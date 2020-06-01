Given the transition to the new league where the company is soon to be positioned, it is now at a peak in terms of valuation.

COVID-19 has already impacted the company and it has lowered guidance accordingly. However, it has sufficient liquidity to pay for dividends and debts.

There are both economic downturn and operational risks which can impact the demand and supply side respectively.

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) has been on a shopping spree aimed at increasing its global footprint since many years. Also, what strikes me when I read the company's Q1-2020 earnings transcript is that this insatiable desire to expand is still there despite the pandemic.

The market capitalization has been reaching new highs and investors have questions whether the share price is too expensive at current levels.

Figure 1: Equinix share price evolution

Data by YCharts

At the current juncture, there is a real risk of fall in demand for IT services which can endanger the ability of customers to rent data center space. Also, with confinement measures having impacted and still impacting the supply side in some cases, the ability of colocation providers like Equinix to provide leased square feet according to plan is questionable.

In addition, there are risks which pertain to the very operations of data centers due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19 and its capacity to infect data center staff. There are also risks as the non-availability of critical spare parts which can result in facilities being shut down.

Consequently, it is important to evaluate the impact of the above on Equinix's revenues. I also check the company's finances and dive deeply into the valuation by taking into consideration the company's sophisticated SD-WAN interconnect network and most recent acquisition. I also use some key metrics in the data center space like Churn rate and Return on Capital when comparing to the competition.

Demand for IT services going down

According to an update of IT spend by Gartner, organizations facing budget cuts are minimizing investments and prioritizing on operations that keep businesses operating, at least through the rest of this year. Along the same lines, "some longer-term cloud-based business transformation projects may be put on hold".

Figure 2: Worldwide IT Spending Forecast (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

Source: Gartner (May 2020)

Now, this pessimism by Gartner is in contrast with the optimism in the earnings call transcript, namely by Keith Taylor, the CFO:

Starting with revenues, we expect to deliver a 7% to 9% growth rate for 2020, a reflection of the continued momentum in the business and includes a negative FX impact of $105 million, net of our FX hedges compared to our prior guidance."

Also, the recent acquisition of Packet is only projected to generate a maximum of $40 million by a company with annual revenue of $5.5 billion (year 2019).

Now, Equinix has limited exposure to industries most impacted by COVID-19 but that was at the beginning of May at the time of the earnings call. Also, while most of the revenues come from large established businesses, it is also impacted by smaller ones.

Figure 3: Equinix COVID-19 response

Source: Equinix presentation

To make matters worse, the effect of confinement and social distancing measures has been felt across heavy industries, air transport and entertainment in addition to energy and retail and this has been the case across the world.

Figure 4: Impact of COVID-19 on IT spend across the world

Source: Video from Gartner (Readers have to register before viewing)

While it is true that Equinix has strong bookings for cabinet spaces, there may be delays in leased cabinet sales as customers renegotiate contracts. This can impact its Q2-2020 revenues. As per the quarterly report:

Certain customers have requested revised payment terms and more customers could potentially request such terms. If such an increase for revised payment terms occurs, some delays in accounts receivable collection would result. A prolonged economic downturn could result in a larger customer churn than we currently anticipate and reduced demand for our products and services, in which case our revenues could be significantly impacted."

Now, the company's international presence makes it more vulnerable to adverse events in regions throughout the world. In this respect, it has seen relatively higher churn rate of 2.5% in the EMEA (Europe Middle East and Africa) region where the virus hit earlier on.

Churn rate is the reduction in recurring revenue attributable to customers terminating their contracts divided by the revenue at the beginning of the period. This is an important metric for a data center operator especially at times of economic downturns.

While the management is comfortable with this figure of 2.5%, this is six times the churn rate for Switch (SWCH), a US-based data center company which has a churn rate of 0.4%.

Churn rate: Equinix is six times that of Switch

The company could see a fall in the cash it perceives from customers if there is a higher churn rate. Now, cash is king. Companies are not going to go out of business because they are not profitable but because they run out of cash to pay their employees or cover their debts and it is therefore important to conserve cash.

Figure 5: Sources and Uses of Cash

Source: SEC Filings

With cash generated from operations being only $516 million for the first quarter of 2020, $400 million of capex was spent on expansion activity plus the acquisitions of Packet and Axtel engulfed $478 million. Now, the company is preparing itself for yet another acquisition, as it has announced a public offering of $1.25B in common stock.

Comparatively, capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2019 were only $364 million.

Moreover, Equinix has to make quarterly dividend payments of $233 million. The fact that dividends and capital spending exceed internally generated cash means that the company relies on a mix of debt and equity capital to finance the shortfalls.

This scenario of generating growth through debt and equity works well when sales is in the upper single digits. However, sales could be under pressure as the company has already cut revenue guidance due to headwinds from foreign exchange and COVID-19 risks with the additional revenues from the Packet acquisition NOT able to offset the total expected revenue shortfall.

Figure 6: FY 2020 Revenue Guidance

Source: Equinix presentation

That said, this downwards revision is currently insignificant but due to the systemic risk posed by COVID-19 to some industries, investors should adopt a more precautionary stance.

As for liquidity, as at March 31, 2020, the company had $1.2 billion of cash and approximately $1.7 billion in the revolver. In addition, in April 2020, it entered into a $750 million loan facility to further enhance liquidity. Therefore, Equinix has plenty of ammunition to pay back the $356 million debt maturing this year as well as the total cash dividend of approximately $934 million (233 x 4) for the year 2020.

Figure 7: Maturities of Debt Instruments

Source: Equinix SEC filings

Therefore, for shareholders, the quarterly dividend payments are not in danger but for those willing to position themselves on the stock for the longer term, it would be better to exercise caution and wait for further guidance in view of that long-term debt.

Now, I consider the operational challenges posed by COVID-19.

Operational challenges, infection risks and virtual tours

According to the Uptime Institute, which is a data center accreditation body:

COVID-19 presents operators and owners of mission critical facilities and digital infrastructure with wide-ranging and often unforeseen challenges."

Figure 8: Risks posed by COVID-19

Source : Uptime Institute

Equinix is certainly aware of these risks as can be seen from excerpts of both the Annual Report and Quarterly report.

In fact, the possible impacts of preventive measures by the authorities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, like travel restrictions and quarantines on revenues have clearly been mentioned. Also the company has already experienced construction delays and supply-chain disruptions and also stated that these may impact the ability of the company to deliver on the cabinet space in the IBX data centers for customers.

Also, the fact that data centers in the US are classified as "critical infrastructure" and personnel are allowed to travel mitigates the impact of the measures put in place to restrict the spread of the virus but data centers do not enjoy the same "privilege" in other countries where Equinix operates.

Moreover, I checked the company's COVID-19 response website. While it does mention (as at May 29) that all employees apart from IBX data centers will work from home, it does not mention the measures it takes to reduce infection rate for those attending site.

In contrast, CoreSite (NYSE:COR), another data center REIT clearly mentions "masks", "sanitizers" and "cleaning solutions" in its response.

Figure 9: CoreSite Coronavirus response update

Source: CoreSite

Digging deeper, I had to go through a lengthy search to come to a "Equinix Statement to Customers and Partners Regarding Coronavirus" to see mention of "masks" and "sanitizers" and this also, displayed in a Question & Answer format.

Now, Equinix offers the Smart Hands service, which is a remote support tool for data center equipment troubleshooting to take advantage of the company's on-site engineers.

The aim is to limit customers having to physically access the data center colocation area and thus reduces probability of spread of the virus. However, not all work can be carried out in this way and customer side engineers sometimes have to attend site as a last resort after remote troubleshooting has failed.

Sales process can be done through data center virtual tours

Also for a company which wants to aggressively grow sales, I would have expected more information for investors pertaining to how sales is being carried out in a coronavirus environment. Normally, a data center sales process involves a physical tour of the premises by customers followed by a Q&A session.

In this respect, the company has those virtual tours (videos which can be viewed online) where customers can see inside the premises, at the same level of detail as they would during a physical walk-through.

For the large corporate accounts already aware of Equinix's infrastructure and reputation as a reliable data center company, videos are not needed but for the others, this should be mentioned on the COVID-19 response page itself. The reasons for this are that despite the crisis, some small customers with no dedicated sales teams are actually expanding their technology infrastructure because of the increase in reliance on digital services.

Therefore, going forward, the company's earnings report and presentations should provide more visibility as to how Equinix has made use of latest technology to promote sales and the actions taken to limit spread of the virus in its premises on a per-region basis in view of its global footprint and the light-speed infection rate of COVID-19.

Now, I take up the challenge to provide a valuation for Equinix.

Valuations and transition to a giant tech play

First, when performing a valuation for Equinix, the main difficulty is that it is so different from the other data center providers, both in scale and because of its advanced interconnection environment. One company which also focuses on interconnection but on a much smaller scale is Switch, a data center company using its Switch Connect platform.

Moreover, the Packet acquisition has put Equinix in another league altogether. In addition to hosting the server cabinets of the hyperscalers like Google (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN), it has started to be a player in the same category.

Figure 10: Bare-metal hosting providers

Source: Techradar and Google

Therefore, behind that REIT facade, Equinix is undergoing transition into more of a big (or rather giant) tech play. First by moving towards software-defined provisioning of interconnection (network) some years back and now with the Packet acquisition, it enables customers to provision bare metal services similarly to provisioning a virtual server on the cloud.

Figure 11: Equinix positioning and transition

Source: Keylogin Strategic matrix

Exploring this further, the world's largest listed data center REIT is more of what is commonly known as a "low level" infrastructure play leasing "dumb" cabinets and is on a transition journey to the more "intelligent" software and cloud domains. This represents a tectonic shift.

Figure 12: Comparing Equinix with Google, Amazon, International Business Machines (IBM) and Switch.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As it transitions to the league of the big players, the cloud market dynamics will increasingly affect its valuation.

Now, going forward, based on Price/Sales and revenue growth, Equinix's share price looks to be overvalued when compared to the hyperscalers and even the minuscule Switch. In fact, the company is reaching a peak in terms of its sky-high share price if viewed from this angle.

This view is further enhanced by taking into consideration the Return on Capital metric which is currently at only 3%. Return on capital is a useful metric for valuing capital-intensive companies like Equinix.

When compared to the hyperscalers and even the likes of the laggard IBM, the company is trailing and thus, has to be more effective in the way it turns capital into profits.

Now, one of the ways for Equinix to improve ROC is to produce more out of the same resources and the fastest way this can be achieved for a data center REIT offering IAAS (Infrastructure as a Service) is to opt for vertical acquisitions of companies like Packet.

Therefore, based on all three metrics, the company looks to be reaching a peak in terms of valuation, but due to the transition (Figure 11) still being in progress, the company cannot be considered to be overvalued yet.

Key takeaways

For the average investor, a data center REIT is a safe investment in these troubled times compared to a commercial or retail REIT. However, they carry some risks because of the critical infrastructure they house.

It is therefore important for Equinix to communicate clearer on the measures taken to protect human resource assets on a per-region basis, as infection levels vary widely throughout the world. This should be clearly communicated to all stakeholders, including investors.

Moreover, there are no liquidity issues as the company has cash to cover debt and dividend payments for this year.

Now, the management is upbeat on achieving those high growth targets but, in view of the high long-term debt, a dose of realism would be advised since COVID-19 has already impacted customer payment terms. Furthermore, investors should get more detail as to how the company is making use of latest technology like virtual tours to translate these targets into figures in a social distancing environment.

I look forward not only to faster growth but to a better ROC as well in the future to justify for the fact that investors continue to acquire shares at those high prices.

An updated guidance is awaited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes only. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing or divesting.