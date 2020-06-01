Customer concentration and licensed products continue to be a risk, although the company is making positive progress reducing its reliance on the latter.

After blasting off from last summer's doldrums, Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS), a leading supplier of child bedding, bibs and developmental toys, has taken another dive back down into bargain territory. Trading at roughly 7.5x TTM earnings with a 6.7 percent dividend yield, Crown Crafts is appealing for investors looking to buy an established company at a discount and receive cash payouts while waiting for a return to higher prices.

Background

Crown Crafts has been in business since 1957 but did not enter the infant and juvenile products segment until 1995, and it was not until 2001 when it made the segment its primary focus. The company has three operating subsidiaries: Sassy Baby, NoJo Baby & Kids, and Carousel Designs. Sassy Baby and Carousel Designs subsidiaries were acquired in the second half of 2017.

Bibs, Infant Bedding, and Toddler Bedding make up the majority of company sales, although the addition of Sassy Baby has substantially increased Developmental Toys as a percent of overall sales.

Source: Crown Crafts' March and November 2019 Annual Roth Presentations

Crown Crafts primarily operates in the United States but does have a small international presence. According to the FY19 10-K, the company generated 4 percent of sales internationally. More recently, management has shifted focus to growing sales internationally. The company highlighted in the FY20 Q2 Conference Call its recent participation at an industry trade show in Cologne, Germany:

At the show, we visited with distributors and customers representing 30 different countries and at the show we presented 75 new product offerings from Sassy and NoJo. The show was highly successful and the response to the new product was well received.

The company's sales are concentrated with 67 percent of FY19 sales coming from 3 customers:

Source: November 2019 Roth Presentation

Licensed products are very important to Crown Crafts' business. While a majority of Crown Crafts' sales are produced from company-owned trademarks and private label goods, the company is highly reliant on licensing agreements, particularly with Disney (NYSE:DIS), to generate sales:

Source: FY2019 10-K

The licensing agreements are not guaranteed and generally must be renewed every one to three years. Moreover, the Disney licenses require material minimum guaranteed royalty payments that the company must pay regardless whether sales goals are reached. With that said, Crown Crafts has made substantial progress over the last couple of years reducing its reliance on licensed product, albeit there remains substantial opportunity for continued diversification:

Source: Crown Crafts' FY2015 - FY2019 10-K filings

Total U.S. Fertility Rate

Crown Crafts relies on babies being born in order to remain a going concern. A commonly used birth rate measure is the total fertility rate (The total fertility rate represents the number of children that would be born to a woman if she were to live to the end of her childbearing years and bear children in accordance with current age-specific fertility rate. See here for more information). The total U.S. fertility rate currently sits at 1.73, which is the lowest U.S. fertility rate on record:

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve - Economic Research

A slowing fertility rate is a headwind for Crown Crafts' business and there is no indication that the slowdown will reverse anytime soon. Additionally, the most recent recession will not help the situation. Of the eight recessions since 1960, the fertility rate declined six times upon the U.S. exiting a recession.

Future growth

As fewer babies are born, the company will have to find other ways to grow sales. One option is international expansion. As mentioned above, Crown Crafts is already soliciting international customers but has yet to receive any material orders. Another option is acquisitions. In the Q&A portion of the FY20 Q2 Conference Call (cited above), CEO Randall Chestnut mentioned the company's interest in identifying a good acquisition target but stated that valuations were a bit high at the time:

Linda Bolton Weiser Okay. I understand. And then maybe just related to that dividend, obviously your -- giving cash back for the shareholder, but I’m just curious about it seems like your operations are pretty stable and you do have this cash and generating free cash, is it the M&A environment, are you finding the valuations are too high, or you just not finding what you want, or just curious about why not pursue a deal instead of doing the dividend? Randall Chestnut Linda, it's both of the above. The valuations that we found of recent are little higher than what we would like to say. And we haven’t found of recent, ones that really pique our excitement level to the point is we’re ready to jump outright and check for it. So we haven’t found anything that just really excites at this point.

Perhaps this most recent recession has brought valuations back down to a level where an acquisition looks more appealing for management.

Q4 and the Pandemic

Crown Crafts does not provide forward guidance but consensus projects Q4 sales of $20.4 million and entire year sales of $73.5 million, down 6 percent and 4 percent from the prior year, respectively.

The coronavirus could turn out to be a tailwind for sales. Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (Crown Crafts' 3 largest customers) reported double-digit sales growth for the quarter ending March 31. None of the retailers specifically called out infant and juvenile products as a strong performing category, but the overall sales trend suggests Crown Crafts might have benefited from the increased activity at the Big Three retailers.

This is, of course, dependent on whether Crown Crafts had enough inventory to outlast shipping delays caused by the coronavirus. Nearly all of the company's inventory is manufactured in China, with approximately 10 factories producing between 80 and 90 percent of its inventory. Several of the factories were closed because of the virus and did not reopen until mid-February.

Fortunately, the closures occurred just after the U.S. and China reached a Phase 1 trade deal which delayed a round of tariffs that would have impacted several of Crown Crafts' products. In anticipation of the tariffs that never happened, the company bought additional inventory to circumvent the increased costs. At the end of 2019, Crown Crafts had roughly 161 days of inventory in stock, approximately 30 more days of inventory on hand than normal during this time of year. This level of inventory likely provided an adequate cushion to blunt the delayed shipment from factories from January through March.

Operations

Crown Crafts continues to do a good job operating the business despite declining sales.

Source: Crown Crafts' 10-K filings and consensus estimates

Sales fell in FY17 as a result of a sudden shift in consumer demand resulting from pediatrician guidance that parents should refrain from putting blankets and pillows in infants' crib in order to avoid possible suffocation while the baby is asleep. This is referred to as a naked crib. Then in FY18 and FY19, sales rebounded because of the Sassy Baby and Carousel Design acquisitions.

Source: Crown Crafts' 10-Q filings

The steady expansion of the company's gross margin is the result of effective negotiations which passed increased inventory costs onto customers. Operating margin did suffer from the Sassy Baby and Carousel Design acquisitions but the company has since found ways to reduce marketing & administrative costs of those subsidiaries by consolidating inventory and personnel. Finally, over the past several quarters, management utilized several discrete tax adjustments and credits to increase the company's net margin.

Notwithstanding management's success with expanding margins over the past several quarters, it is doubtful that margins will continue to expand going forward. Customers have already given substantial price concessions and the tax savings are, for the most part, one-time in nature. Therefore, despite a surprise here and there or if management finds other ways to cut marketing & admin expense, margins are not unlikely to expand much further, if at all.

Valuation

Crown Crafts' average TTM P/E over the past 6 years is 12.8x. Currently, the company trades at roughly 7.6x TTM P/E:

Source: Historical price data and Author's analysis

Assuming the company reverts to the mean, the stock is worth nearly $8 per share using estimated FY20 earnings of 62¢. Therefore, Crown Crafts has a 66 percent upside from its current price.

And the downside risk is low, too. While the company does rely heavily on a few customers and licensing agreements, it has a proven track record for maintaining good relationships with its customers and partners to ensure those relationships remain intact. Moreover, the balance sheet is in good shape with very little debt. But assuming a worst-case scenario, Crown Crafts' liquidation value is roughly $2 per share.

Source: FY19 10-K and Author's analysis

Dividend

Crown Crafts has been paying regular dividends consistently since 2010. The company also pays special dividends depending on whether cash is available to make such outlays. On average, Crown Crafts pays out 88 percent of earnings, inclusive of special dividends, over the last five years:

Source: FY15 through FY19 10-K filings and Author's analysis

Currently, the dividend forward yield is approximately 6.7 percent. Although the company "expressly disclaims any assurances as to the frequency and amount of any future dividends," it is evident the dividend is important to management. Between Crown Crafts' CEO and CFO, the two own roughly 755 thousand shares of CRWS, which translates into $274 thousand in additional income between them. Moreover, management continues to make it a point through investor presentations to acknowledge its record for returning cash to shareholders via a dividend. See 2019 Roth Presentation (cited above).

The company also maintains the ability to continue its dividend despite these challenging times:

Source: FY15 through FY19 10-K filings and Author's analysis

Over the past five years, the company has generated adequate free cash flow coupled with cash on hand to support its dividend and it is anticipated cash generation in the future will support at least the regular dividend. Moreover, Crown Crafts has shown willingness to use its revolver in support of dividends when cash flows fall below the cost of dividends. And recently, management took a $1 million-plus loan under the Payment Protection Program that will likely be forgiven during the second or third quarter of FY21, which will allow the company to keep internal cash on the balance sheet for other uses. Thus, it is believed the dividend will continue despite whatever headwinds the company faces in the near term.

In summary, Crown Crafts is trading at a discount with a handsome dividend and is therefore considered a buy at current prices.

