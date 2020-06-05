The discount is wide at nearly -13% and the distribution yield, while not covered, is almost 12%.

The second is the new activism in the fund from Saba which recently sent a letter advocating the declassification of the board. An initial step.

The first is the increase in the distribution over the last year increasing the payout by 68%.

FCT is a floating rate loan fund that has two different catalysts that can help it generate some alpha.

(This report was published to members of Yield Hunting on May 20. All data is from that date unless otherwise stated.)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income II (FCT)

The largest position I own in the floating rate space comes from not one held in the Core Portfolio but one that's a target of activism. We first noted to our members this opportunity as a buy alert for our Flexible Income Portfolio back in September of last year. The basis of that alert was the likely continued increase of the distribution (despite most floating rate funds cutting) due to a corporate action.

We wrote:

The fund was subject to a lawsuit in which they escrowed a significant amount of funds for the potential adverse judgment. After more than three years, the parties settled and the settlement was less than the amount escrowed by the fund. In response, the fund has increased the distribution several times to 'pay out' the variance between what was escrowed and what was paid.

The lawsuit was one that has been ongoing for quite some time. Essentially, the fund was named as a defendant in litigation pending related to the General Motors bankruptcy case. From the annual report:

The lawsuit arises from years of ancillary litigation concerning whether the former holders of a term loan to General Motors (“GM”), for which JPMorgan acted as agent, lost their lien on GM collateral when a Uniform Commercial Code release was mistakenly filed terminating their interest in certain collateral securing the term loan. On Jan. 21, 2015, the federal appeals court in New York ruled that the term lenders’ collateral interest was, indeed, terminated. By virtue of the federal appellate court’s decision, all of the former holders of the term loan, including the Fund, are now being sued in the bankruptcy court in New York for the avoidance and return of certain payments they received both before and after the GM bankruptcy filing. The bankruptcy court lawsuit is premised on the assertion that the term lenders received payments on account of their status as fully secured creditors when in fact they should not have received the payments because they were not in fact secured. The Fund was first served following the filing of the First Amended Complaint on May 20, 2015. The payments which were received by the Fund in 2009 and which the plaintiff seeks to recover from the Fund total $8,057,298.

On June 13, 2019, the parties in the litigation entered into a settlement agreement to resolve the litigation which was later approved by the courts. In this settlement agreement, all claims against the fund were dropped. The settlement also didn't require any payment by the fund. Additionally, the fund is entitled to now recover at least a portion of the attorney's fees and costs incurred in the litigation.

The fund had escrowed a significant amount of capital in case the judgment went against them. Now that the suit is over, they can release that escrowed capital and use it for fund operations. You can almost think of all that capital as being excess NII ("UNII") that should be paid out. So the fund increased the distributions slowly over most of the back half of last year until it reached $0.0825 in October.

The amount of the potential judgment against them was just over $8M. If we assume that was what was escrowed, then they could potentially pay out a significant amount of additional distributions for some time.

Since the fund earns net investment income ("NII") they can supplement it with a higher distribution to draw down the escrow. Sort of like a fund that is over-distributing in an effort to draw down their UNII bucket to avoid excise taxes. By doing so, it makes their distribution yield more competitive in the space and the discount was likely to close.

That was our thesis when we bought it anyway.

Enter Saba

Well known in the CEF community is Saba Capital Management - a hedge fund and asset manager led by Boaz Weinstein. They tend to be the largest activist in the space, buying up shares of funds and then pining for change via proxy battles in order to close the discount in some fashion.

On May 15, 2019, they filed their first 13G with the SEC as they are required to do when they surpass the 5% threshold of ownership of the outstanding shares. On that date, they reported they owned 5.8%.

By February of this year, when they filed another filing with the SEC, they had reached 8.3% of outstanding shares.

On April 10, 2020, Saba submitted a proposal to the board of trustees of the fund to declassify the board. This is a step so that each board member is elected on an annual basis and not staggered each year. Boards tend to do that to prevent a takeover. Currently the board is divided into three classes serving staggered three-year terms.

Saba noted that this setup is a clear indication that the board is not acting in the best interest of shareholders as a classified board protects the incumbents which they believe hurts shareholders. And there is some decent proof to that statement.

On May 7, Saba filed another 13D with the SEC stating that they owned 9.0% of the outstanding shares of the company.

This is still very early on in the process for a Saba attack. Declassifying the board is the initial step. They will then likely attempt to get one of their own members on the board to push for greater change including, but not limited to, tender offers and perhaps even full liquidation given the wide discount at which the fund is trading.

The Distribution

As we noted above, the fund was slowly raising the distribution to pay out the escrowed funds from the settled lawsuit. But on May 20, the fund again increased the distribution to $0.105. That's not yet updated on CEFConnect but constitutes an increase 27.2%. Of course that's not earned but it could help close the discount nicely as it is the top dog in terms of distribution yield in the space.

Now clearly that's not earned. All distributions from a closed-end fund come from NAV. The question is whether the fund is earning a coupon on the underlying bonds to pay that distribution or is it coming from principal. That reduces the amount of capital in the fund, all else equal, which reduces the earnings power from distributions, which accelerates to the downside the decline in the NAV. This is something we wish to avoid. This is evident from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income (JQC) which has a massively large distribution that is not earned.

So why did FCT increase its distribution by 27%?

This is likely a defensive move to prevent Saba from doing their thing. They don't want their fund to be forced to liquidate at or near NAV. When the discount is wide, the shareholders are going to want to vote for change and with Saba. If it's tight, they have a tendency to vote with management. And if it's tight, Saba likely made money on their positions and are content moving on to another target.

The increase in the distribution helps to increase investor interest in the fund and tends to close the discount. Remember, most retail investors tend to look at two factors with regard to CEFs: Discount and yield. With a new yield that will be near 12%, and a discount near -13%, the fund is going to be very attractive to those investors. And you don't really need a lot of incremental buyers to make a significant difference in the discount level of the fund.

Fund Characteristics

All of the above is well and good but you still have to like both the management of the fund and the underlying sector in which it's invested in. The fund holdings are all senior secured floating rate corporate loans with which they must have as at least 80% of the holdings.

Total assets: $471M

Distribution frequency: Monthly

Distribution amount: $0.105

Distribution yield: 11.89%

Leverage: 27.2%

% of assets with LIBOR floors: 34%

Weighted avg price: $91.38

Weighted avg maturity: 4.8 years

Management fees: 1.07%

Leverage costs: 1.30%

Daily volume: 124K

From the end of April to May 21, they increased leverage by 2.2% even as assets increased. Clearly they see the loan market as appearing attractive at these levels. On our chat we've been posting the dollar price of the average loan within the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan index. Today it sits just above $87, still well below where we were in early February. At that level it implies a roughly 10% default rate which I do think is likely and may even be too conservative.

The top 10 holdings represent just over 25% of the total of the portfolio so for a loan fund, I would say they are fairly concentrated.

The credit ratings are mostly in the Bs with 63% in the single-Bs and 26% in double-Bs. They have very little exposure in the Cs.

Concluding Thoughts

I like this play as it tackles the "discount problem" from two angles. One, you have the higher distribution yield drawing in more investors enticed by that larger payout. Second, you have a strong activist in Saba that's not only buying shares but pushing for change that could further the upside here all the way to or close to NAV through liquidation.

We have been buying over the last couple of weeks but I stepped it up when I saw the announcement about the distribution increase. A good tax loss swap for investors would be selling some AFT/AIF/BGB and rotating that capital into FCT.

I'm not hugely wild on the floating rate space so I'm keeping my overall allocation to loans fairly low compared to relative history. This is why I'd rather swap than just add from cash since I don't want to increase this exposure to loan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.