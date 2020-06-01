The stock's valuation is very compelling with the price failing to rally along with the market in recent months.

The crisis presents an opportunity for WPP to help their clients adapt and evolve.

Introduction

Coming into 2020, WPP (WPP) had already been struggling. 2019 was another year of no sales growth, and net income was half of 2017's mark. Operating income performed better but was still flat year over year and down from 2017.

WPP was clearly stalled and struggling to return to its old ways in the new age of digital advertising.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

2019 had a lot of other aspects that you will often see when businesses get complacent and start to fall behind. WPP divested a host of businesses and a large stake in Kantar, had a number of restructuring charges, reduced debt, and worked towards further simplifying the business. Even with these actions, before the virus hit, the forecast was flat sales and flat profit.

And then, the virus hit.

Q1 2020

The company responded early on by suspending its dividend and buyback. This move would save the company $1.1 billion.

Revenue in March fell -7.9% across the whole business. Greater China was down -30%. It is obvious that the company's Q2 results will be much worse as Q2 is likely to include the full impact of the virus across most western countries. It will be indicative of how Greater China results bounce back, however, which might give us insight into how the rest of the world will recover.

Source: Q1 Earnings Release

WPP is being hit in all markets as the large clients that make up its advertising base pull back on marketing and advertising amid lower sales.

The one segment that did hold up well was public relations. It was essentially flat revenue-wise quarter over quarter while agencies were down.

Source: Q1 2020 Analyst Presentation

Interestingly, the company saw similar revenue decreases in Q1 2009 of 5.8% globally.

Source: Q1 2009 Trading Release

This will continue to be a rough few months for WPP, but I also view this as an opportunity. We have already begun to see companies creating new advertising campaigns and strategies and the new realities may only accelerate the shift in WPP's markets to digital players like Google and Facebook.

WPP's new strategy is based around technology and helping clients succeed. They should need WPP's expertise more than ever to navigate the fast-changing environment. If this opportunity came just 2 years ago, I think WPP would likely have missed it but with their turnaround strategy and simplification almost halfway done, I think they are better positioned to capitalize.

WPP helping their clients respond to the crisis and come out the other end will help them earn and keep significant business and improve their stale reputation.

Source: Q1 2020 Analyst Presentation

Liquidity wise, the company is doing fine. In Q1 2020, they reduced net debt down to $2.1 billion and have $4.4 billion in cash and other liquidity options available. It is not clear if that includes the impact of the actions discussed earlier, but, regardless, those will significantly help stem the cash outflow for the company.

Source: Q1 2020 Analyst Presentation

The company had been working on their balance sheet for a few years and long-term debt was down to $4b at the end of 2019. Their balance sheet always looks highly levered because of their lack of hard assets, but as long as the maturities are managed, I see no reason why the current debt load should be any problem, especially at today's historically low interest rates.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Even at lower revenues, the company's cash flow should remain strong. They have a diversified client base where some are performing poorly during the crisis, some are doing better than ever, and most somewhere in between. This prevents them from having an existential cash crisis like a retailer or car rental company might be currently experiencing.

Specifically, their retail and travel exposure is only 10% of the client base. Their large tech and CPG exposure should provide a solid base for the company.

Source: Q1 2020 Analyst Presentation

Valuation

The best part about WPP at the moment is that the valuation makes it a lot easier to accept some of the uncertainty. The company trades at around 12-13 times last year's earnings, which were about 1/3 what 2017's earning were. It is difficult to predict what 2020 earnings would be, but there exists a good case that 2019 earnings were a trough for the company and even with all the craziness, 2020 should be higher.

Source:Bloomberg

WPP also suffers from dramatic currency-related effects on its financial statements. It reports in GBP but has debt and revenues in a host of currencies. The translation effects and also associated hedging financial instruments can have financial statement effects that are not related to business performance.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

WPP's stock price has also not recovered as western economies begin to open, possibly reflecting pessimism on the company itself in addition to the virus's impact. I think the risk reward is very attractive at these levels, though, and it seems inevitable that shareholder returns will return in Q3 or Q4 of this year.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Even as uncertainty remains, many stocks have recovered from their March lows as economies appear to be reopening and getting back to work. Yet, WPP, which had its own problems before the pandemic ever started, remains at its lowest price in years.

I think the crisis provides an opportunity to accelerate changes that were already underway to return the company to growth and the current price provides a compelling valuation to take that risk and see if that plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.