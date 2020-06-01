Additionally, the company is rapidly building up its renewable portfolio, which should provide significant balance and cash flow regardless of what oil markets do.

The company has an incredible number of impressive capital projects to generate cash flow, including the John Sverdrup project with a <$20 / barrel break-even.

Equinor has become the first oil major to cut its dividends. Overall, the company has made a number of prudent decisions to manage its expenses.

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is one of the largest publicly traded oil companies with a market capitalization of more than $40 billion. The company is renowned for building up Norway's wealth, with the country having a majority ownership in the company. Additionally, the company is one of the oil supermajors and one of the first to have cut its production since the start of its oil crash.

Equinor - Upstream Online

Equinor COVID-19 Response

Equinor has been one of the most proactive oil majors since the start of the price collapse, working to improve its financial portfolio.

Specifically, the company has made a number of decisions worth discussing in detail. The first, and most significant, is the company has announced an incredibly proactive 67% reduction in its cash dividend to $0.09/share/quarter. That decreases the company's yield to just more than 2.8%, a respectable yield but nothing special.

At the same time, the company announced the end of its share buyback program, a $5 billion program announced in late-2019. Together, these actions decrease the company's annual shareholder returns from ~13% before the cuts to less than 3%. However, given the collapse in oil prices, these decisions improve the company's financial position.

Given current Brent crude prices of just over $20/barrel, the company's decision to lower its organic cash flow break-even (before capital distributions) to ~$25/barrel is incredibly proactive. Counting the company's new dividend, and 2 million barrel/day production, its break-even with capital returns is ~$27/barrel.

The company is currently short ~$5 billion/year given current oil prices, even with its new capital spending program improvements. However, it now has one of the lowest break-even rates among the majors. It's worth noting that the company's break-even rates rely on the execution of a $3 billion cost reduction plan, which the company has announced and is working towards.

Specifically, the company has drastically cut its capital spending from $11 billion to ~$8.5 billion. However, it still plans to spend enough in 2020 to equate to 20% of its market capitalization, which highlights the company's ambitious capital spending plans.

Equinor Debt Issuance - Equinor News Release

Interestingly enough, based on our $5 billion spending forecast, the company has recently announced a $5 billion debt capital market transaction. Essentially, the company seems to be preparing itself for a 1-year downturn with prices near ~$20/barrel Brent. That's a worst-case assumption that the company is planning for.

Honestly, based on the rate the company got on its debt capital market transactions, we believe the company should have attempted to issue $10-15 billion. Getting 30-year notes at 3.7% is incredibly impressive, with 10-year notes at 3.125%, there's really no reason not to invest. 30-year notes, with $15 billion worth, would only cost $500 million in interest.

Additionally, the company could have maintained shareholder returns or made opportunistic acquisitions in the downturn. As we can see, Equinor has made some of the most proactive decisions since the start of the oil price collapse. That makes the company one of the best-positioned oil majors.

Equinor's Recent Project Success

Throughout this downturn, Equinor has had some significant capital market success. Specifically, the company has had 3 main accomplishments, which together, highlight how its overall portfolio is improving.

Johan Sverdrup Field - Equinor Investor Presentation

Equinor's Johan Sverdrup field represents a new benchmark for Equinor as a company. The company is expecting Phase 1 to pay itself off in 2020 alone (at $65/barrel, however). The field is expected to have more than 350 thousand barrels/day of production with <$20/barrel break-even for the full field and <$2/barrel unit production costs.

That makes this one of the few significant fields that are profitable at current prices. The field, a major development, is ramping up admirably as expected. More specifically, the field by the end of March had already reached current production of more than 430 thousand barrels/day of oil. The company has revised its Phase 1 peak production to more than 470 thousand barrels/day.

Additionally, the company is working on a potentially lower cost Phase 2 that could expand production to 690 thousand barrels/day. The company is planning to recover 70% of 2.7 billion barrels in recoverable reserves, meaning that Phase 2 plateau production will provide 7.5 years of reserves at peak reduction. That assumes no new discoveries.

This major project should be a benchmark of Equinor's ability to generate future cash flow. At $65 USD/barrel Brent, if prices recover, that would mean almost $5 billion in annual cash flow for Equinor. That's more than 10% of the company's current market capitalization.

Equinor has two other major recent project successes. The company has recently discovered 200 ft. of net pay off of the Gulf of Mexico. Further appraisal drilling is required, however, based on Exxon Mobil's (NYSE: XOM) Guyana discoveries and other deepwater discoveries, that well could be close to a billion barrels.

Equinor's last major recent project success is the approval of Hywind Tampen, one of the first major floating wind parks. The electricity supplied here is expected to provide the equivalent CO2 emission reductions of 100 thousand cars, while providing support to Equinor's various offshore drilling programs and the electricity they require.

Overall, since the start of the oil collapse, Equinor has made admirable progress on its projects.

Equinor's Other Projects

Equinor has other projects that are also worth paying close attention to.

Equinor World Class Project - Equinor Investor Presentation

Equinor has ~6 billion barrels of resources attributable to the company meaning an almost 10-year reserve life at its current production rate. The company's portfolio has a <$25 USD/portfolio break-even and the company's new project resources portfolio is expected to have paid back the company by 2026, with 3% annual production growth.

Equinor's impressive portfolio here highlights its impressive earnings potential in the event of a market recovery. If Brent crude prices recover to $65/barrel, that means $30/barrel in cash flow, which based on the company's overall production at $65 Brent means >$20 billion in annual cash flow from operations.

That's enough for significant shareholder rewards. Equinor is well-positioned for a downturn, while having strong upside in the event of a recovery.

Equinor's Renewables

Past this, Equinor is working to diversify itself, with a strong renewables business.

Equinor Renewables - Equinor Investor Presentation

Equinor is rapidly increasingly its renewable assets, mainly taking advantage of what it has learned from offshore platforms. The company is expecting 6-10% real returns, with even higher potential equity returns from its renewables portfolio. Counting the fact that this also acts counter-cyclically from the company's oil portfolio, the business is impressive, with significant potential.

Equinor expects to, by 2035, to have grown its renewable portfolio to ~14 gigawatts. Wind is expected to produce ~30% of its capacity/year, meaning that this portfolio of renewable assets should produce a relatively astounding 36.8 thousand gWh/year. Given Norway's electricity prices of ~$0.1/kWh, that means ~$3.7 billion in annual electricity revenue.

That's a strong renewable business.

Equinor Risks

Equinor has really only a single main risk worth paying attention to. That's the risk that the oil crash remains drawn out.

The collapse in oil prices is caused by COVID-19, which has caused an unprecedented destruction in global oil demand. Specifically, as shutdowns have spread worldwide, oil's primary use, a compact fuel source for transportation, has disappeared. The timeline on a vaccine remains open-ended, however, it's still expected to come in the next year.

We believe that this will result in a recovery in oil prices by ~2021. However, in the event of a longer price recovery, Equinor is barely covering expenses, but it's definitely not achieving shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Equinor has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has the ability to generate incredibly strong shareholder returns. The company has responded heavily to COVID-19, working to improve its portfolio. Simultaneously, the company has performed incredibly well with its recent financial portfolio improvements.

The company is focused on significantly improving its financial assets. Not only does the company have an impressive portfolio of assets and growth potential but the company is also improving its renewable energy portfolio. That renewable energy portfolio will support the reliability of the company's cash flow. These things make the company a strong investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.