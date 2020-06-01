Roll yield is still alive and well in the VIX futures market which means that underperformance is likely going to continue.

Over the last month, the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) has continued its precipitous drop with shares falling by over 20%.

For investors lucky enough to catch the rally this year, you still are standing at a profit. However, I believe that in the coming months, this profit will erode as roll yield continues to take a toll on returns causing TVIX to underperform versus the VIX.

VIX Markets

To start this piece off, let’s look at the short-term drivers of the VIX. Specifically, I want to dig into the relationship between the S&P 500 and the VIX itself to generate a short-term forecast for the index.

As I read the markets, we have currently broken into fresh upside momentum in the direction of the overall trend. For the past week, we have seen price generally consolidate following its break of the resistance zone established in the early-March timeframe.

While the market has cleared the recent level of resistance, I believe the current upswing is nearing its peak and liable to fall somewhat over the next few weeks. The reason why I believe this will happen from a technical standpoint is that price is currently moving towards the next level of resistance and the RSI indicator is reaching oversold territory.

The RSI is a moderately complex indicator which essentially normalizes recent price changes and compares the strength of upwards movements to downwards movements. The indicator is bound between 0 and 100 and the higher or lower the latest reading reaches, the greater the odds that price will revert in a prior direction. For example, at present, the RSI is at about 65 – and as you can see from the past few times which we were above these levels (February, January, and December), the trend in price slowed down (December), reversed for a few weeks (January), or completely changed (February).

At present, I believe that we are in for a few weeks of pullback due to the underlying fundamental situation (discussed in next paragraph). In other words, I am currently moderately bearish the S&P 500. Beyond the technical analysis reasons detailed above, I believe that fundamentally the market is primed for a reversal.

Specifically, I believe that we are likely going to see additional businesses go bankrupt (particularly in the entertainment and transportation areas of the economy) as record levels of demand have been sapped from the market due to the coronavirus. The market appears to, at the moment, be pricing in the potentially unlimited actions of the Federal Reserve as the savior for the system. While it ultimately may be possible for the Federal Reserve to provide lending to organizations to prevent bankruptcies, shares still will likely slide as earnings continue to erode through time. As shares slide, so slides the market which has me fundamentally bearish the S&P 500 at this point.

And the reason why this matters for short-term traders of TVIX is this: as the market falls, the VIX rises.

What the above chart suggests is that if we have price pull back to intermedia support of around 2800 on the S&P 500 over the next month, the VIX could rally fairly strongly. The last 27 years of data suggests that a market pullback of about 8% sees the VIX rise somewhere in the territory of 30-35%. To put this into TVIX’s terms, this would equate to around a 70% gain over the next month – assuming that TVIX is firmly tracking the VIX of course. However, as we’ll discuss in the next section, TVIX is really only good for a very short-term trade and historic analysis suggests that the longer you hold, the worse TVIX actually performs.

The Problem of Roll Yield

If you look at my rating on Seeking Alpha for this article, I am currently bearish TVIX. However, in the last section, I argued that over the short-term (next 2-4 weeks), there’s an above-average chance that we’ll see the market pull back and TVIX rise. Why the divergence in views?

Well, put simply, I have a very real problem with recommending TVIX for anything but the shortest of trades because of its underlying methodology. Specifically, I am very concerned about the long-run returns of the S&P 500 Short-Term VIX Futures Index – the index which TVIX leverages.

The reason for my concern regarding this index is that the longer you hold, the greater you tend to underperform the VIX.

In the above chart, I have taken the past 10 years of data for the S&P 500 Short-Term VIX Futures Index and calculated the average difference in performance between this index and the VIX itself over specific time windows. As you can see, there’s a very real lag in performance in that the longer you hold the index, the greater you will lag the actual VIX. Over a few days you may not notice the lag, but over the weeks and months the divergence widens.

To numerically frame this up, this data suggests that if you were to hold TVIX for a year or so, you would underperform whatever the VIX did over that year by about 70-80%. In other words, if the VIX is up by 100% in a year, TVIX will only be up by about 20-30%. Conversely, if the VIX is flat for a year, TVIX will have declined in value by about 70-80%. If you’ve ever looked a long-term chart of TVIX’s performance, this really shouldn’t be a surprise in that it has basically decimated wealth since inception.

The basic problem here is twofold. First off, TVIX underperforms the VIX over long periods of time – as we just showed in the prior charts. And secondly, this performance would not be so noticeable, however, if the VIX actually trended either up or down over lengthy periods of time.

In the above chart, I have taken the last 27 years of market data and calculated the percentage of the time that both the S&P 500 and market volatility are higher a certain number of days into the future. For example, over the last 27 years, the S&P 500 has increased in 63% of all 20-day windows. However, market volatility has basically increased in 48-50% of all 20-day periods. In other words, there is no clear trend in the data since volatility is equally as likely to fall as rise in most time periods (it basically goes nowhere through time).

What this essentially means is that since TVIX’s index is underperforming the longer you hold and market volatility basically goes nowhere when seen over lengthy periods of time, the longer you hold TVIX, the more money you are going to lose.

So why does the Short-Term VIX Futures Index underperforming the VIX itself in direct proportion to holding time? The reason for this divergence is roll yield. Roll yield is what you get when you’re holding futures contracts and they converge towards the spot. Let’s break this down.

Over the past 10 years, VIX futures have been in what is known as “contango” for 87% of all days (contango is where futures prices increase out along the curve). The problem with contango for long holders of futures contracts is that through time futures contracts converge towards the spot price (because in almost all markets the futures contract actually becomes the spot commodity at or near expiry). What this means is that on average if your futures contracts are priced above the spot price of the commodity, you will be losing value as futures roll down in value during a month.

Put simply, this negative roll yield is why TVIX underperforms the VIX and why investors in the note are almost certainly going to continue losing money the longer they hold the instrument. You will always have a lucky trader who breaks the streak by actively trading the note, but as you can see by the long-run returns of the instrument, the odds are firmly against volatility bulls trading TVIX. For this reason, I am bearish TVIX and believe that investors should avoid this instrument. If you made money this year on the long side: congratulations, I suggest walking away at this point because the long-run returns do not favor this note.

Conclusion

Over the next few weeks, the odds favor a long trade in TVIX to capture rising volatility – but a longer investment horizon favors volatility bears. TVIX has a proven history of underperforming the VIX – the longer you hold it, the greater the underperformance. Roll yield is still alive and well in the VIX futures market which means that underperformance is likely going to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.