Energy Roundtable: Waiting Out The Oil Glut With Natural Gas (Video Transcript)

Daniel Shvartsman: I'm Daniel Shvartsman, Director at Seeking Alpha Marketplace. To continue our Coronavirus Roundtable series, we've been talking about energy this week. And today I'm joined by Daniel Gibbs, who writes as Power Hedge on Seeking Alpha. He is The author of Energy Profits in Dividends, which offers in-depth research on under followed dividend stocks with 7% plus yields.

So, Daniel, good morning, how are you doing?

Daniel Gibbs, a.k.a. Power Hedge: Not bad. How are you?

DS: I'm good, good. So you didn't actually participate in our Roundtable, the Richard one, so we have a chance to kind of revisit those questions here. The talk and this has been coming up in my videos this week, talk about the oil supply glut. And how long is it going to take for this to clear? And how much of a demand recovery do oil investors need for this to make sense for them to be involved in oil right now?

PH: Well, we've already started to see the price of oil and the price of some energy stocks come up. The glut is still 20 to 30 million barrels a day. So realistically, we're probably going to need the economy to return to some sense of normalcy, before that glut even starts to clear. I mean, even though economies are starting to open, people are still going to be nervous about flying in airlines or going on cruises, that sort of thing. Those things take up a lot of oil. So until we start seeing a real demand recovery in that sector, it might be hard for the glut to clear.

And I don't know if that's going to take something like the vaccine for the coronavirus being discovered, or if people are going to be a little more willing to travel before that. The market though, might be recovering earlier just because it's forward looking. But, I doubt it will be this year that we see $80 barrel oil and we might not even see it until 2022.

DS: Just quickly, do you buy the premise that we're going to be doing more driving because we're going to be avoiding airlines, we're going to be avoiding public transport and that might make up for some of this?

PH: It might make up for some of it, but unless people start driving a lot, it's not going to replace enough for them gasoline used by airlines. I mean, cars just don’t use that much gas compared to an airliner.

DS: Right, right. So, what do you take from earnings season? We're sort of at the back half, we're recording this May 22, of earnings season. First of all, oil majors are starting to cut dividends, their capex, what do you make of what the majors are doing?

PH: Well, the majors are doing what they can try to preserve their balance sheets and these cuts. It's seems like their management expects that this is going to be a slow recovery, which I just said, I kind of buy that and they need to preserve their dividends.

Now, question is, are we going to start seeing more dividend cuts than we already have, and especially from the majors, and that’s a possibility.

DS: So you're still bracing for this is only the initial part of…

PH: Well, the companies that have already cut, Equinor (EQNR) was the first. I don't think they're going to have to cut again. But a company like Exxon Mobil (XOM) might have to cut, because they were even struggling to pay their dividend probably hurts.

DS: What about shale producers, I guess this is the whole sector, but in the shale producers’ case, they're not generally dividend payers? So it's more about cutting down production. Is this all too little too late? Is this all I mean, given that glut, you've got to really crank down on production to clear it, so is it too little too late for those companies?

PH: Well, we've already seen more than $17 billion in spending cuts just in the shale sector alone. But the problem with shale is a lot of these companies weren't even profitable at $80 a barrel. And the sector's been responsible for a lot of the high yield debt issue is in the United States over the past decade. So I think we will see some bankruptcies in this sector. The most well-financed companies might be able to make it through, but the ones that really have been really depending on high yield then it's going to depend on how willing capital markets are to fund them, continue funding them. And if oil stays at $30 a barrel, I don’t know that it will be.

DS: So one more market dynamic here is the Saudi Arabia and well, OPEC, OPEC, plus with Russia, their presence, because when you talk about oil at $30, there's a in some of the discussions so if there was the impression I had from other authors that there's essentially, I'm going to get the option, right, but essentially a put at about $60 a barrel where at some point, they're just going to increase productions. You've got a cap on how high the price can go. What do you make of their presence right now?

PH: Well, Saudi Arabia needs oil to be it at $80 plus, in order to avoid running a budget deficit. Russia needs it at mid $40s, last I checked. So you're right, there might be a put at which time they'll start increasing it again, especially if relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia remain tense, I could very easily see it going at $50 or $60. Russia just starts ramping up production again, to keep punishing them. That's talking about a political dynamic there, more so than what necessarily makes the most sense. Because everybody wants the glut to clear. But it's definitely a possibility that one of them or somebody will break like with the agreement if oil goes around $60.

DS: So the question that sort of brings out home is given all this, are you seeing any safe havens? Are you seeing any names that despite this climate interest you in the energy sector?

PH: Honestly, I'm more interested in natural gas right now than I am in oil.

DS: Okay.

PH: Because one, natural gas did not fall nearly as much. It bottomed out at only about a 25% loss oil lost a whole lot more than that. And companies, especially the midstream companies that are doing mostly natural gas, haven't had to cut their dividends much, if at all, Kinder Morgan (KMI) actually raised it. MPLX seems to be holding steady on it. That one's a lot of natural gas.

And if people are staying at home, it would make sense that they still need the natural gas to heat their homes. While we don't necessarily have as much industrial demand as factories start ramping up, they use natural gas too. They don't use oil to the same degree. Oil is more transportation sector.

So that's why I'm like, and especially someone in natural gas midstream companies, somebody like Range Resources (RRC) could even be decent for a speculator. And some of the big energy names that have already cut might also have some potential. Somebody like Equinor, because they already cut their dividend. They probably won't cut it again, but the market still punished them. But we're already starting to see some recovery in all of these names that I just mentioned from their lows.

DS: When we go to natural gas, on Seeking Alpha especially, there's been a lot of talk about Range Resources shale producing the shell natural gas plays. Antero (AR), Chesapeake (CHK) though I think a little bit less than this moves Southwestern (SWN). You mentioned the midstream, do you feel more comfortable with the midstream? Or is it just different style? Or how do you differentiate when you're thinking about where to play natural gas?

PH: Well, the midstream obviously have much higher dividend yields. And I tend to focus on dividends more than anything, so that would be one reason. Another one being the natural, the upstream companies, the Range Resources, Antero, they all got punished couple years ago, whenever natural gas collapsed. There was a trade that was popular in hedge fund land to go long oil and short natural gas. So that combined with the increasing supply that we saw whenever the shale started taking off, really punished the natural gas producers.

But one thing we're seeing long-term now is that utilities are converting a lot of their old coal plants to natural gas. Partly out of environmental concerns, partly because about cheap natural gas is. So that could cause increasing demand for those guys going forward.

DS: So, that's maybe a last thing on the natural gas is that, the one part of the thesis I've heard is that natural gas production is being shut down in conjunction with oil production and so you're getting that's part of what's juicy, the price that supply is kind of going down without the demand factors.

PH: That’s part of it, yes.

DS: On the other side, alternative energy is still lurking when you’re talking about power plants or what have you, alternative energies increasingly competitive cost competitive even with that gas. So when you're looking at Nat gas, are you thinking about this is something that what's the timeframe that you're looking at for how long this can endure as an attractive area?

PH: Well, the EIA says that and remember, this is a government agency that's kind of high on renewable energy. They're saying that Nat gas is going to grow more over the next 40 years than renewables on an absolute basis. On a percentage basis, renewables are going to grow more. Renewables, I actually liked PEGI, Pattern Energy, before it got sold to a Canadian pension fund.

The other one that's in this sector that’s showing some improvement is BEP.

DS: BEP.

PH: Yes, Brookfield Energy partners.

DS: Okay.

PH: Its dividend yield has fallen significantly, mostly because the stock price has gone up not because it's been cutting. For a while they weren't generating enough cash flow to cover that dividend. That seems to be changing now. Yes, there's some potential there in renewable energy and that's another reason why I like some of the European integrated over the American ones.

Equinor right now is the largest producer of offshore wind farms in the world. And they're even starting to make a move into solar. Total is starting to do the same thing. They're not quite as far along as Ecuador yet, but now at the moment, both of those divisions are still so small that they're not making a huge impact on the company's earnings. But that could definitely change going forward.

DS: Okay, great. So I've been speaking with Daniel Gibbs rights is power hedge on Seeking Alpha the author of Energy Profits in Dividends. Daniel any positions in any of the stocks that we named it?

PH: Long Equinor, long MPLX.

DS: Great, I've been disclosing on each of these energy calls, I do have a small long position in DDG, which is actually an inverse ETF, just as part of a basket of hedge ETFs. So, okay, great. Thank you so much for your time today, Daniel, make sure to check out his work on Seeking Alpha and best of luck to you out there.

PH: You're welcome. Thank you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DDG.

Power Hedge is long MPLX and EQNR.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.