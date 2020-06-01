There is no real benefit from the tender, but the very real prospect of a penalty, if 100% of individual shareholder's Ecolab shares are not tendered.

Shareholders in Ecolab have until June 3 to decide whether, and how many of their Ecolab shares, they should tender in exchange for ChampionX shares.

Ecolab: Investment Thesis

At the time of submitting my previous article, "Ecolab: High Multiple, 'Leaky Equity Bucket', Time To Cash Out" the Ecolab share price was $207.35. Since that time, the share price has increased by a further 2.5% to $212.58, and the P/E ratio has increased to 35.91. While there might appear to be an arbitrage opportunity for a 10% gain by tendering Ecolab shares for ChampionX shares, the reality is the number of Ecolab shares to be accepted in the tender offer is less than 2% of Ecolab issued and outstanding shares.

Also, due to a cap on the number of ChampionX shares per Ecolab share, the imputed discount of 10% is now down to 5%. Even if the 5% gain were real, it amounts to 5% of ~1.8% of each Ecolab shareholder's individual shareholding, about $0.20 per share. One thing to know is the discount is a mirage, because it is a discount on something in which Ecolab shareholders already have an equitable interest. Another thing to know is if any Ecolab shareholder does not tender 100% of their shareholding, their equitable interest in ChampionX will be transferred at a discount to other shareholders who do tender all of their shareholdings.

To avoid all these impossible decisions the best course might be to sell at the present inflated Ecolab share price. The run-up in the share price over the last week is likely due to speculators wanting to take advantage of a perceived arbitrage opportunity. That is another reason to sell now and wait for a fall in share price if still interested in Ecolab. Read on to more fully understand the implications of the ChampionX Apergy merger.

The ChampionX Apergy Merger: Ecolab Company Perspective

On December 19, 2019, Apergy (APY) and Ecolab (ECL) jointly announced,

Apergy to Combine with Ecolab’s Upstream Energy Business in a Tax-Free Transaction, Creating a Global Leader in Production-Optimization Solutions

Global leader for life of field production optimization solutions, including artificial lift equipment, chemical solutions, and digital technologies, offering customers increased productivity over the well lifecycle, with approximately 80% of revenue from production-related product lines

Combined business expected to generate pro forma revenue of approximately $3.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $615 million (before synergies) in 2019 with strong recurring revenue, cash flow, and through-cycle performance

Expected annual run-rate cost synergies of $75 million within 24 months of closing, plus incremental sales growth opportunities, benefiting both sets of shareholders

Financially compelling transaction with strong benefits for Apergy and Ecolab shareholders, creating a combined company enterprise value of approximately $7.4 billion, including approximately $3.9 billion 1 of stock to Ecolab shareholders and assumption of estimated Upstream Energy net debt of approximately $492 million; existing Apergy and Ecolab shareholders to own 38% and 62% of the combined entity, respectively

of stock to Ecolab shareholders and assumption of estimated Upstream Energy net debt of approximately $492 million; existing Apergy and Ecolab shareholders to own 38% and 62% of the combined entity, respectively Expanded and diversified global customer base, including international and national oil companies, large independents, and oil field services companies

Significant geographic footprint with ~40% of revenue in international markets and established international platform for expansion opportunities

Strong balance sheet with pro forma net leverage of approximately 1.7x2 excluding cost synergies and 1.5x including cost synergies, with combined company expected to de-lever even more given significant pro forma free cash flow generation

The foregoing will be of great, and ongoing interest to Apergy shareholders and Ecolab shareholders who swap shares in Ecolab for shares in the newly merged businesses. But, from an Ecolab company perspective, this represented a complete disposal of Ecolab's upstream energy business and a complete exit from that business. At the time of the disposal, Ecolab's management expected Ecolab to receive $492 million in cash and ~$3.9 billion in value in the shares of the merged businesses.

The $3.9 billion in shares of the merged businesses were planned to be transferred to Ecolab shareholders in exchange for Ecolab shares transferred to Ecolab. The plan was, and is, for these shares to be cancelled by Ecolab, thus reducing Ecolab share count and offsetting the impact on EPS of the loss of income previously contributed by the upstream energy business. Below is a comparison of how the transaction looked at December 19, 2019, and how it looks today, from an Ecolab company perspective.

Table 1

At December 19, 2019, Ecolab management expected the following benefits/detriments to the company from the disposition of the upstream energy business:

Gain on disposition of upstream energy business - $403 million.

on disposition of upstream energy business - $403 million. Reduction in Ecolab share count by 18.91 million shares - 6.6% reduction.

Loss of earnings from the upstream energy business - likely far less EPS reduction effect than the increase in EPS due to reduction of 6.6% in issued and outstanding shares.

All of the foregoing to take effect in Q2-2020.

At May 29, 2019, the above expectations will have materially altered to the following:

Loss on disposition of upstream energy business - $2.0 billion.

on disposition of upstream energy business - $2.0 billion. Reduction in Ecolab share count by 5.16 million shares - 1.8% reduction.

Loss of earnings from the upstream energy business - EPS reduction effect may be greater than offsetting effect on EPS of reduction of 1.8% in issued and outstanding shares.

All of the foregoing to take effect in Q2-2020.

Needless to say, the change in the impact of the disposition of the upstream energy business has been an unmitigated disaster from the perspective of managements' intentions for the effect of the transaction on Ecolab, the company.

The ChampionX Apergy Merger: Ecolab Shareholder Perspective

Misunderstandings on what the merger means for Ecolab shareholders

From comments on my article, "Ecolab: High Multiple, 'Leaky Equity Bucket', Time To Cash Out," some Ecolab shareholders believe there is a possibility of swapping their Ecolab shares for up to 24.667 ChampionX shares (1 ChampionX share is convertible to I Apergy share) at a discounted price, and making an immediate gain of up to 10%. But, as per Table 1 above, the number of Ecolab shares which is equivalent to the number of available ChampionX shares is only 5.158 million shares. If none of the Ecolab shareholders offered to swap any of their 289.2 million shares in Ecolab for the 127.2 million shares available in ChampionX, the number of ChampionX shares distributed for free to each Ecolab shareholder would be 0.44 of a share in ChampionX (127.2 divided by 289.2).

At present Apergy share price of $9.07 that 0.44 of a share would be worth $3.99. On that basis, the present Ecolab share price of $212.58 could be considered to comprise $208.59 for the ongoing Ecolab business and a right to an interest in ChampionX worth $3.99. This is because the shareholders of Ecolab have not sold any part of their interest in Ecolab and still hold an equitable interest in the upstream energy business being merged with Apergy's business. But that is not the intention of the management of Ecolab who definitely wish Ecolab, the company, to permanently dispose of its interest in the ChampionX upstream energy business. And the management see Ecolab shareholders as suitable buyers who can be induced to use their Ecolab shares to buy the ChampionX business from Ecolab, after which those Ecolab shares will be cancelled.

The 10% Discount For Swapping Ecolab Shares For ChampionX shares Has Decreased To 5%

Due to the upper limit of 24.6667 shares in exchange for 1 ChampionX share, the effective discount at which ChampionX shares will be received in exchange for Ecolab shares given up has currently reduced to 5.0%.

A Maximum Limit Of <2% Of Total Ecolab Shares Will Be Accepted For Exchange For Championx Shares

If all of the Ecolab shareholders offered to swap all of their 289.2 million shares in Ecolab for the 127.2 million shares available in ChampionX, the offer would be oversubscribed by 284.1 million Ecolab shares, which shares would be returned to shareholders. The 5.158 million Ecolab shares accepted for swap would be transferred from the Ecolab shareholders to Ecolab (similar to a share repurchase) and cancelled. In exchange, the Ecolab shareholders would receive the 127.2 million ChampionX shares on the basis of 24.6667 ChampionX shares for each Ecolab share given up.

The Penalty For Not Offering Ecolab Shares For ChampionX Shares

There is no particular reason why Ecolab shareholders would buy something they already own (see explanation further above), so an incentive was needed to induce shareholders to use their existing Ecolab shares to effectively buy ChampionX shares they already had an equitable entitlement to. This is the reason for the 10% discount on ChampionX shares offered to Ecolab shareholders who offer their shares in exchange for ChampionX shares.

The fallacy in labeling this a discount is, if all Ecolab shareholders take up the offer they will have sold their equitable interest in ChampionX at a discount, and bought a corresponding legal title to shares in ChampionX at a similar discount. The Ecolab shareholders are on both sides of the transaction, so the profit on purchase is completely offset by the loss on disposal. If all shareholders participate in accordance with their entitlement there is no incentive benefit. But the incentive becomes a penalty for not participating. If a shareholder does not offer their Ecolab shares, they forego the profit on their entitlement to ChampionX shares, but still suffer the loss on the disposal of their equity in ChampionX, at a discount, to other Ecolab shareholders who subscribe for more than their proportionate entitlement.

The Penalty For Not Tendering 100% Of Ecolab Shares For ChampionX Shares

As per Table 1 above, the maximum number of Ecolab shares accepted in exchange for ChampionX shares is 5.158 million (127.2 million ChampionX shares divided by upper limit of 24.6667 ChampionX shares for each 1 Ecolab share tendered). Based on Ecolab total issued and outstanding shares of 289.2 million, 5.158 million shares is just 1.8% of total shares available for tendering. This is not a proportionate rights issue, so a shareholder who tenders 1.8% of their Ecolab shares is not assured, and in fact is probably highly unlikely to receive ChampionX shares in proportion to their percentage shareholding in Ecolab. Here is the relevant provision from the daily Ecolab 425 filing with the SEC for May 29,

If the exchange offer is oversubscribed and Ecolab cannot accept all tenders of Ecolab Common Stock at the exchange ratio, then shares of Ecolab Common Stock that are validly tendered and not withdrawn will generally be subject to proration. Proration for each tendering stockholder will be based on (I) the proportion that the total number of shares of Ecolab Common Stock to be accepted for exchange bears to the total number of shares of Ecolab Common Stock validly tendered and not properly withdrawn and (II) the number of shares of Ecolab Common Stock validly tendered and not properly withdrawn by that stockholder (and not on that stockholder’s aggregate ownership of shares of Ecolab Common Stock).

The operative words here are, "(and not on that stockholder’s aggregate ownership of shares of Ecolab Common Stock)." Let us assume holders of 50% of the common stock shares of Ecolab tender just sufficient of their Ecolab shares to enable a swap for 50% of the ChampionX shares being offered for which they have equitable entitlement. Let us also assume the holders of the other 50% of Ecolab shares tender 100% of their Ecolab shares. Here is how that would work in practice.

Table 2

Ecolab: Summary and Conclusions

As discussed above, based on certain comments made in relation to my previous article on Ecolab, it would not surprise me to see a lot of disappointed Ecolab shareholders when the final ChampionX tender results are announced. Much of the buying of Ecolab shares in the last week may be by parties who intend to tender 100% of their shares to take advantage of the arbitrage opportunity. If these shareholders then plan to exit or reduce their remaining shareholdings in Ecolab there could be downward pressure on the share price, the reverse of what has happened in the last week. I repeat, Ecolab: High Multiple, 'Leaky Equity Bucket', Time To Cash Out.

