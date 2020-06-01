Long Ideas | Healthcare  | Ireland

Amarin: Some Investment Strategies For 2020

|
About: Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)
by: Avisol Capital Partners
Summary

In recent news, Amarin's legal brief has been filed, and generic Vascepa has been FDA-approved.

We covered the legal brief extensively in a number of articles.

This article discusses some investment strategies for AMRN based on the above developments.

Update: The following strategy article was written around 10 days ago and provided to TPT members. Since then, there has been a single significant change - the FDA has approved an ANDA from Hikma,