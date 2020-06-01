Dividend Champions For June 2020

31 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 4.45% over their previous payouts.

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing. The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from the DRIP Investing Resource Center. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided "as is" with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

31 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 4.45% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List is available at the DRIP Investing website and is also attached below:

The Dividend Champions universe has decreased to 774 companies. The average dividend streak jumps to 15.4 years. The average yield has decreased to 3.37% from 3.61% the previous month.

Additions to Challengers: None

Promotions: None

Deletions:

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH), Great Ajax Corp. (AJX), Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE), Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS), Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD), Carter's Inc. (CRI), Walt Disney Company (DIS), EPR Properties (EPR), Expedia Inc. (EXPE), Foot Locker Inc. (FL), Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT), Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. A (HVT-A), Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR), Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR), National Bankshares (NKSH), National Research Corporation (NRC), Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG), PBF Logistics LP (PBFX), Children's Place Inc. (PLCE), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP), Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY), Thomasville Bancshares Inc. (OTCPK:THVB), TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), Domtar Corp. (UFS), Wendy's Company (WEN), WestRock Company (WRK), and Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) have cut or suspended their dividends.

Due to the extenuating circumstances, I will continue tracking these companies and they may be reinstated if dividends are resumed.

Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) has been acquired by United Bankshares (UBSI).

Warnings:

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividend: American Campus Communities (ACC), AptarGroup Inc. (ATR), First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC), Franklin Financial Services Inc. (FRAF), IDEX Corp. (IEX), Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD), Lazard Limited (LAZ), Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI), Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB), Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK), Paychex Inc. (PAYX), Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR), Constellation Brands Inc. A (STZ), Westamerica Bancorp (WABC), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS), WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA).

Chart of the Month

This graph is a courtesy of Chuck Carnevale and FAST Graphs. As always, it is not intended as a recommendation, but is just one I found interesting. Do your own due diligence.

I think FAST may have gone a little too far too fast…

