3 Best Dividend Aristocrats And Kings, And 3 To Avoid

Financial statement trend analysis indicates three Aristocrats and Kings with particularly favorable characteristics (plus two honorable mentions), and three to avoid.

Yield, growth and coverage need to be considered, as well as how the company is doing as a business (return on assets, debt levels and trends).

Dividend Kings and Aristocrats are exceptionally stable companies that have increased their dividend payments annually for the past 50 and 25 years, respectively.

As of 2020, 63 companies in the S&P 500 (SPY) qualified as dividend Aristocrats. These companies have increased their dividend payments for 25 consecutive years or more. Examples include AT&T (T) and Altria (MO). A handful of other dividend growers make up an even more exclusive group known as dividend Kings: companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 years.

A Brief Snapshot

The Kings and Aristocrats currently yield 2.4% at the median; a few outliers exceed 5%. Higher yields tend to correlate with lower dividend growth. Aristocrats and Kings have increased dividend payments at a modest low single-digit pace on average.

Relative to free cash flow produced, the group's dividend coverage ratio hovers around 2 to 3 times - a good yardstick to measure dividend sustainability. High coverage among Aristocrats and Kings is usually associated with higher growth, but also with lower yields.

Finding good dividend payers to invest in is a balancing act. Yield, growth and coverage need to be considered, as well as the strength of the companies' balance sheet and recent trends in financial performance.

Data source: Risk Research Inc.

Best Aristocrats and Kings

Walmart (WMT): Walmart is one of the most well-rounded Aristocrats. Its yield of 2.2% is not thrilling, but well within the average range. A high dividend growth rate of 28% makes the dividend look more attractive for long-term holders. A dividend coverage ratio of 3.0x is at the high end of the average range.

Leverage trends have been exceptionally favorable. Meanwhile, margin and free cash flow have generally headed in the right direction. Walmart's solid financial performance has been supported by a competent management team and the defensive nature of the consumer staples sector. The company has been, in fact, one of the few retailers to impress during a challenging first quarter of 2020.

Data source: Risk Research Inc.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP): On the key dividend metrics, ADP resembles WMT. The company strikes a healthy balance between yield of 2.5% and coverage ratio of 2.3x. Dividend growth of 15% is well above average, providing the prospect of higher dividend payments in the future. ADP's fortress balance sheet and improving free cash flow indicate little dividend risk.

In the most recent quarter, the company delivered high-single digit growth across key financial metrics: revenues, EBIT and EPS. Margins expanded in both the employee and employer services segments, despite the COVID-19 crisis. The stability of the company's results in the face of adversity should be encouraging news for investors looking for a growing and well-supported dividend stream.

Data source: Risk Research Inc.

Caterpillar (CAT): Compared to Walmart and ADP, Caterpillar belongs in a slightly riskier and higher dividend-paying aristocrat group. The yield is above average, at 3.5%. Still, payments have been increasing by 18%. The dividend obligations are covered 3.3x.

The risk here is that Caterpillar is in a cyclical industry. The first graph below illustrates how cash flow has fluctuated along with economic activity. As a result, financial strength has suffered at times. Still, shifting trends is more a feature of the sector than a company-specific flaw. In a diversified dividend Aristocrat portfolio, Caterpillar deserves serious consideration.

Data source: Risk Research Inc.

Honorable Mentions

A couple of other names deserve to be mentioned.

Cintas Corp. (CTAS) would have probably ranked among the three best, if not for a much lower-than-average yield of 1.1%. Dividend growth of 24% is quite high, but not enough to raise the yield to peer average levels in the next three to five years.

On the other hand, coverage of 5.5x suggests that the company could comfortably dial up the dividend payments if it chose to do so. Margins, cash flow and leverage have all been trending in the right direction. Investors willing to accept a lower yield should consider CTAS.

Lastly, Franklin Resources (BEN) could be a solid high-yield play for the more risk-tolerant investor. The stock pays nearly 6%, one of the best yields among Aristocrats. Dividend growth has been slightly above average, while dividend coverage of 2.4x is adequate.

Fundamentally, Franklin is in the increasingly competitive asset management industry. Fee revenues, margins and cash flow will probably remain under pressure, as they have in the past few years. For this reason, an investment in BEN is more speculative, but not one without merits.

Aristocrats and Kings to Avoid

Northwest Natural Holding (NWN): Northwest may look attractive on the surface. Shares have endured the COVID-19 crisis slightly better than the utilities sector (XLU), benefiting from the more defensive nature of the industry. The stock yields a decent 3.0% that is at the high end of the aristocrat average range. But this is where the good news end.

The company has had a history of very erratic cash generation - see graph below. In the past three calendar years, cash flow from operations was not enough to cover capital expenditures. As a result, dividend payments depended on new debt issued. While this Dividend King has done what it takes to keep its crown (minimal annual growth in dividend payments), investors might want to avoid Northwest and its more fragile business fundamentals.

Data source: Risk Research Inc.

VF Corp. (VFC): VF Corp. is one of the least compelling of dividend Aristocrats today. The yield of 3.4% is well above average - the silver lining in the stock's 55% peak-to-trough decline in 2020. But the company's free cash flow has not been sufficient to cover the payments lately. Not surprisingly, dividend growth has started to decline. At the same time, net debt continues to rise.

VF Corp will continue to struggle with the current economic crisis in the near term. At the same time, it will also need to address the secular challenges in shifting consumer preferences and increased popularity of e-commerce and DTC (direct to consumer) channels. When these headwinds subside, the company has committed to turn its focus of attention to M&A. Doing so will tie up cash that could otherwise be used to boost stale dividend payments.

Data source: Risk Research Inc.

California Water (CWT): There is little about this utilities company that could excite dividend investors. Yield of 1.8% is slightly below the average range, and dividends have been growing at only 6%. Dividend coverage has also been concerning. Free cash flow has stayed negative for the past several years. To finance the $38 million in dividend payments and other cash obligations in 2019, about $100 million in net new debt had to be issued.

As a result, California Water does not seem like a good move for dividend investors. Share price has risen more rapidly than the S&P 500 in the past few years, pushing yields down. At the same time, unimpressive financial results (stale margins, decreasing cash flow, rising debt levels) have not supported a more compelling dividend growth policy.

Data source: Risk Research Inc.

Summary Report on All Dividend Aristocrats and Kings

