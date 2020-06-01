Wells Fargo (WFC) has a long and storied history as one of the most important financial institutions in America. The bank remained strong throughout the Financial Crisis and after, only to run into major regulatory stumbles revolving around poorly conceived incentive packages, which resulted in creating fraudulent accounts. Now the bank faces the massive crises of Covid-19 and the lockdown, while managing a cap on assets ordained by the regulatory authorities. These pressures have resulted in a major selloff in the stock, far greater any decline in intrinsic value, creating an extremely attractive opportunity for the long-term value investor.

Many market pundits underestimate the considerable changes that have occurred in the banking industry since the Financial Crisis. Wells Fargo is particularly strong in that it has a far smaller credit card and HELOC book than many of its peers. It also has focused on higher credit quality in its auto loan book. On the commercial side, the structure of the loans is generally very senior and are secured by strong collateral, with low loan to value ratios. Wells Fargo has substantial pre-provision, pre-tax earnings of roughly $6-7 billion per quarter, even in a low interest rate environment like we are in. This gives the company a nice shield for absorb loan losses, and with the adoption of CECL accounting, we should see the full earnings power unleashed by 2021, since loss provisions are front-loaded.

Wells Fargo had a rough 1st quarter due to Covid, but still managed to be profitable with earnings of $653MM. The bank reserved $4.0 billion for credit losses, including a $2.9 billion reserve build, $909MM in net charge-offs, and a $172MM provision expense for debt securities. There was a lot of other noise in the quarter, but what is most important is that the company built a major reserve and the underlying earnings power remains extremely high. Wells Fargo has limitations on its asset growth that makes the company be extremely judicious in any risk or assets it takes on. This is good in that banks’ often make their worst credit decisions when pursuing aggressive growth, but it also does reduce the short-term earnings power. Wells has also had to endure substantial legal and operational costs to deal with these issues, that has hurt its efficiency ratios. Hopefully sooner than later, that asset cap is lifted, which I believe would be very positively received by the market.

Source: WFC 1st quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

Source: WFC 1st quarter earnings supplement

The bank boasts a Tier 1 Common Equity ratio of 10.7%, which is 170 bps above the regulatory minimum and 70 bps above its target of 10%. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 121% is 21% above the regulatory minimum. Revenue was $17.7 billion in the quarter. NII rose by $112MM, and NIM was up 5 bps to 2.58%. Noninterest income was down $2.3 billion, mostly due to lower net gains from equity securities an in increase in impairment. Mortgage banking was down $404MM on unrealized losses on residential and commercial mortgage loans held for sale due to illiquid market conditions, as well as $192MM of higher losses on the valuation of mortgage servicing rights due to prepayment assumptions. Noninterest expenses were down $2.6 billion, largely due to less litigation accruals.

Loan growth was extremely robust with loans up a whopping $47.6 billion, led by $52 billion in commercial and industrial loans. Companies rushed to access their revolvers when liquidity froze up, which could lead to strong bond underwriting in the 2nd quarter, as companies seek more attractive long-term financing options. This is ideal for Wells as it helps them comply with the balance sheet restraints it faces. Consumer loans were down $4.4 billion despite some growth in auto loans. Deposits grew by $53.9 billion in the 1st quarter. Total stockholders’ equity declined by $4.4 billion to $182.7 billion driven by dividends and net share repurchases. I would expect equity to begin growing again as the bank has halted stock buybacks in unison with the other large banks to deal with the Covid crisis. Net loan charge-offs of $909MM, or 38 bps of average loans, which was up $140MM, or 6 bps. Nonperforming assets grew by $759MM to $6.4 billion, due to higher commercial nonaccruals. WFC’s $3.1 billion reserve build should bolster the balance sheet substantially to deal with current recession.

WFC has $14.3 billion of loans outstanding to the oil and gas industry, which was down from $17.8 billion in the first quarter of 2016, when oil prices also had crashed lower. The bank had $27.8 billion of retail loans outstanding, including $5.8 billion to restaurants, with $3.9 billion of that being to QSR that are holding up better during this crisis. WFC had $16.2 billion of loans outstanding to the entertainment and recreation industry, with less than 1% to cruise lines. $11.0 billion of loans outstanding were to the transportation with only $2.4 billion of that related to air transportation. At the end of the 1st quarter, Wells had $14.1 billion of loans outstanding to retail excluding shopping centers, and $10.6 billion in loans outstanding for the hotel, motel industry. $7.1 billion of a $20.8 billion construction portfolio are in apartments, which should hold up well during this environment.

While many industries are pressured, it is important to understand that Wells Fargo has an extraordinarily strong reputation as an underwriter built over many decades. Much of the security that Wells has is in the structure of the deals, with strong collateral support and low loan to value ratios. For instance, commercial real estate is under pressure right now, but owners are reluctant to give up the keys if their mortgage is 50% of the value of the building. That building can be repriced quite a bit lower and Wells still has ample coverage.

At the end of the 1st quarter, the allowance for loans and debt securities was $12.2 billion, for an allowance coverage ratio of 1.19%. CECL is a major change in the accounting, in that it front loads loss provisioning to account for what is expected over the life of the loans. While the economic situation has deteriorated in the 2nd quarter, it seems likely Wells will need to build another substantial reserve, but I’d expect the bank to remain profitable due to its considerable pre-provision earnings. As the year progresses, WFC’s underlying earnings power should shine through and set the company on a much stronger course over the next several years, despite what could be a low interest rate environment that pressures net interest margins.

Wells Fargo should see some reverses on mark to market losses it had on residential and commercial loans held for sale, and possibly from their equity securities, with the market’s rebound. The mortgage origination market is simply on fire with extremely high margins and Wells came into the 2nd quarter with a robust pipeline, as refinancing volumes surge. Wealth and investment management earnings increased $209MM from the 4th quarter, driven by $34 billion of inflows into Wells Fargo Asset Management money markets. Management has flagged that costs will continue to be elevated due to Covid-related expenses, such as helping employees work from home, etc. Long-term there is a huge opportunity for the bank to cut costs and bolster its efficiency ratio, and I expect that to be one of the primary focuses of management, as we get past the worst of these Covid-related issues.

At a recent price of $26.47, Wells Fargo has an extremely compelling dividend payout of roughly 7.7%. The bank trades at a roughly 30% discount to its book value. Even in a low interest rate environment, Wells has earnings power of $4 per share, and there is upside beyond that. I see very little risk in the common stock at current prices for the long-term investor. Within 2-3 years, I’d be very surprised if Wells isn’t trading well in excess of $40 per share, while a great dividend has been paid out during the interim. Some of the short-term risks are based on speculation the Fed could ask banks to cut dividends, but that seems very short-sighted given the importance of new regulatory and capital rules implemented over the next decade. Wells should be able to stay well above the 9% capital minimum, while still paying it, and even if they did cut temporarily it doesn’t change the earnings power of the franchise. This is a rare opportunity to own a genuinely great franchise, that is likely going to see far better days and be viewed much more favorably over the next 3-5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.