Meanwhile, the strong rebound following a 'back-testing' of the resistance-turned-support trend line is bullish for the stock.

The global economic slowdown and falling purchasing power of overseas consumers is leading Chinese export-oriented factories to look inward for customers and selling online, benefiting retailers like JD.com.

In particular, amid mounting challenges facing U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, many of them still managed to close higher, indicating steady market appetite for their shares.

Despite the escalating animosity between the two powerful nations in the world, stocks were generally positive for the week.

This was a week choke-full of U.S.-China 'tit-for-tat' rhetoric and measures. Without looking at the share price movements, one would be forgiven for thinking that the Chinese stocks crashed or at least suffered a bad bruise. On the contrary, equity indices of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) rallied in line with their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA)(QTEC), with a strong push late on Friday saving the day (and week).

The animosity between the two powerful nations escalated from the previous week when U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo riled China with a congratulatory message to the Taiwan president on her inauguration and praised her "courage and vision in leading Taiwan's vibrant democracy." Top U.S. officials have traditionally avoided such overt recognition in view of the sensitivity.

However, the word 'unprecedented' has been associated with the Trump administration before COVID-19 hit the world. Over the weekend, the U.S. Commerce Department announced the addition of 33 Chinese companies and other institutions to a trade blacklist for issues ranging from human rights violations to U.S. national security concerns. This, and a long list of past provocations, led the Chinese Foreign Minister to accuse some U.S. politicians of pushing relations to a "New Cold War".

The biggest elephant in the room last week was President Trump getting personally involved in threatening sanctions and the revoking of Hong Kong's special trade privileges following Beijing's insistence to push through a national security law on the special administrative region. Ironically, despite the saber-rattling, President Trump's address on the topic appeared to be more bark than bite, leading market players to heave a sigh of relief.

Besides there being no immediate measures, there was also no mention of any changes to the phase one trade deal with China nor any additional tariffs. Correspondingly, the market staged a relief rally late on Friday, defying the naysayers.

It's debatable how long this optimism would last, however. This perceived softness by the Trump administration could embolden the Chinese government to toughen its stances on Taiwan and the South China Sea disputes next. The cycle of rhetoric, measures, and retaliation could then create more volatility.

Amid the upheaval, the Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), managed to outperform both the broader Chinese ETFs and their U.S. counterparts, closing up 5.85 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, e-commerce players saw their share prices diverged.

Vipshop (VIPS) and JD.com (JD) jumped 13.6 percent and 8.3 percent respectively while Pinduoduo (PDD), Bilibili (BILI), sank 3.9 percent and 2.5 percent respectively. Who could blame shareholders of the latter two for taking some profit off the table after their share prices surged since early May?

iQIYI (IQ), the embattled video-streamer who was recently the subject of a short-seller report, staged a rebound to register a 6.1 percent gain. Despite Alibaba Group (BABA) being embroiled in the potential delisting risk with the passing of the Senate bill calling for more regulatory oversight on U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, shareholders were sanguine enough to push the share price higher by 3.5 percent.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the subsequent sections, I will update on JD.com which has been very active with deals and business development. I will also share additional thoughts on China's national digital currency highlighted in a prior article.

The fast and furious pace of deal-making and business development at JD.com ahead of its mid-year shopping festival

To begin a long list of catalysts, we have the upcoming '618' shopping extravaganza to look forward to. '618' is an 18-day long shopping event initiated by JD.com seeking to emulate the success of Singles' Day, better known as the 'Double 11' Festival in China where Alibaba first came out with the concept of a mega discount day on November 11 each year.

Source: China Internet Watch

Since a few years back, '618' has been established as the second-largest online shopping festival after Singles' Day. The advantage of JD.com's concept is that the sales volume is spread over three weeks, compared to just one day for the 'Double 11', alleviating the stress on the logistics network. The mid-year timing is also a good time as it is a good seven months after the Singles' Day, allowing shoppers to replenish their depleted stocks.

The mid-year shopping spree is expected to see record-breaking sales again as consumers simply cannot resist the heavily discounted products on offer. If there's any doubt that the Chinese are still ready to spend after the pandemic resulted in some loss of income, the roaring sales done during the recent Labor Day holiday should dispel the notion.

In Shanghai, shoppers cleared out the shelves at a few outlets of Alibaba Group's online-to-offline supermarket chain Freshippo within 14 hours after the launch of a shopping festival coinciding with the Labor Day holiday. Total online and offline sales exceeded 15.6 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion) in the first 24 hours of launch.

A tailwind in this year's event is the enormous goodwill JD.com built as it strove to deliver essentials to its users amid the logistical challenges posed by the lockdowns in China starting late January and lasting till March. The positive coverage in the media and social media provided JD.com with plenty of complimentary marketing and would serve the e-commerce giant well for the upcoming shopping festival.

As a testament of its delivery prowess, Dada Nexus Ltd., a grocery delivery firm majority-owned by JD.com, has decided to go ahead with its public listing exercise in the U.S. This is coming in spite of rising anti-China sentiment, heightened aversion toward investing in Chinese companies following the uncovering of an audacious deception undertaken by Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK), and the earlier mentioned scrutiny over the financial reporting of foreign companies.

Dada Nexus, known as JD Daojia in China, has been relied upon by major supermarket chains including Walmart (WMT). The latter, alongside JD.com, will be one of its cornerstone investors for its IPO.

Ahead of the mega shopping festival, JD.com has partnered with short-video app operator Kuaishou which will enable its users to purchase the e-retailer's products directly from the app for a seamless shopping experience. The items would be fulfilled by JD.com which means users enjoy the same delivery and after-sales services provided by the online retailer.

Su Hua, Founder and CEO of Kuaishou, Lei Xu, CEO of JD Retail at the signing ceremony

Source: JD.com corporate blog

With this move, JD.com appeared to have prioritized revenue growth over the expansion of users. Nevertheless, the deal could accelerate JD.com's sales at a time when live-stream e-commerce has become the prevailing shopping phenomenon but Alibaba Group has a formidable head start.

JD.com has also followed the footsteps of rival e-commerce player Pinduoduo into investing in brick-and-mortar electronics chain Gome Retail Holdings (OTC:GMELF)(OTCPK:GMELY). The deal, which is subjected to trading and convertible share listing approval by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (OTCPK:HKXCF)(OTCPK:HKXCY), could help JD.com solidify its leading position in selling electronics products including home appliances.

JD.com would be able to tap into Gome Retail's established procurement expertise to secure sought-after branded products at lower prices. This is a timely move given the consumers would be understandably more price-conscious in this period and yet they would be keen to replace the heavily used appliances like toasters, electric kettles, air-fryers, televisions, and microwave ovens during the lockdowns. Shoppers could also be looking to replace larger ticket items like refrigerators and air-conditioning units.

It's important to note that JD.com already has a well-established home appliances unit and offline retail outlets across China bringing experiential shopping to the population. In November, JD.com opened a custom-built, 50,000-square-meter omnichannel shopping destination in west China housing products from well-known brands like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), GE (GE), and Segway's ninebot personal mobility devices.

Source: JD.com corporate blog

It's not just a matter of providing a sales platform. JD.com has tapped into its big data to generate consumer insights that enabled smartphone maker Xiaomi (XI) to launch a new C2M (Consumer-to-Manufacturer) mobile phone marketed exclusively its online platform. Sales were encouraging, with over 10,000 phones sold within 11 minutes of launching and over 20,000 phones sold on that day (May 14).

The economic slowdown around the world even as China is getting back on its foot has become another tailwind for retailers in China. The drastic fall in orders overseas as factories shut down and the shrinking in global consumers' purchasing power meant that Chinese manufacturers have to look inward to move their products.

Zhong Shan, the Commerce Minister of China, told reporters at a briefing that "when there is no light in the west, there is light in the east," a reference to the contrasting state of recovery between China and the rest of the world. This encouraged local factories to repackage their products for domestic consumers and collaborate with digital platforms to sell online, benefiting the likes of JD.com and Pinduoduo.

To top off the positive developments, together with fellow Nasdaq-listed NetEase (NTES), JD.com has finally received approval from the Hong Kong exchange for a secondary listing. This is a move market players have anticipated since early January when rumors first emerged. Their trading debuts are set for mid-June while JD.com would likely settle for June 18 which would be particularly meaningful as it falls on its founding anniversary.

Readers interested to know more about JD.com's transformation are welcome to check out my earlier update titled A Thesis Revisit Of JD.com Might Surprise You. Meanwhile, the strong rebound following a 'back-testing' of the resistance-turned-support trend line (exemplified by the green line in the following chart) negated my earlier cautiousness described in Brace For Impact After Tencent And JD.com's Post-COVID-19 Tailwinds.

Source: ALT Perspective (generated using the charting tool of Yahoo Finance)

Alipay and WeChat Pay are in good stead beyond incumbency advantage as China launches its national digital currency

I wrote in a prior article arguing that Alipay and WeChat Pay are unlikely to be made irrelevant as China pushes the use of a national digital currency and four leading state-owned banks would issue their own digital wallets. Since then, additional thoughts came to my mind.

Sure, Alipay and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) has the benefit of incumbency. Beyond that, it's important to note that the consumer spending data generated from the usage of the payment apps have helped the tech giants offer relevant financial products that offset the cost of running the payment systems. Is the Chinese government or the state-owned banks tasked to lead the efforts capable of duplicating what Alipay and Tencent have done as efficiently to make the investments worthwhile? I doubt so, given our understanding of how convoluted these banks can be in terms of processes and systems.

Sticker placed at the entrance of a shop: "The following payment apps are welcome: Alipay, WeChat Pay, QQ Wallet, JD Pay"

Source: ALT Perspective

The wealth of information the data has also enabled the tech giants to understand the credit-worthiness of the users to reduce the risk of offering loans and efficient interest rate setting. Banks generally already have access to such data. Hence, the benefit of getting involved could be inadequate to justify the additional cost of running the digital currency/wallet.

Finally, it is understood that the Chinese government was shaken into action following Facebook's (FB) proposed Libra (pseudo) cryptocurrency. Should Beijing have wider ambitions, would international users be more receptive to a digital currency managed by the central bank of China or one by Alipay, WeChat Pay, or for that matter, QQ Wallet and JD Pay? Sure, the incumbent digital wallet operators could suffer some negative impact in the near term but the greater adoption of the digital payment mode might well enlarge the overall pie. Stay tuned!

