. No, I don't have that chart in front of me right now. The next two months we’re expecting higher prices than current. So we're in contango for the next two months, and then we show backwardation beyond that. Nonetheless, the December futures are at $35, roughly a barrel $35 and change versus a spot market before the opening of this morning we checked $33 and change. So we're not seeing much upward pressure here.

DS: Okay. So I want to get into eventually your article that you referenced earlier oil every investor needs to consider these factors. I wanted to segue by talking about alternative energy sources because that was a theme of the pressure on oil and it's one I've had other discussions. The pressure on oil as competing resources that make it less attractive.

I wanted to just hear your thoughts on when you're in a downturn like this markets correct themselves to some degree. And so for example, gas becomes cheaper, so more people drive and when there are other reasons that more people are going to drive probably with not wanting to get on planes, public transport, et cetera. I'm curious if you think that that's going to counteract the rise of alternative energy if there, threats to alternative energy that are shared with the existing legacy energy sources of oil and gas.

RB: Yes, that's a very good point to make. And there will certainly be some of that effect that these lowered prices will put a drag on the adoption of, I’ll call it, alternative or green energy. One of the big hurdles that alternative energies have to overcome still, is the amount of capital investment costs will tend to bring them up to the point where they're servicing enough to actually replace oil. I mean, yes, we've got I was surprised in doing the research for how price competitive these offering choices are these days, but they still are only a minor parts overall, but still they are almost 20% plus of the energy mix globally these days, which is a huge growth from just a decade ago, even but still nowhere near replacing oil and gas won't be for a long time.

And also going to take trillions, ultimately trillions of dollars of capital investment. So, long as conventional fossil fuels have the potential to serve the market at lower rates to cut weight deep down like the crash in oil prices hit. We drop back down into the 20s and even teens and single digits in there. That is a cautionary note that nobody's going to invest $100 billion in a solar photovoltaic facility when it may become uneconomic under such a future scenario. So that will be a cautionary trend.

And on the other hand, that long-term move towards that they’ve already become price competitive. And it does take just permitting and construction and all it takes decades to build a major new energy facility, whether it be fossil fuel or alternative energy. So those are slowly displacing oil and gas almost regardless of price, another large motivating factor being just energy policy and environmental policy on both national and global basis. So those trends are going to continue regardless.

DS: So then I wanted to the conclusion I took and if I misinterpreted, please let me know. And A conclusion I took from your article was that you still see value in some of these oil companies. And I'm curious to hear a little bit more. The pictures pretty grim, it seems both in the short-term and those long-term trends. So what do you think is the enduring value in this sector?

RB: Well, as you say, it's a grim short-term and long-term picture, but it's not totally without some golden nuggets. The transition period between oil companies continuing to try to be sustainable as oil and gas companies. And becoming self liquidating cash flows is we're in that phase now, it began in 2011 without going through that, it will probably looking normally at a 10 to 15 year phase for that. And that's a painful phase. We've been seeing the total net return is my article documents for all five super majors be essentially negative for the past decade.

Yes, people love their dividends. But if you take the change in stock price, and those dividends and they still lost money. They're only being paid losses out of the value their stock dividends. And that trend looks to continue.

However, once the oil companies reach the point where they decided that they are going to become self liquidating because the real 90% I'm going to just throw off top of my head valuable of any oil and gas company is in the reserves in the ground. Once you're no longer spending a huge capital investment to find and replace and develop, lift those reserves. Your only cost in converting those from underground storage into liquidated cash through the sales leader is your lifting cost.

Oil companies are huge cash cows at that point. Look at the Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) for 20 years, huge, 10%, 12%, 14% dividend yields and 2% and 3% were the norm in the market. The Prudhoe Bay was coming to near an end anyway before this most recent crisis. So that’s the kind of cash cows we'll see once the oil companies do go to full liquidation phase and slash their capital budgets to near zero, just enough to maintain the maintenance and repairs to lift that oil, all those huge reserves out of the ground back that's sort of a golden age for investors to get in on that.

So there's a lot of opportunity there in the future. The act strangely enough, our current crisis, depending on how it continues to unfold, they accelerate that trip. Right now, the companies have slashed for the first time ever, I think, have slashed their CapEx budgets below that necessary to at least maintain reserves at historic at least maintain reserve levels, so they're not actually seeing in that product. And some of those companies will probably make the decision to at least in part do that to no longer target as a strategic part of their business, at least replacing reserves every year.

DS: So, a couple sort of follow-up questions there. First of all, you're talking about the way you're just trying to get 10 to 15 year period of transitioning into the liquid, like we're in this painful transition until we get into where we're just paying out the cash from developing those reserves. Is that right?

RB: Yes.

DS: Okay.

RB: Yes, and then they are big, it's not a huge. 10 to 20 years of cash cow drawdown once they decided to complete slash CapEx too.

DS: Because they're no longer…

RB: As they prepare.

DS: They're no longer looking for new reserves, they're just content to pay out their reserves and so you're. So the example BPT as we're talking about self liquidating trusts which pay are still subject to market pricing, but largely their purpose is to just convert, essentially, if you think about the balance sheet to convert the reserves into cash that they can then pay out dividends.

RB: Exactly.

DS: Okay. So then, as a last question for this is I suppose more short-term, but you would picks out Total (TOT) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) as the company that majors you like the most. And I'm curious why those two? Potentially, it's obvious you're not the only one who likes them. But why those two? And I know you like to use covered options, as we said at the top. At this point in time how are you investing in those sorts of companies?

RB: Yes, the latter part of your comment there answers the first part of the question. Why those two currently, is because they have the best covered option opportunities on them. And they're the two that I gave the Royal Dutch Shell and the Total in my article that I gave specific traits on them based on market pricing that’s when the articles sent for release. Those two were providing cash secured puts, writing cash secured puts about 26% below than current market price for the shares, generating -- I'm sorry. Actually about 40% below current market price it's currently generating 23% to 26% annualized yield that’s from the premium for those products.

So generating a very high yield. And you've got 40$ plus downside market protection at the same time. So those are attractive. Most people, I don't think you can pick anything in even a healthy market in a booming bull market that in general to expect those kinds of returns, let alone that sort of downside protection.

So there are ways to play even a grim period and forecast with great opportunity. This is what in fact the entire concept behind inferior income investing. That's how we use options as to provide protect quality, safe, relatively safe investments, because of the downside protection and the quality of the company to survive through any given storm, wealth generating double digit yields.

DS: So your risk here is that it drops 40% and you have to pay for the shares, correct?

RB: Yes, in a worst case scenario, and it could very well it could happen here because I painted the scenario where we could see a another major oil price collapse and therefore, oil share price collapse, even deeper than 40% from where we're at. So at that point, we'd be taking delivery of shares at that deeply depressed price. And we don't stop to that position to be in an entry position that low, we start selling covered calls about our breakeven point, generating further double digit income. While we hold the shares in the week the stock to rise back up to where we come away from us at a profit we can either chase it with buying back in covered calls or writing new cash secured puts chasing it with downside protection or moving on to some other opportunity depending on what was attractive at that time.

DS: Why do you think that premium is so high here? Is it because of all the fear in the sector?

RB: Simple volatility. When new options, volatility is our friend, not our enemy. The higher the volatility, the higher the option premium.

DS: Wow. And volatility is certainly…

RB: Oil's been very volatile, especially.

DS: Exactly, exactly. Okay. Very interesting. So, I've been speaking with Richard Berger, the author of Engineered Income Investing, as you just heard, that's how he engineers his income. So if you're interested, you can find it on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Richard before we wrap up any disclosures, any positions, you need to share?

RB: No oils now for quite some time. And I guess that's the only thing that we talked about.

DS: Yes, I disclosed this yesterday. I guess, I should I have a small DDG position which is actually an inverse ETF bearish oil sector ETF just as part of a basket of inverse ETFs as a hedge. So.

RB: Yes, I did touch on Spy, I just talked about overall market momentum. I do have positions in Spy currently, a long position with some covered calls on it and some cash secured puts longer-term on it.

DS: Okay, great. Well Richard, thank you so much all the best to you. And hopefully we can do this again.

RB: My pleasure. Thank you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DDG.

Richard Berger is long SPY.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.