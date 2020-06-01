Amarin: Some Investment Strategies For 2020
About: Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)
by: Avisol Capital Partners
Summary
In recent news, Amarin's legal brief has been filed, and generic Vascepa has been FDA-approved.
We covered the legal brief extensively in a number of articles.
This article discusses some investment strategies for AMRN based on the above developments.
Update: The following strategy article was written around 10 days ago and provided to TPT members. Since then, there has been a single significant change - the FDA has approved an ANDA from Hikma,