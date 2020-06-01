With data from two trials due in 4Q20, no approved therapies for the indications and almost no competition, this intriguing 'Tier 4' name merited a deeper dive.

Adolescence is like having only enough light to see the step directly in front of you.” - Sarah Addison Allen

Today, we take our first in depth look at a 'Tier 4' biotech developmental concern from across the pond. I have received a few comments around this 'off the radar' name that has destroyed substantial shareholder value since coming public in 2015. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) is a London-headquartered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of gene therapies for the treatment of neurological diseases. The company has three assets in the clinic for Parkinson’s and two other neurodegenerative indications. Incorporated in Bermuda, the company was formerly named Axovant Sciences but elected to change its moniker after two neurological candidates – intepirdine for Alzheimer’s and nelotanserin for dementia – failed clinical trials. It is ~47% owned by Roivant Sciences Ltd., who in 2014 created Axovant, which then went public in 2015, raising net proceeds of $334.5 million at $120 a share (1-for-8 reverse split adjusted). Its stock now trades at just over $3 a share, commanding a market cap of ~$125 million when pre-funded warrants are considered.

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

AXO-LENTI-PD. Axovant’s now most advanced candidate is AXO-LENTI-PD, a construct of three genes that encode the critical enzymes (TH, CH1, and AADC) required for the synthesis of the neurotransmitter dopamine from endogenous tyrosine that is being evaluated as a one-time treatment for Parkinson’s disease. The chronic neurodegenerative disorder afflicts ~1 million in the U.S. and ~6 million worldwide. Although the cause is not completely understood, people with Parkinson’s have reduced levels of dopamine, which is essential for movement, with patients presenting tremor, postural instability, involuntary movements, and rigidity.

Source: Company Presentation

To date, no therapies have addressed the underlying pathophysiological processes of the disease. The standard of care symptomatic treatment is daily oral L-dopa, the precursor to dopamine. This treatment has demonstrated effectiveness early in the disease but loses effectiveness over time with ~10% of patients developing on-off motor fluctuations after initiating therapy. Other treatments for later stage disease are very patient-unfriendly, including subcutaneously injected dopamine receptor agonists and inhibitors of enzymes related to dopamine metabolism that are continuously administered through a surgically-placed percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy with jejunal tube to reduce fluctuations in L-dopa blood levels.

Deep brain stimulation, which also requires indwelling hardware, has demonstrated some meaningful quality of life improvements but is not universally effective and costs ~$50,000 to ~$70,000 annually. With the exception of Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), which has an AADC gene therapy candidate in a Phase 2 study, there is little else in terms of root cause therapy advancements for Parkinson’s.

Source: Company Presentation

Axovant’s AXO-LENTI-PD is a next generation version of a treatment developed by and purchased from Oxford BioMedica in 2018. The first generation asset was named ProSavin and was tested in a Phase 1/2 trial that completed in 2012. In that trial, it demonstrated positive effects on motor function over six years with a favorable long-term safety profile. AXO-LENTI-PD is a re-engineered version of ProSavin with an optimized payload configuration that includes, amongst other modifications, a different ordering of the genes. Axovant believes AXO-LENTI-PD is a more balanced stoichiometry of gene expression and colocalization of enzymatic activity with the end result of increased dopamine production in transduced cells.

It is being studied in a Phase 1/2 dose escalation study that includes five dose cohorts, including three (n=15) who were previously dosed with ProSavin (Cohort 1) and two (n=6) who were not (Cohort 2), with one receiving dosage approximately three-times higher than the other.

In Cohort 1, patients experienced an average improvement from baseline in UPDRS III (motor) “OFF” score of 22 points, an average improvement of 37% from baseline at month 12. At month 6, these patients had an average 17-point change (29%) from baseline on the same UPDRS III scale, demonstrating greater progress over time. Also, evidence of a dose response was observed. Of the four patients enrolled and dosed to date in Cohort 2, two have reached six months, one of which has been fully assessed. That patient demonstrated a 22-point improvement (44%) between baseline and 6 months. Six-month data from all four patients in Cohort 2 and the initiation of Part B of the study is expected by YE20. Twelve-month data is expected in 2Q21.

AXO-AAV-GM1. In addition to AXO-LENTI-PD, Axovant is investigating two candidates for the treatment of the two classes (GM1 and GM2) of gangliosidosis, a rare, inherited neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder. GM1 gangliosidosis is characterized by the toxic buildup of GM1 ganglioside due to a defect in the galactosidase beta 1 (GLB1) gene that causes the progressive destruction of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, resulting in early death. Approximately 60% of the cases are infantile (type 1) with a life expectancy of 1.5–4 years. The balance are juvenile (type II). They carry a life expectancy of 10–20 years. For the ~1 in 100,000 afflicted, there are no treatment options.

Source: Company Presentation

Axovant hopes to change that with AXO-AAV-GM1, a one-time administered gene therapy that delivers a functional copy of GLB1 with the goal of reducing GM1 ganglioside accumulation, improving neural function, and extending survival. On feline models in the preclinic, AXO-AAV-GM1 has demonstrated promise. Axovant dosed its first human patient in May 2019 in a two-part Phase 1/2 trial. That first patient demonstrated significant improvements at month six based on a neurological exam, the Vineland-3 scale, Clinical Global Impression assessments, and nutritional status.

More importantly, the patient was able to swallow more effectively and gained weight in the six months post-therapy. Enrollment of the type II cohort for Part A (dose escalation) is expected to be completed by mid-2020 (n=5) with initial data expected in 4Q20. The company also expects to initiate a type I cohort for Part A at some time in 2020. AXO-AAV-GM1 was granted Orphan Drug designation by the FDA in November 2019.

AXO-AAV-GM2. The other gangliosidosis therapy in development is AXO-AAV-GM2, a one-time treatment that delivers functional copies of the HEXA and HEXB genes. Defects in the HEXA gene (known as Tay-Sachs disease) and HEXB gene (known as Sandhoff disease) cause buildups of GM2 ganglioside in the central nervous system resulting in a 75% mortality rate by age 5. The incidence of GM2 gangliosidosis is ~1 in 180,000. Like GM1, there are no approved therapies.

Under an investigator-initiated IND, two patients – one 30 months of age with advanced infantile Tay-Sachs and the other 7 months old with early symptomatic infantile Tay-Sachs – were dosed with AXO-AAV-GM2. The first patient demonstrated disease stabilization ten months post-administration while the younger patient attained normal development milestones three months post-administration. An IND was filed for an 8-10 patient registrational Phase 1/2 study in late 2019 but was placed on hold pending a review of a device-related question. The company hopes to initiate that trial as soon as possible.

Licensing Obligations

Axovant’s current clinical assets were acquired through licensing agreements. For AXO-LENTI-PD, the company entered into an exclusive licensing deal with Oxford BioMedica (OTCPK:OXBDF) under which it paid $30 million upfront in June 2018. Axovant has since paid Oxford another $13 million in commercial milestones and could be on the hook for ~$800 million of additional development, regulatory, and development milestones. The company is also obligated to pay Oxford a tiered royalty of 7%-10% of annual net sales.

For AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM2, Axovant has paid University of Massachusetts Medical School (UMMS) $10 million upfront and $2 million (to date) in milestones. The company is obligated to pay UMMS up to an additional $62.3 million upon the achievement of specified milestones as well as mid single-digit royalties on net sales.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary

With two major failures, Axovant has been scrambling to stay afloat. It has been back to the capital markets four times since July 2018, including a $56.7 million raise at $12 a share (reverse split-adjusted) in March 2019 and most recently a $71.0 million funding at $3.75 per share on February 19, 2020. Retroactive to December 31, 2019 the company should have ~$100 million, which should give it a cash runway through YE20. It also holds $15.3 million of debt of which ~$9 million comes due in 2020.

Analysts are mixed on this name. So far in 2020, there have been two Hold ratings and two Buy ratings on Axovant from analyst firms.

Roivant continues to be a major sponsor of the company, purchasing 5.33 million shares on the secondary earlier this year.

Verdict

Although the number of patients evaluated across Axovant’s current crop of gene therapy candidates is very small, the preliminary data is promising. With balance sheet cash equal to ~75% of its market cap, efficacy data from six Parkinson and five GM1 gangliosidosis patients due in 4Q20 – which will determine the company’s fate – and little to no competition for these indications, if the company can execute, it can have huge potential upside.

However, some significant caveats have to be put in place. First, the company has destroyed a huge amount of shareholder value since coming public and is one of the bigger 'Busted IPOs' in the market. The company also has had a couple of high profile trial failures in its history. In addition, despite a huge plunge in the stock price since coming public, there has been little insider buying in this name. It should also be noted, there has been no insider selling either which is a bit more encouraging.

AXGT is also years (and probably many more capital raises) away from commercialization. One also must wonder if COVID-19 lockdowns will eventually impact its trial schedule. The company is targeting a very lucrative niche of the market and if successful, it should wildly reward shareholders. However, given the current market environment and company-specific concerns, I would only view the stock as a 'lottery ticket' for the time being

The young have aspirations that never come to pass, the old have reminiscences of what never happened.” - Saki, Reginald

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by lucrative buy-write opportunities over the past several months. To see what I and the other seasoned biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.