First Horizon National Corp (FHN) issued its second publicly traded preferred share a couple of weeks ago with the issuance of Series E 6.5% Non-Cumulative Preferred shares. The issuance comes during several financial companies using the preferred market to raise capital. Before deciding on investing in a new preferred issuance, investors should understand the nature of the specific preferred security and the company offering it.

Symbol: FHNCL (OTC), FHN-PE (on NYSE by June 22 nd)

Company Name: First Horizon National Corp

Sector: Banking

Call Price: $25 per share

Call Date: 10/10/2025

Annual Dividend ($): $1.625 per share

Dividend Yield (% of Call): 6.50%

Current Yield to Call (As of May 22nd): 6.76%

Fixed or Floating: Fixed

Cumulative: Non-Cumulative

Credit Rating: Ba1 by Moody’s

Tax Treatment: Dividends are eligible for preferential tax treatment depending on holder’s tax bracket

Information Courtesy of: Quantum Online

FHN Yields by Security, from High Yield Digest Company Dashboard

Like many new preferred shares, this one trades over the counter until it can trade on the Nasdaq. For more information on interim OTC trading, Quantum Online has put together a useful FAQ. Since the issuing company is a bank, they are required to make the dividends non-cumulative to keep the issuance from diluting Tier 1 capital. Non-cumulative dividends can allow the company to suspend preferred dividends without accumulating the missed dividends as a liability.

First Horizon has indicated they will use the $144.5 million in proceeds ($166.3 if underwriters exercise their purchase option) for “general corporate purposes.” As for the capital structure, the preferred share issuance will reduce the bank’s overall leverage from 8.34 times equity to 8.1 times equity. Aside from deposits, the bank has $6.57 billion in borrowed funds and senior debt that would rank senior to preferred shares in the event of a default or liquidation. The bank also has $1.15 billion in “other liabilities” whose capital rank cannot be determined. The preferred shares, totaling $240 million in market cap, rank senior to common shares in the now $5.2 billion equity stack.

Source: 424B Filing

As for the securities performance, it's currently trading at slightly above par with a 6.43% dividend yield and a 6.36% yield to call. The 6.43% preferred dividend yield ranks 43rd out of 200 common, preferred, baby bonds, and bonds tracked in the banking sector of the High Yield Digest database. The company’s dividend payout ratio ranked 10th highest out of the 50 banks tracked.

As for risks, First Horizon is facing the headwinds of exceptionally low interest rates. While that may be good in respect to lowering the costs of deposits, it makes it more difficult to recoup healthy interest margin from a capital raise that has a dividend attached to it. Lower interest rates already have begun to show up in declining net interest margins over the past two years. The bank’s declining CET1 ratio, now at 8.5%, is a sign that additional capital may needed in the future via a share issuance or capital preservation via a dividend cut to common shares.

Source: Quarterly Earnings Data kept in High Yield Digest database

Overall, First Horizon’s preferred share is a little riskier than other recent preferred share IPOs, such as First Midwest Bancorp. Retiree investors may want to take advantage of the 15% tax rate treatment, but risks to CET1 capital may not be worth the benefits. Personally, I'm passing on this opportunity for other high-yielding bank securities that are a little safer.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.