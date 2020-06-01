Valuation indicates that the market hasn't factored in any of the above.

MTBC (MTBC) is a healthcare information technology company specializing in revenue cycle management ("RCM"), which is predominantly medical billing for insurance reimbursement.

My initial interest in MTBC was due to the telemedicine service which was launched in December. Obviously the Covid-19 pandemic has scaled up virtual doctor appointments but I found a lot more of interest when I researched this company starting with the revenue boost from a recent acquisition and a new emphasis on organic growth. I found the valuation very attractive but wondered about the high interest preferred shares that the company has been issuing to fund their acquisition strategy. I had the pleasure of speaking with CFO Bill Korn and got color on the acquisition and organic growth strategy as well as the company plan regarding the preferred shares.

Background Brief

The company's headcount includes 2500 college educated staff located in Pakistan and Sri Lanka where average wages are 10% of American wages. MTBC has completed fifteen acquisitions of unprofitable RCM companies since its IPO in 2014. Third party service providers for acquired customers are replaced by MTBC's offshore workforce and operations are streamlined to reduce costs. MTBC has established a proven record of turning these acquisitions accretive within two quarters, with a compounded revenue growth rate for this period of 35%.

CareCloud Acquisition

CareCloud was acquired early this year and is the largest of the fifteen acquisitions that MTBC has completed. Improving CareCloud's profitability will scale revenues at a faster pace than MTB's historic growth pace. Perhaps more importantly, CareCloud, which has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in America as well as a technology disruptor, adds an advanced platform for higher margin SaaS revenue and an opportunity to cross sell in both directions. SaaS services that are provided include patient management, electronic health records and patient experience management solutions. It should be noted that all of MTBC's income is on a recurring revenue basis.

The majority of CareCloud's 5,000 health care providers are SaaS customers with only 25% of these customers also using RCM services. CareCloud's customers are being offered MTBC's RCM service while MTBC customers are being offered SaaS services through special packages and incentives.

Prior to the CareCloud acquisition, SaaS revenue was a very small fraction of total revenue and grew to become a substantial portion of overall revenue subsequent to the acquisition as indicated below from the Q1 report. I expect SaaS will ramp up at a higher rate for the full year as cross selling kicks in.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Healthcare IT: Revenue cycle management services $ 13,189,963 $ 10,516,840 SaaS solutions 3,613,514 40,602 Professional services 391,428 335,435 Ancillary services 721,366 499,096 Group purchasing services 176,552 200,047 Printing and mailing services 428,875 391,660 Clearinghouse and EDI services 319,167 136,064 Practice Management: Practice management services 3,026,304 2,960,467 Total $ 21,867,169 $ 15,080,211

Source: 2020 Q1 10Q

Organic Growth

Historically, MTBC has allocated about 3% of its budget to sales and marketing which has resulted in high single digit organic growth. In order to capture the cross selling opportunity from the CloudCare acquisition and other market opportunities such as growth in cloud-based software and services for the ambulatory healthcare market, the company has boosted its sales team from 2 to 20 and created two new management positions to head this effort.

The company has also created a separate division named MTBC Force geared up to partner with smaller companies that management became familiar with during their acquisition search that were not considered for acquisition but offered opportunities to partner using MTBC's solutions. MTBC is offering white label access to these companies. Management is targeting organic growth to represent 16% to 20% of total revenue by the end of the year.

The Preferred Shares

The company has partially funded its acquisitions by issuing preferred shares. These shares are listed on the Nasdaq (MTBCP), pay 11% annual interest and are callable at MTBC's option at par value, $25/share, beginning in November. Similarly to other investors, I could not help but wonder why the company hasn't done a capital raise by issuing more shares or borrow money. A company that is expecting to have revenues exceeding $100 million this year with a market cap of $81.5 Million (12.4 M shares outstanding x $6.57 price per share) should be able to get better borrowing terms, so what's going on?

Management believes that the stock is underpriced by the market and is willing to invest in their shares by paying the interest on the preferred shares. It is their opinion that there are catalysts in place that will result is a better return by selling shares later at a higher price.

The amount of shares outstanding is very small and additional shares will add liquidity when the preferred shares are taken out and I do agree with management's perspective that there is good reason to expect a sharp share price appreciation as CareCloud is fully integrated and the organic growth initiatives kick in.

Valuation

The companies I used for a peer group comparison are all medical technology companies with variations. Allscripts has a focus on electronic medical records which is a smaller portion of MTBC's overall revenue. McKesson services mostly the pharmaceutical industry while MTBC is focused on medical practices. Cerner is primarily involved with predictive analytics for enhanced patient care which is a small portion of MTBC's revenue.

MTBC is the only one in the group with positive revenue growth and relatively cheap in PS, PB categories. Acquisitions have prevented the company from being GAAP positive and therefore not having a meaningful PE. Catalyst are in place for the company to continue earnings growth but the CareCloud acquisition will continue to negatively impact GAAP earnings for the rest of this fiscal year.

Peer Group Comparison

Market Cap PE PS PB Gross Margin Quick Ratio Rev. Growth Allscripts (MDRX) 1 B ---- 0.62 .87 40% 0.7 (7.65%) McKesson (MCK) 25 B 30 0.10 4.75 5% 0.6 (1.78%) Cerner Corp (CERN) 21 B 42 3.59 5.33 81% 1.90 (2.11%) MTBC (MTBC) 79 M ------ 1.09 1.36 37% 1.26 39%

Source: Compiled by author

COVD-19

The peer group valuation comparison demonstrates that MTBC is a relatively safe pick but what's even more revealing during these times is how companies are adapting and holding up during the COVID-19 pandemic which has put tremendous pressure on health care providers to effectively deal with escalating cases and deaths. Companies that have viable solutions and new adaptations will not only survive but thrive during these times.

Barron's recently published Morgan Stanley's List of 22 Socks That You Really Shouldn't Buy included Allscripts and cited the company's inability to adjust to the new normal.

The combination of challenging operating environment, saturated market and shifting budget priorities at physician offices and hospitals post the Covid pandemic will likely limit future growth opportunities.”

Morgan Stanley and other analysts have upgraded their rating or maintained a buy rating on McKesson because of their ability to solve COVID-19 safety issues for their client's work environments. Cerner is included in Jefferies' list of 12 health-care stocks that will be winners because of coronavirus-led trends. That list also includes Teladoc (TDOC), the market leader in telemedicine.

The analysts covering MTBC haven't yet but should adjust their ratings or price targets on MTBC based on how this company has responded to the needs of their clients relative to the Coronavirus.

MTBC formed a separate telehealth division which has integrated the full suite of its services into a seamless telemedicine solution and added a dedicated helpline to assist clients with coding for reimbursement, changes in regulations and telemedicine licensing on a 24/7 basis. MTBC management has cited a surge in virtual medical appointments for both MTBC and CareCloud customers. The importance of the success of the virtual appointments is that 60% of MTBC's revenues are generated from patient visits.

MTBC declined to accept paycheck protection assistance from the federal government because of its strong business outlook. Unlike most companies during these uncertain times that were not able to provide forward guidance, MTBC management reaffirmed forward guidance for fiscal year 2020 of revenue growth between 55% to 58% over 2019 revenue.

Financials

The company is expecting that revenue growth will ramp up from the historic 35% range to the 55% or higher range with revenue expect to be about $100 million.

Source: Investor Presentation

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization) is expected to be $12 million to $13 million for fiscal 2020, which is 48% to 60% higher than 2019 adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBIDTA is a very useful metric to utilize in measuring MTBC's profitability as opposed to using GAAP as the TA portion has been significant due to the numerous acquisitions. 2020 Q1 depreciation and amortization expenses were $1.3 million and reduce GAAP but not adjusted EBIDTA.

The company reported $8.4 million in cash as of the end of the first quarter and raised $19 million in April by issuing 828,000 shares of preferred stock. The company is well funded to meet its obligations and conduct operations as well as ready to make another acquisition when the right opportunity comes along.

Risks

A lot is riding on completing the integration of CareCloud. The Coronavirus creates uncertainties for the company as well as for the economy in general. MTBC is dependent on the low rate of Coronavirus in Pakistan to keep its operations steady as opposed to heavy outbreaks in offshore operations in other countries that are suffering from high infection rates such as India.

Conclusion

MTBC has a proven record of scaling by acquiring money losing companies and improving their profitability. This January, MTBC made its largest acquisition to date, landing a company with a highly regarded cloud platform, CareCloud. The company is now focused on not only improving CareCloud's profitability but also taking advantage of the complimentary product that has been added by cross selling in both directions. MTBC has also directed its attention to organic growth by boosting its sales staff and creating a new division to pursue partnerships in delivering MTBC services to additional customers and offering white label service for the smaller electronic medical records companies. The new telemedicine offering provides continuation of patient medical appointments despite the pandemic.

Management's forward guidance is at a ramped up rate from the company's historic growth rate which is about as bullish as you can get in these times when most companies are justifiable reluctant to provide forward guidance. The company betting on itself by its willingness to pay double digit interest to preferred shareholders while they wait for the market to rerate the stock is also very bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.