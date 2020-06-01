We think shares have value at current level as the business remains profitable and growth can rebound as conditions in the Chinese economy normalize.

Weibo Corp (NYSE:WB) is one of China's largest social media platform with 550 monthly active users. The company has been challenged by a difficult growth environment in recent years considering a rapidly evolving social media landscape with increasing competition and a general slowdown of the Chinese economy. Weibo just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by the significant disruption to the business from the coronavirus pandemic as advertisers pulled back on spending across the platform. Indeed, the stock is down by 34% this year and now trading at its lowest level since 2016. Despite the ongoing weakness, the company remains profitable and is supported by a growing active user base. We are bullish on shares of WB and believe the stock has value at current levels with significant upside as operations normalize with a rebound in the Chinese economy.

WB Q1 Earnings Recap

Weibo Corp reported its Q1 earnings on May 18th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 which was in-line with expectations while GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.01. Revenue in the quarter at $323.4 million declined by 19% year over year but was $8.4 million ahead of estimates. The company was able to control costs evident by a 4% y/y decline in total expenses, although the much larger drop in advertising revenue resulted in operating income declining 52% to $58 million compared to $123 million in Q1 2019.

In the conference call, color was added to explain the weakness in advertising. Management highlighted the impact of the pandemic and lockdown across the country from January to March forcing advertisers to suspend marketing budgets. An example cited was the movie industry which typically rolls out big-budget promotions for new releases. With movie-theaters closed, there was nothing to promote. From the conference call:

Weibo's advertising revenues decreased by 19% on a year-over-year basis or 16% on a constant currency basis due to the adverse impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Our key accounts revenue decreased by 18% as several industries that were directly hit by the domestic coronavirus outbreak, cutbacks, or suspended their overall ad budget in the first quarter. That's the case with the movie industry where the withdrawal of new movie releases left nothing to be promoted. And meanwhile, with the epidemic evolving into a global pandemic, there were other industries such as in the case of cosmetics and luxury brands, who deferred their expense following the delay in new product launch caused by the global supply chain destruction.

On the other hand, areas more resilient to the pandemic like online gaming and education-related advertising exhibited stronger trends. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) represents about 10% of advertising on the platform and reached $27.6 million, an increase of 66% y/y or 73%, on a constant currency basis. There was particular weakness in February, but the company expects stronger growth from Alibaba advertising as a growth driver with the economy normalizing through the second half of the year.

Acknowledging the difficult environment, management maintained a positive tone with an encouraging outlook pointing to record engagement and strong user growth on the platform. In terms of operating metrics, the number of monthly active users "MAUs" reached 550 million with 85 million net additions from 465 million in March 2019. Similarly, the company saw 241 million average daily active users in March, a net addition of 38 million on a year over year basis. 94% of users are on mobile which also makes up 89% of advertising revenue. The company is betting on video and moving towards increasing monetization of partner-generated "PGC" and user-generated content "UGC".

The key takeaway here from the Q1 earnings report is that despite the sharp drop in revenues and weaker operating environment, the platform remains vibrant and relevant with strong user numbers. Weibo ended the quarter with cash and equivalents totaling $2.35 billion compared to $1.7 billion in total long-term liabilities. A current ratio of 4.7 highlights solid balance sheet liquidity.

WB Management Guidance and Consensus Estimates

Management only provided Q2 guidance with an expectation of revenues to decline between 7% and 12% on a constant currency basis. By this measure, conditions are still be disrupted by the ongoing global pandemic affecting various industry but there is a sense of improvement considering China appears to have been able to contain the virus given its head start compared to other parts of the world. Management noted a gradual recovery observed since March for most brands and merchants compared to the trough in February.

In terms of consensus expectations, the market is estimating a full-year decline in revenues of 5.3% considering a stronger second half of the year. For 2021, the revenue estimate of $1.9 billion implies a 13.5% rebound and also 7.5% higher compared to 2019. Earnings are also expected to recover with a consensus EPS of $2.70 for 2021 which compares to $2.11 for 2020 and $2.78 in 2019.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The Weibo platform with its micro-blogging focus meant for public discussions draws a comparison to Twitter Inc (TWTR). In China, Weibo shares the social media landscape with Tencent Holding's (OTCPK:OTCPK:TCEHY) "WeChat" that is more akin to features found on Facebook (FB). What we like about Weibo is the apparent value in the stock compared to other publicly traded social media companies with a peer group that we also include Snap Inc (SNAP). We note that Tencent Holdings includes separate businesses in gaming, fintech, and other digital properties along with the social media platform "QQ" so it's not necessarily a direct comparison.

WB currently trading at 4.1x sales and a P/E multiple of 17.6x is at a significant discount compared to the group. In some ways, the discount in shares of WB is justified given its declining revenue in the recent quarters, but we still think the ongoing profitability, solid balance sheet position, and market leadership highlights its core strength. The bullish case for WB is that if management is able to stabilize revenues and accelerate earnings, the stock can have a significant upside to converge with the comparables.

Twitter, for example, trading with a sales multiple of 7.2x and a P/E of 19.5x only had revenue growth of 2.6% in the last quarter. At the other end, Snap Inc with 44% revenue growth in the last quarter remains unprofitable and trades at an extreme growth premium of 14.4x sales. In terms of earnings, Tencent and Facebook each trading at 39.2x and 31.3x EPS are together on average twice as expensive compared to Weibo.

When looking ahead at "next year's" consensus estimates, the spread between WB and the group becomes even more apparent. As mentioned, the market expects WB to earn $2.70 per share in 2021 implying a 1-year forward P/E of 11.4x. This compares to a 1-year forward P/E of 23.5x for FB, 47.3x for TWTR, and 181.2x with SNAP. At that point, if the estimates are confirmed, WB will appear relatively strong with 13.5% revenue growth for the year.

Verdict

While there are macro concerns related to economic growth in China and the strength of the domestic economy, we think the underlying Weibo business based on advertising can recover from the unprecedented disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The large and growing active user base along with new monetization opportunities in video and live event partnerships can balance some of the cyclical uncertainties. We rate Weibo as a buy with a price target of $40.00 per share representing 33% upside from the current level and a 15x multiple on the consensus 2021 EPS.

Risks here beyond a deeper deterioration to the economic outlook for China include ongoing regulatory concerns with active state-censorship activity. The social media landscape continues to evolve, and its possible competitors or emerging platforms can capture market share which would force a revision lower to growth estimates. Still, we think the outlook has improved for a solid company and the deep selloff in shares now offers a compelling entry point with attractive value.

