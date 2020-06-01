Investment Thesis

As pandemic fears dry up the new patient enrollments, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has revised down the 2020 sales guidance, reflecting the impact of rising unemployment on payor reimbursements. The company's excessive reliance on Xyrem is at risk as rival companies race for a more effective treatment, and a sharp decline in Xyrem sales could trigger an early launch of generics. The company's replacements are undergoing product launches and awaiting FDA clearance. However, the social distancing measures have rendered the new product roll-outs ineffective, and with two new launches lined up for the year, the company's attempts at revenue diversification look vulnerable.

Despite the risks to revenue growth, JAZZ, in terms of NTM P/E, trades at only a modest discount to the historical average. Having applied a sharper discount to reflect the heightened risk, our relative valuation, based on the consensus EPS forecast for the NTM period, indicates an overvalued stock. However, in our view, the company is a 'Hold' for the long-term investor as its robust balance sheet, with strong liquidity and low gearing, withstands the sales downturn while powering the late-stage trials and more acquisitions for revenue diversification.

Overly reliant on Xyrem

The ongoing pandemic has troubled the sector of sleep therapeutics as patients avoid the clinics on virus fears and physicians focus on COVID-19 care. Generating ~77% of its net product sales through Xyrem - the only FDA-approved therapy for cataplexy and EDS (excessive daytime sleepiness) in both adults and children with narcolepsy - JAZZ has seen its shares falling ~20.1% so far this year. While the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has risen ~11.7% for the period, ResMed Inc. (RMD), focused on sleep and respiratory care, has barely made ~3.8%. Coming in the wake of over ~20% of gain last year, does the recent slide indicate a compelling 'Buying' opportunity in JAZZ?

The rising competition suggests otherwise. After Harmony Biosciences, LLC won the FDA approval for Pitolisant for EDS in narcolepsy, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has demonstrated positive Phase 3 trial data for FT218, a sodium oxybate candidate for both EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy. With the Orphan Drug Designation, Avadel's once-nightly formulation is more patient-friendly compared to the twice-nightly intake of Xyrem. Meanwhile, after a positive Phase 2 trial last December, AXS-12, the narcolepsy contender from Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is set to undergo two Phase 3 trials in 2H 2020. Also known as reboxetine, AXS-12 is an oral norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor designated as an Orphan Drug by the FDA for the indication. Making the competition even more intense, the generics of Xyrem could hit the market as early as 2023, and a sharper decline in Xyrem sales could trigger their early launch.

Revenue Diversification

With the main revenue generator under threat, JAZZ has responded, albeit slowly. Recognizing the need for a low sodium intake for narcolepsy patients, who are more prone to cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, the company has developed JZP-258. The oxybate formulation with 92% less sodium than Xyrem is indicated for adults for the same indication. Having accepted the NDA filing last March under the priority review, the FDA has set July 21, 2020 as the drug's PDUFA action date. Meanwhile, a Phase 3 trial is in progress for JZP-258 in Idiopathic hypersomnia, a neurologic disorder with no approved treatment yet in the U.S. Furthermore, JZP-324, JAZZ's low sodium once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate is undergoing pre-clinical studies currently. After the FDA approval in March 2019, the U.S. market launch is in progress for Sunosi, a therapeutic option for adult to address EDS in narcolepsy or OSA (obstructive sleep apnea), and its European launch has just started.

Two developments highlight the extent of diversification in the hematology and oncology vertical, which makes up ~23% of net product sales. Seeking a BLA submission in 4Q 2020, JZP-458 could replace Erwinaze, currently facing supply disruptions ahead of a possible termination of its exclusive marketing agreement next year. The drug is undergoing a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial for the treatment of ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) or LBL (lymphoblastic lymphoma) in adults and children with hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase products. Lurbinectedin, licensed from PharmaMar, S.A. is under priority review by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed SCLC (small cell lung cancer) with a PDUFA action date on August 16, 2020.

The Pandemic Hurts The Top-line

Despite a sharp increase in the average number of active Xyrem patients in Q1 2020, JAZZ, sourcing ~89% of revenue from the U.S. has witnessed a decline in new patient enrollments from mid-March. With sleep clinics closed, physicians have focused on COVID-19 care and virus fears have kept new patients away from clinics. The sales from Xyrem have risen only ~11% YoY (year-over-year) compared to ~16% in the prior-year quarter. Meantime, despite a ~41% QoQ (quarter-over-quarter) rise in prescriptions, sales of Sunosi fell ~29% QoQ amid higher deductions due to increased utilization of payor coupons. The revenue from hematology/oncology segment has dropped 11% as Erwinaze sales that made up ~8% of total product sales in 2019, fell ~38% YoY due to supply disruptions.

Amid rising unemployment, the patients are increasingly reliant on Medicaid for insurance coverage. The higher demand for state-sponsored insurance schemes means lower reimbursement rates for Xyrem, which has driven JAZZ's revenue growth over the years. Meanwhile, despite a gradual reopening of the economy, swift uptick in patient visits is unlikely in the near-term, ruling out a rapid recovery in new patient starts. Expecting the impact to be steepest in the current quarter before a gradual improvement in the next and a complete recovery in Q4 2020, JAZZ has revised down its initial revenue guidance for 2020 by ~7% to ~$2.2B, implying ~1% YoY growth at the midpoint of the guidance. With the effect of reopening on sales recovery yet unclear, the current consensus forecast for 2020, standing in line with the guidance, seems realistic.

Virtual Product Launches

Meanwhile, the rival candidates and generics are challenging the therapeutic efficacy of Xyrem. Though Avadel is yet to file its NDA for FT218, an orphan drug exclusivity upon its approval could preclude JZP-258 being granted the FDA sign-off for narcolepsy for seven years unless it can prove the clinical superiority over the former. However, with generics waiting for a speedier market launch, the time is of the essence for JAZZ to wean itself off Xyrem. Even though the company is betting on Sunosi, JZP-258 and Lurbinectedin to do so, their potential product launches could be hampered by the social distancing measures, which have forced the drug companies to rely on virtual market launches for sales promotions. From next month, JAZZ is resorting back to field visits for sales. However, a possible second wave of infections could force it to adapt the virtual model, which may not be as effective as in-person promotions.

Robust Liquidity To Drive Expansion

Despite steady gross margins over the years, rising R&D expenses of JAZZ have squeezed average quarterly EBITDA margins in the last twelve months to ~45% on average, from ~53% in the period before. In Q1 2020, the non-GAAP adjusted net income fell ~84% YoY due mainly to one-off acquired R&D expenses worth ~$200M related to the PharmaMar agreement. Amid the upcoming product launches and the ongoing late-stage clinical trials, we expect further pressure on EBITDA margins this year as the sales drag continues.

With ~$1.0B of cash and equivalents and ~$1.6B of available borrowing capacity, the company's liquidity is, however, robust, and despite three consecutive quarters of cash flow declines, the gearing is low. As further proof, JAZZ is yet to suspend the share buybacks, which, in the past four quarters, have taken up ~80% of free cash flows on average. Despite the cash flow pressure amid the sales drag, the balance sheet, in our view, is strong enough to power the product launches, the late-stage clinical trials, and more acquisitions aimed at diversifying the portfolio.

Modest Premium Despite Elevated Risk

The Street's EPS forecast for JAZZ currently stands at $15.52 for the (NTM) next twelve-month period implying a P/E ratio of ~7.7x with only ~8.5% discount to the past year average of ~8.4x. However, while the rival drug candidates and generics are set to challenge JAZZ's heavy reliance on Xyrem, the company is bracing for pandemic-driven near-term headwinds as reflected in the soft revenue guidance. With no solid replacements to swiftly counter the competition while the social distancing measures stifle sales, we expect JAZZ's current NTM P/E multiple should be revised down by ~15.0 - 20.0% to reflect the heightened risk. Based on the consensus estimates, the targeted multiple of ~6.7 - 7.1x, indicates an overvaluation of ~12.6 - 7.1% for the stock. However, the economy is slowly reopening, and the sales recovery could pick up faster than expected. Despite the sales downturn, with ample capacity to fuel acquisitions and drive forward the late-stage clinical trials thanks to a robust balance sheet, the company, in our view, is a 'Hold' for the long-term investor.

Conclusion

Amid widespread unemployment and falling new patient enrollments, JAZZ has revised down its 2020 revenue targets. As rival candidates threaten its top-line heavily dependent on Xyrem, the ongoing social distancing could weaken the market launches of its replacements. Trading at a modest discount to the historical average, we believe, JAZZ's current NTM P/E should be revised down to adequately reflect the escalated risk. Though the target multiple suggests an overvalued stock based on the consensus forecast, with a balance sheet strong enough to weather the sales downturn and power the late-stage trials plus upcoming product launches, the company, in our view, is a 'Hold' for the long-term investor.

