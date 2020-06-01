Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (GWTNF) CEO William Trainer on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (OTCPK:GWTNF) Q1 2020 Results Conference Call May 27, 2020 11:00 AM ET

John LaGourgue - VP of Corporate Development & Director

William Trainer - CEO

Dan Buckle - CFO

Kurt Soost - Capital Find Partners

Thank you. Good morning. I am pleased to welcome everyone here to our call this morning for our first quarter financial results. We've got CEO, William Trainer; and our CFO, Dan Buckle with myself.

And with that, I will turn it over to Dan to review the financial results for the quarter.

Dan Buckle

Thanks, John. Good morning to everyone. I will spend some time going through some specific highlights for our 2020 first quarter results before William provides us with an update on the overall business, how we are dealing with the current COVID-19 pandemic, and where things are headed for the remainder of 2020.

For the sake of this call, I will round figures to the nearest 1,000. I will also make reference to adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP measures. For the calculation of adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP measures, please refer to Q1 MD&A, which is available on SEDAR.

We had deliveries of six Vicinity buses during the first quarter of 2020 compared to 10 buses in Q1 of 2019. Bus, aftermarket parts and other revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $3,967,000 compared to $5,733,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

Our gross margin for these sales was $92,000 or 2% of revenue for the current quarter compared to a gross margin of $1,340,000 or 23% of revenue for Q1 of 2019. Gross margin for the current quarter was lower due to fixed cost allocation over a lower number of buses as well as the deliveries of our first Buy America buses.

Our margin of Buy America buses will increase overtime similar to the evolution of [indiscernible] [Vicinity American], which excluding overhead have increased nearly since 2017. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $1,278,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $151,000 in Q1 of 2019.

We had a net loss of $1,730,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $680,000 in the comparative period of 2019. Overall, the fundamentals of our operation are still very positive and we remain positioned well for future growth and profitability.

Now, I'll pass it along to Will to elaborate on this a bit more and to provide a corporate update in business overview.

William Trainer

Thank you, Dan, and good morning everyone. It's only been a few weeks since our last call and the message is the same. We are executing on our plan to deliver a minimum of 150 buses this year. This should bring us into a very positive financial position by year-end and we are on track.

Our shop is operating at full capacity, preparing 34 buses for delivering acceptance to BC transit. Our overseas operations facility is in full production. We do see light at the end of this corona crisis. Our sales team gave been notified that some of the RFP candidates that work to be released in Q1 are now getting the clearance to be issued.

Many transit authorities were funded for purchases prior to the crisis and now we'll be placing orders for the replacement unit. We do operate a new business model that utilizes global manufacturing practices and this now has proven to be an advantage in our marketplace.

Our USA manufacturing partner is still idle, but has plans to reopen soon. Our supply chain is currently able to provide us with the necessary components for production and aftermarket part sale. Grande West remains well positioned to serve our customers. Credit lines remain active, allowing the Company to access to capital.

Overall, the North American market is open into business and we're excited to get our sales team back on the road. We have over 450 Vicinity busses in operations and now more than ever, our midsized Vicinity bus make sense.

As communicated in our past call, the real excitement is with our new Vicinity LT. The first units are now rolling off the assembly line and we should be able to start our across Canada tour in July. Customers are lining up to see this product. It is a winner.

The cutaway market is three to four times the size of the heavy duty bus market and our Vicinity LT is designed to dominate this market, it's vastly superior in price competitively, and we see a runway of producing over 1,000 of these units per year.

The heavy duty transit buses can be maintained to operate to 20 years. The cutaway has a limited life of three to five years and cannot economically be maintained to operate past this. Operators need to replace these vehicles, and the Vicinity Light will be their choice. We are excited. Please check it out on our website.

I'll now turn it over to John.

John LaGourgue

Thanks Will. We'll be taking questions now. Bob can we open up the line?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Kurt Soost of Capital Find Partners.

Kurt Soost

My questions are centered around what I consider to be a game changing announcement for the Company, the $40 million order in the U.S. on February the 7th. Sort of a series of questions that I think are all together. What it took to crack such a significant order in the U.S.? Why the stock market is not understanding what the significance of this order is? It seems that the stock is down about 50% in market cap since you made this announcement. There seems to be some question around the confidence in how secure that order is. And what measures are the Company taking to tell our story and in the U.S.?

William Trainer

Thank you for the question. That order we've worked on for a long period of time. We have a close relationship with the Alliance Bus Group, and to get an order of that time, a 92 bus order, is pretty significant. You need to have the trust in the customer and you got to fill it, if you can maintain the product, deliver the product, and have a product that's going to operate for a very large operation like this and we pass all of that criteria.

The customer that bought it, we're not naming names so who the customer is for comparative purposes and just MD&A, we can't announce who the customer is, but it is a very large operator, and I think that that's really going to open up the market for us in that segment. Our buses very competitively priced and operate extremely well. The customer is excited to get the product. As the U.S. has been shut down pretty hard, the customer needs the product and is leaning for it. I hope that answers most of the questions. Did I miss anything there, John?

John LaGourgue

Yes, that's on that side. And then, I guess, he's talking about looking for the exposure. In the past, we've attended quite a few U.S. days' conferences, investment conferences that have worked well for us. Obviously, things have changed a little bit here. So, we're just evaluating our best opportunities to meet with new potential investors and share the story currently.

Kurt Soost

Well, thank you very much, very excited about the future of Grande West, especially in the U.S. market now that you've had a way of penetrating into a market. I know you've looked to break into for a long time and surprised that the market hasn't recognized this incredible achievement in my opinion.

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Jeff Cowell [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I had a couple of questions. I'll go ahead with one and jump back into the queue for now, but on the finished goods component, I saw something in the financials pertaining to $14.2 million in that category. My question is, how many buses does that represent? Have they already been sold, not deliver? And how many of those maybe you can talk a little bit about sort of what size buses those are? What types they're? Thanks.

Dan Buckle

So, I don't want to get into the actual number of buses that we have in the finished goods inventory, and we do expect to work the way through those buses during this year. We did have slow down a little bit when COVID hit, particularly with some private customer that have -- definitely, we will spread out when those will be delivered. And we do have a higher carrying cost within U.S. production as well and the U.S. inventory. But yes, there is [indiscernible] million there, and when it's called finished goods that for us is a bus drivable and that doesn't have filing in and it's a bus that's 100% complete. So there is still some work being completed on those buses. But as I say, our intention is to trough that to bus inventory?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, let me ask one more question then. Working capital a little over $11 million including just under 3 million in cash. Is there any kind of restrictions on that working capital? Do you feel that that's a sufficient enough amount of resources to execute on your plan for the balance of this year?

William Trainer

Yes, that's a good question and that's a good questing that every company was asking during this pandemic. And I will say this that we have great support from the bank right now, and I've been working diligently with them going through cash flow modeling just to ensure that we have the liquidity that we need, and they've been a very good partner in helping to free up liquidity within our current credit facility.

But you know the way we're looking at we're fanning out is that we do have the liquidity that necessary right now. And it's -- right now, it's obviously interesting for every company. But yes, definitely right now, we think we're really going to come out as a fairly strong company with the number of actual fix orders that we have, particularly, we're working to fairly large order right now that we'll be delivering fairly soon as Will alluded to. And then, the 92 bus orders end of the year which is definitely will help us all with liquidity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so again you are confident that you're in a good position right now, but you don't have to -- I know you did a small debenture raise recently, but you feel that, that's sufficient for the foreseeable future what do you have on your on your availability?

Dan Buckle

Yes, I guess, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And one more question. Can you talk some more about the Buy America? You indicated that you've delivered or your have five orders or maybe delivered five? I'm not sure about that. And then something about receiving further orders, I believe, it was 13 buses. And I'm not sure, if I got that correctly. I'm curious, if you can sort of just clarify that as well as maybe talk about whether these are the same customer or there's new customers in those numbers, if you could just expand on that? I'd appreciate it. Thank you.

William Trainer

Thanks, Jeff, I’ll take this question. Yes, Buy America, we're saying we got five units delivered to customers in the U.S. We have a couple more that should go out shortly. The stall with the COVID in the manufacturing facility down in the U.S. has definitely slowed down our USA Buy America delivery. You're correct in stating that we do have some more units, I think, it is approximately 13 units to deliver, but we need to get the U.S. up and functioning fully at that point in time.

So, we are expected to deliver those units, but we need full operation up in the U.S. and we're in that Michigan area and Michigan is one of the farthest areas. The factory was just starting to open back up, which we're excited for and then along comes another cases, and they had to shut down. So, hopefully, within the next 30 days, we're hoping to see some clarity on getting that up and running, but -- no, the first five units getting delivered is a major milestone for us. Getting acceptance to customers, getting the units actually to meet the criteria for the Buy America, and we're on track with the only one. Hopefully that answers your question.

Operator

John LaGourgue

Thank you so much. I just would like to say thank you to everybody that joined us today in this call. If you have any further questions you know where to find me and the team, and we'll be looking forward to seeing you for Q2.

A - Dan Buckle

Yes, thank you very much.

