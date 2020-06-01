Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - May 31, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Tech Data Corporation (TECD)

Tech Data Corporation makes what is fast becoming a regular appearance in this column. The firm is subject to a takeover from Apollo Global for $145 per share announced on November 13, 2019. Thursday saw the announcement earnings results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020. This solid set of results led to an increase in this price of approximately $3 following a similar rise on Wednesday preceding the anticipated results. However, there was no mention of the pending takeover in the official SEC filings.

Despite declining on Friday the stock finished the week up $4.00 at $136.24, a rise of 3.02%. The simple spread is now at 6.43%. We had previously stated we may look to initiate a position in the near future but decided to hold off until after earnings during this period of uncertainty. These latest results will help support a rising floor price in the stock thus limiting the downside should the deal fall apart. Investors have already voted to accept the deal so there are no issues there.

However, regulatory clearance is still required in Australia which under the current circumstances is delayed. There is nothing apparent to suggest this will be an issue, however, the delay will cause the spread to widen whilst simultaneously increasing the chance something else could go wrong. In light of this and the advancement made in the stock, we shall now wait for a pullback before entering a position.

Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

Advanced Disposal Services is a deal which has now been live for over a year but receives limited coverage. The firm is the subject of an all-cash friendly takeover bid of $33.15 from Waste Management (WM). The deal had an original expected closing date of the second quarter of 2020. In a filing dated March 19, 2020, the company stated,

This Form 8-K is being filed to update our prior timing expectations. As a result of, and subject to any further effects from, the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, and subject to obtaining final regulatory approval from the DOJ (which is currently anticipated in the second quarter of 2020), the Company now anticipates closing the Merger mid to late second quarter 2020.

On May 22, 2020, however a report on CTFN stated,

Waste Management does not have a definitive agreement with the unidentified buyer of the assets and is still negotiating with over price and other issues, according to the report.

This caused the stock to decline during the week by $0.76 to $31.18. This gives a simple spread of 6.32%. We currently believe that although we think this deal will consummate successfully, the spread is not commensurate with the risk involved.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market powered ahead yet again during the holiday-shortened week. Investor optimism continues unabated as a large stimulus package in the European Union helped to reassure investors on the global front. Domestic economic news was thin although as jobless numbers continue to rise, it is hoped the reopening of the economy will make this a temporary transition. By the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 3.01% for the 4-day period.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) also rose through the week and despite a pullback on Thursday finished in the black. Gains in E*TRADE (ETFC), TD Ameritrade (AMTD) and Delphi Technologies (DLPH) were responsible for the rise. All of these produced gains without the corresponding loss that would have been expected if a short position in the acquirer stock was taken. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 0.65%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.84% SPY 3.01% Index Dispersion 2.82% VIX (2.31)% Winners 11 MNA 0.65% Losers 8 Week Ending Friday, May 29, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage snapped their negative performance run last week as the winners triumphed over the losers by 11 to 8 with 0 non-movers. There was 1 cash position last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads loses its full complement of 20 deal constituents since before the outbreak of COVID-19. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 0.84% whilst the dispersion of returns was 2.82%. The figure is significantly below both the 3-month average and the long-term look-back period. The positive performance of the portfolio was primarily attributable to gains made in Bitauto Holdings (BITA) whilst accompanied by gains in TECD and Tiffany (TIF). Negative performances from ADSW and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) were not enough to cause the index performance to turn negative.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 18.18%. This is marginally higher than last week's figure of 17.04% and is due to the WBC dropping out of the index as the deal closed. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 19 deals and 1 vacant spots filled by cash. Without any new deals currently inline to fill this spot we fear merger arbitrage investment options will become more scarce.

