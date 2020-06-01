Much of the growth will come from the Partner Program, which is expected to make up 40% of GMV in 2023.

With an ambition to reach €20 billion of GMV in 2023/2024, the company will need to more than double its current €8.2 billion GMV.

Overview

The Berlin-based Zalando (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:ZLNDY) presents an interesting investment opportunity in the fashion eCommerce space. With €8.2 billion GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) as of 2019, it is the current market leader in Europe. The executive team, which still consists of the co-founders, has also executed very well. The company consistently grows its top-line by +20% while maintaining strong unit economics. Going forward, we see various opportunities the company can tap into to achieve its €20 billion GMV target in three years. In particular, we expect the Partner Program strategy to be the key growth driver.

Catalyst

As what many Rocket Internet (ETR: RKET)’s incubated companies focus on, market share growth will consistently be the top objective for Zalando. For an eCommerce company at Zalando’s scale, it makes sense to do so considering optimizing towards growth means increasing order volume, which eventually will maximize efficiencies in fulfillment. The ability to manage fulfillment is often the most critical factor for every eCommerce company, as it is the most expensive part of the cost structure, along with selling and distribution.

(source: company’s Q1 report)

In the last ten years, the company has invested over €1 billion in warehouse assets. Even so, the current efficiency level demonstrates that there is room for improvement. Looking at the last five years before 2019, while gross margin had been steady at +40% and marketing cost ratio continued to drop, fulfillment cost ratio, while still manageable, had been on a consistent upward trend. In 2019 and Q1 2020, we see more or less the same pattern.

(source: company’s Q1 roadshow material)

As a result, the company has been rolling out a lot of services to drive up order volume such as pre-owned, luxury, beauty, or the loyalty program Zalando plus, which comes with a membership fee of €15 a year. In the end, however, the crux of these initiatives will be the Partner Program model, through which most of these orders will be managed and fulfilled. To sustain its +20% growth to reach its $20 billion GMV target in 3 to 4 years, the Partner Program will eventually be ~40% of Zalando's business.

(source: company’s Q1 roadshow material)

The key driver for the Partner Program is its ZFS (Zalando Fulfillment Solution), which is similar to Amazon (AMZN)’s FBA (Fulfilled by Amazon) program. Zalando will also take it a step further by also providing online marketing services to brands through its ZMS (Zalando Marketing Services). ZMS will allow Zalando to acquire more offline or online brands and assist them in selling online with Zalando platform. All the orders will then be fulfilled by ZFS, which also operates as a separate enabler unit with a mandate to independently partner with brands within or outside of the Zalando platform. Eventually, the ultimate goal here is to efficiently and strategically increase the number of orders fulfilled through Zalando’s platform at scale. In short, the Partner Program is pretty much an eCommerce enabler business, which has also been very successful in China. There, we see enablers like Baozun (BZUN) grow at +30% annually, even after reaching ~$1 billion in revenue.

Risk

In our view, Zalando’s pursuit of GMV growth and being a one-stop-platform for fashion has made the company a little bit too complex.

(source: company’s Q1 roadshow material)

In addition to the online services and logistic business, it has offline outlets where it sells excess inventory. In the meantime, it also keeps ramping up new businesses such as fashion curation service and SaaS for inventory management. While these units have been manageable so far, there is a potential risk of spreading too thin. Furthermore, being a highly complex organization is also in general prone to disruption.

Valuation

At 2.2x P/S, the price is quite attractive for a growth story like Zalando. Despite the increasing competition from Asos (OTCMKTS: ASOMY) in the UK, Zalando is still the market leader in Europe that consistently grows at +20%. Asos is mostly focused in the UK while also being ~7x smaller than Zalando in terms of market cap. As a result, Asos is trading at 0.8x P/S given its +20% growth despite its size.

Another potential competitor Amazon, on the other hand, does not have a focus in fashion as well as strong regional knowledge of European fashion, though it remains the most well-capitalized indirect competitor. Consequently, Zalando is more well-positioned to maintain its strong moat and fundamentals. Moreover, the company is already self-sustaining today, given its annual +€200 to +€300 million of OCF (Operating Cash Flow) that helps offset its investment cash outflows. Beyond 2020, we are confident in the Partner Program’s ability to drive the 20% - 25% expected CAGR over the next three years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.