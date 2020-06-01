The target price implies a 13.6% upside from the current market price. The upside is not high enough for PB to be deemed attractive, considering the risks.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) is one of the few banks that did not see a hike in provision expense amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's earnings increased by 38% sequentially to $1.39 per share in the first quarter. For the full year, I'm expecting earnings to be higher than last year partly because of loan growth under the Paycheck Protection Program. Moreover, the company will likely benefit from cost savings after the conversion of LegacyTexas' systems in June. On the other hand, a slight increase in provision expense will limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to grow by 12% year-over-year to $5.06 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a 13.6% upside from the current market price. I believe the upside is not high enough to compensate for elevated risks in the wake of COVID-19; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on PB.

NIM Compression to Counter Loan Growth

PB's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will likely boost loan growth in the second quarter. As mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation, PB funded $630 million worth of loans under PPP in the first phase. Moreover, the management intends to fund another $1.1 billion worth of loans in the second phase of PPP. I'm expecting a majority of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the third quarter. Apart from PPP, there is little opportunity for loan growth because I'm expecting the Texan economy to take time to recover after the lockdown. Overall, I'm expecting loans to increase by 8% in the second quarter and then decline by 7% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. Further, I'm expecting PB to end the year with a loan balance of $19 billion, up 1.4% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

The compression in net interest margin, NIM, in the coming quarters will offset loan growth. PB's average yield on earning assets is quite rate-sensitive because floating rate loans make up 32.5% of total loans. Furthermore, variable-rate loans make up 32.1% of total loans, as mentioned in the presentation. The management expects total NIM to be in the range of 3.45% to 3.55%, as mentioned in the first quarter's conference call. Further, the management expects core NIM (excluding purchase accounting accretion) to be between 3.30% to 3.36%. Considering these factors, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 30bps in the second quarter. The LegacyTexas merger bumped up NIM in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is why the average NIM will be higher in 2020 on a year-over-year basis. The following table shows my estimates for total NIM, yield, and cost.

Cost Savings to Support Earnings

PB's non-interest expense will likely trend downwards in the second half of the year after the completion of the conversion of LegacyTexas' systems. The management intends to convert the systems of the acquired bank in June, which will likely result in merger-related charges of $3 million to $5 million in the second quarter, as mentioned in the conference call. Following the conversion, the management expects to reduce costs by $8 million to $9 million every quarter. Taking management's guidance, I'm expecting non-interest expense to increase by 4% in the second quarter and then dip by 7% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis.

Exposure to High-Impact Industries Creates Risks

PB is one of the few banks that did not see a hike in provision expense in the first quarter. Charge-offs and recoveries canceled out the hike in provision expense from the environmental outlook in the first quarter. As a result, PB reported close to zero net provision expense.

I'm expecting provision expense to be slightly higher in the coming three quarters because PB has significant exposure to high-impact industries. As mentioned in the investor presentation, around 4% of total loans were to the oil and gas industry as of March 31, 2020. Additionally, hotels made up around 2% of total loans, restaurants made up around 1%, and medical loans made up around 3% of total loans at the end of the first quarter. Moreover, PB's market in Texas depends on the oil and gas industry; hence, turmoil in the crude oil market can indirectly affect other portfolios too. On the plus side, Texas eased lockdown restrictions in early May; however, the return to normality is quite slow according to news sources. There is also a fear that reopening too soon will lead to another lockdown in the future. Considering these factors, I'm expecting provision expense to increase to $6 million in 2020 from $4 million in 2019.

Earnings per Share to Increase by 12%

For the full year, I'm expecting cost savings and loan growth to drive earnings. At the same time, I'm expecting an increase in provision expense and NIM contraction to limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to increase by 12% year-over-year to $5.06 in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The credit quality of PB's loan portfolio is sensitive to oil prices, which makes credit costs difficult to predict in the currently uncertain oil market. As a result, there is a chance that the provision expense will exceed expectations in the year ahead. Furthermore, PPP fees are difficult to forecast for 2020 because the duration of PPP loans is unknown. There is a chance that PPP fees will miss estimates for 2020 if the duration gets prolonged to next year. These uncertainties make PB a risky investment.

Upside not High Enough to Compensate for Elevated Risk Level

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, to value PB. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 2.53x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $29.4 gives a target price of $74.3 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of 13.6% from PB's May 29 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

PB also offers a low dividend yield of 2.8%, assuming the company maintains dividends at the current level of $0.46 per share in the remainder of 2020. The price upside and dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 16.5%. In my opinion, the expected total return is not high enough to compensate for the high level of risk. Therefore, I believe that the stock is currently not attractive and that the stock price should remain range-bound at the current level. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on PB.

