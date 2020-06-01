RNA is an extremely early stage firm seeking to IPO; I'll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO's pricing and valuation.

The firm is development treatments for various muscular dystrophy conditions.

Avidity Biosciences has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Avidity Biosciences (RNA) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing treatments for diseases including various dystrophies and Pompe disease.

RNA is a very early stage firm but has a significant collaboration and investment relationship with Eli Lilly & Co.

Company & Technology

La Jolla, California-based Avidity was founded to develop what it calls its Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate [AOC] platform for combining the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies for targeting the genetic drivers of dystrophy diseases.

Management is headed by president and CEO Sarah Boyce, who has been with the firm since October 2019 and was previously president and Board member of Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) and has held several senior positions in other biopharma companies.

Below is a brief overview video of myotonic dystrophy:

Source: Osmosis

The company's lead candidate is AOC1001, a treatment candidate for myotonic dystrophy type 1.AOC1001 is still in preclinical development and management intends to initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trials by the end of 2021.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $137 million and include RTW Investments, Cormorant Asset Management, Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), ALETHEA Capital Management, and EcoR1 Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for duchenne muscular dystrophy is forecast to reach $4.1 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 41.3% from 2019 to 2023.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the emergence of mutation-specific treatments, increasing numbers of patients and government initiatives.However, mutation-specific treatments will likely have less growth due to their expensive pricing structure.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Pfizer (PFE)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Mylan Pharmaceuticals (MYL)

Wockhardt

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Novartis (NVS)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Asklepios Kliniken

Hoveround

Siemens Healthcare (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Financial Status

Avidity’s recent financial results are typical of an early stage biopharma firm; they feature almost no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline through pre-clinical research.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $88.8 million in cash and $12.8 million in total liabilities excluding $13.9 million in deferred revenue. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Avidity intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance the development of AOC 1001 for DM1 through the completion of our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial; to advance the development of our AOC for muscle atrophy to advance the development of our AOC for DMD; the remainder for other development work associated with advancing our AOC platform and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Cowen, Credit Suisse, SVB Leerink and Wells Fargo Securities.

Commentary

Avidity is seeking public funding to continue development of its pipeline.

The firm’s lead candidate, AOC 1001, for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy, is still in pre clinical development stage, so the firm is at an extremely early stage of development.

The market opportunity for duchenne muscular dystrophy related treatments is expected to become a more than $4 billion market globally by 2023.

The firm is collaborating with Eli Lilly & Co., who is also an investor, on the discovery and development of AOCs ‘directed to up to six messenger RNA [mRNA] targets initially in immunology and other select indications outside of muscle.’

Major collaboration relationships are a differentiating factor among biopharma IPOs, so the Lilly collaboration is a plus in my view.

Cowen is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (27.6%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Avidity is an extremely early stage biopharma firm, as its lead candidate hasn’t entered Phase 1 safety trials yet, so this IPO is really an early stage venture investment opportunity rather than a typical IPO.

Normally I would suggest that such an early stage IPO be left to institutional investors, but the firm’s collaboration relationship with Eli Lilly & Co. is a strong point in its favor.

When we learn more about management’s assumptions on IPO pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

