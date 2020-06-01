The company's historically attractive financials could return but there are a lot of unknowns, high debt, and lots of internal change.

Its fall from grace has been spectacular and it's hard to explain it as just the loss of one contract.

I've been sifting through some British-listed companies which have suffered during the pandemic and not recovered with the broader market. Leading banknote and security printer De La Rue (OTCPK:DELRF) had already had sharp falls in price in recent years but remains over two-thirds down on its price at the start of the year. Its well-publicized troubles pushed it down last year and it has headed further south since. A turnaround plan is touted by management, but there are a lot of unknowns that make this a highly speculative punt.

About the company

De La Rue is a British company established in the early nineteenth century and known primarily for printing banknotes for the U.K. and also many overseas markets. More recently, it has branched into other security printing, such as passports and tax stamps.

De La Rue's Markets are Healthy

Despite the rise of digital payments, the paper currency continues to be a growing market. Demand for currency continues to grow worldwide and De La Rue aims to maintain its number one position in the commercial currency print marketplace while taking advantage of shifts in the market.

De La Rue's business volume in banknotes (both paper and polymer) has also been growing in recent years.

In recent years, competitors such as China's state-owned banknote printer have been expanding internationally. But De La Rue is still the biggest banknote printer and it has some moats - for example, the Bank of England uses it and it is unlikely that they would switch to a Chinese supplier, for example.

Additionally, independently of banknotes, other security printing opportunities emerge without impact from digital, for example, tax stamps for cigarettes, alcohol, and cannabis. These markets continue to perform well and have been a bright spot for De La Rue. Indeed, in its most recent half-year results, this product authentication and identity segment showed very strong growth.

Historically, De La Rue Seemed to Have Strong Financials

Before its recent troubles, De La Rue had a history of strong, reliable revenue and earnings.

The company was consistently a dividend payer until it suspended its dividend towards the end of last year.

Despite this, suddenly things went south for the company last year when it lost its leadership and suspended its dividend.

De La Rue Has Lately been Circling the Plughole

De La Rue has had a series of significant challenges which resulted in a warning in November that its future as a going concern was in "significant doubt", and scrapping its dividend. The chief executive, chairman, and various high level executives left last year in short order.

The headline reason most commonly stated for the problems was the company's loss of the contract to print U.K. passports, which this year switches to competitor Gemalto. Looking back, however, the way the company suddenly seemed to fall and the impact of the U.K. passport contract suggest that it had been poorly run for years. The U.K. passport contract is a significant one, no doubt, but on its own, it shouldn't have been sufficient to bring the company to the edge.

De La Rue's share price chart shows how torrid the past couple of years have been. It now trades at just a few percentage points of its price as little as three years ago.

There are Signs of Stabilization

In October, an asset sale provided £42m in cash. The company also initiated a cost-cutting programme, the results of which remain to be seen. The company gave a trading update on 25 February. It described the second half trading as satisfactory and reconfirmed the current guidance for adjusted operating profit for FY2019/20 of between £20m and £25m.

In a trading update on 31 March, the company announced a post-period end trading update for the financial year ended 27 March 2020. It stated that it expects adjusted operating profit for the year to be between £20m and £25m, in line with previous guidance. Net debt at year end is expected to be approximately £105m and includes full payment of the annual pension contribution, down from £170.7m at half year 2019/20. This allows the Company to maintain a good level of liquidity headroom under its £275m revolving credit facility, which expires in December 2021. It said that is progressing with its turnaround plan but said that it was too early to quantify the potential impact of COVID-19.

But the Company's Problems May Subsist

A key challenge in assessing any impact of the latest moves is understanding what caused the problems in the first place.

The reason often cited was losing the contract to produce U.K. passports. But the lead into the end of U.K. passport production in March of this year was well-signalled over several years. Moreover, the Identity Solutions division which included passport printing was never a key profit driver for the company.

In fact, the division housing the passport business wasn't even a fifth of revenues in any of the past five years, and its profit contribution was even lower except in the last year.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue (£m) Group 422.8 454.5 461.7 493.9 564.8 Identity Solutions division 75.9 76.5 73.2 78.9 78.4 As percentage of group total 18% 17% 16% 16% 14% Adjusted operating profit (£m) Group 69.1 70.4 70.7 62.8 60.1 Identity Solutions division 12.2 8.3 8.9 7 12.7 As percentage of group total 18% 12% 13% 11% 21%

So, while the loss of the U.K. passport contract was material, on its own, it doesn't seem to explain the company's troubles.

Debt is a Problem

In its most recent interim results, net debt stood at GBP170.7m, up from GBP107.5m in the prior year. This is a significant debt load given the company's current performance. It has stressed that it does not foresee breaching its debt covenants, but the debt underlines De La Rue's current limited room for error.

The Recovery Plan is Unproven

The company has a new slate of leaders who are focused on a turnaround plan.

However, the reason for the company's poor performance in the past several years still does not add up. The loss of the U.K. passport contract on its own does not seem enough to explain it. There may be bigger structural issues which have not been fully explained yet, but the unknown here is a risk as well as an opportunity.

As for the turnaround plan, the newly installed chief executive and other directors have not yet put any of their own money into the company's shares this year despite the share's record low prices. That is a warning bell - for a company with a market cap of GBP42m and adjusted operating profit of GBP20-25 million, that means a P/E of just 2 or so, yet it is still not enough to tempt management to eat their own cooking.

Conclusion

There is so much to like about De La Rue: a market-leading position and expertise, strong dividend history, and fire-sale pricing. But the company's recent struggles seem dramatic and the result of more than just the loss of one admittedly major contract. To be investable with confidence, I would need the new management to prove their plan in action, providing sustainable earnings and restarting dividends. Until then, despite the low prices, this share feels like speculation not investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.