50% of revenue is from retransmission consent, which is experiencing 15% organic growth in 2020 and is not impacted by Covid.

On its May 6 earnings call the company noted an upward trend in sales and guided to 4x leverage by year-end and positive FCF every quarter even in a worst case.

Nexstar generates about half of its revenue from television advertising sales, which declined as much as 40% in April. The share price tanked more than 50%.

According to its May 28 investor presentation, Nexstar is the #1 U.S. television broadcaster with 196 stations in 114 markets, reaching 38% of U.S. households (#2 Tegna is at 27%), and is positioned for significant de-leveraging and increased return of capital to shareholders. The company employs 5,400 journalists and a salesforce of 1,800. In addition to its broadcast stations, Nexstar owns 100% of WGN and 31% of the Cooking Channel. In September 2020 they will launch WGN America News Nation prime-time newscast, which will reach ~75 million U.S. TV households.

Nexstar has spent the last 15 years rolling up much of the industry in a series of accretive transactions, including the huge acquisition of Tribune Media which closed in September 2019, but is now close to the FCC limit of 39% of households. Founder/CEO Perry Sook is a legend in the industry, and the management team has been rated number 1 by institutional investor in the technology, media, and telecom sector for each of the past 3 years.

The broadcaster business model is built on the local news, which continues to have very strong viewer appeal. The model calls for Nexstar to partner with the networks - they are the #1 CBS and Fox affiliate, #2 at NBC, and #3 at ABC - and to sell the combined content to cable/satellite providers. The cable/satellite company pays Nexstar a retransmission consent fee, a portion of which is then shared with the network. Retransmission consent revenue has grown enormously, from about 5% of total revenue in 2009 to 45% in 2019 and, unlike advertising, is a stable source of income even in a recession or a pandemic. Nexstar's remaining revenue comes from ad sales, 15% of which comes from their digital platform.

FCF growth

The broadcaster model has proven to be far more resilient than e.g. newspapers. While I have no long term view on whether it will still be possible to monetize local journalism in 20 years, the recent history at Nexstar is encouraging, with strong increases in retransmission fees, slowly declining core television advertising sales, and strong growth in political and digital advertising sales. With cord cutting underway, it's worth noting that Nexstar is also compensated for its over the top "OTT" content. This, combined with a series of accretive acquisitions, has driven rapid FCF/share growth at the company.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1 EBITDA margin 37.2% 34.0% 36.8% 30.6% 37.0% 29.6% 51.1% EBITDA (millions) $235 $305 $414 $802 $972 $1,032 $565 Net debt (millions) $1,089 $1,433 $2,255 $4,247 $3,836 $8,260 $7,613 Leverage 4.6 4.3 3.2 5.1 3.7 5.2 4.5 FCF per share $4.98 $6.58 $7.99 $11.12 $14.62 $10.88 $9.03

Note that the 2020 numbers are for the first quarter, while the rest are for the full year. Leverage shown here is reported by the company pro-forma for acquisitions. The EBITDA margin tends to be higher in even years due to strong political advertising that takes place every other year. 2019 FCF was down slightly compared to 2017 (both non-political years) because of a dispute in 2019 with AT&T (since resolved) that led to a money losing blackout for both companies, and because starting in 2018 the company became a full cash tax payer. Adjusting for both of these items, FCF would have been up more than 30%.

Prior to Covid, fully taxed FCF/share guidance for the 2020/21 time frame was ~$25 per year.

Organic FCF growth

Because Nexstar's 2020 guidance is impacted by the acquisition of Tribune, management also provided some guidance for stand alone Nexstar for modelling purposes in the Q4 call. That's pre-Covid of course, but it gives us some sense of how things were going not including M&A.

We recognize that our analysts and others continue to model Nexstar's standalone in the periods leading up to the Tribune closing later this year... Now I'll provide some guidance points for Nexstar's standalone over the next two years. First, as I mentioned before, we reiterate our guidance on 2018/2019 cycle of approximately $615 million per year... today we're establishing guidance for our average annual free cash flow in the 2019/2020 cycle of approximately $660 million.

Since 2019 will be the same for both, that implies the increase in FCF is entirely due to 2020 vs. 2018, so FCF guidance is up $90 million, or about 15%, for stand alone NXST.

FCF and leverage in 2020

Management made some very interesting comments in the Q1 2020 earnings call that allows us to evaluate the company including the impact of Covid.

They would be profitable and FCF positive in every quarter, even in their worst case scenario. Revenue is already pacing better than it was in April. They will not come anywhere close to their debt covenant. Net leverage will be at 4x by year-end, down from 5.18 at year-end 2019.

That's exactly right. But I mean, Q2 will be the worst of it in our view. We have two models running internally. One is the base case of what we expect to happen, and one is a worst case, which is significantly worse than that. And in -- under all of those scenarios, we remain profitable in every quarter. And as I say, this COVID-led recession can put a big dent in the door, but it's not going to come anywhere close to totaling the vehicle. We will manage through it. Our pacing for third quarter core revenue was significantly better than Q2... Nexstar allocated $470 million towards debt reduction lowering our first lien net leverage ratio from 3.52 at year end 2019 to 3.04 times at March 31 2020, which is well below our first lien covenant of 4.25 which is only -- that is our only covenant... Nexstar now expects our total net leverage ratio to decline to approximately four times by year-end...

While I don't know what FCF will be in 2020, I do think that it's clear that the reopening in the U.S. is going reasonably well, so that a worst case scenario is probably already off the table. If that's true, and since even in the worst case scenario they are guiding to positive FCF, we are likely to see very strong FCF in 2020 despite the economic shutdown and recession. And at some point, perhaps in 2021, they will be back to $25 a share FCF, only with much less debt than they ended 2019 with.

Conclusion

Nexstar has shown strong FCF growth for years, and is fundamentally still a growing business. It will generate strong FCF in 2020 despite the recession and shutdown, and leverage will decline from 5.2x to only about 4x. There are no near term debt maturities and they are nowhere near their covenant limits. At the current share price of ~$83, the stock is trading at only 3.3 times pre-Covid FCF guidance. Once the shutdown is over, a substantially de-levered Nexstar should see its share price rise dramatically. At only 7x FCF, the stock would trade at $175 a share, up more than 100% from the current price, while at 10x FCF the price would be $250, 3 times higher than the present.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.