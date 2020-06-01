As the economy begins to re-open in parts of North America, shoppers are bound to return to malls and visit their favorite retail stores that they have missed the past 2-3 months. Lululemon Athletica (LULU) is a fan favorite in many malls. This can be seen in their recent stock performance. The stock bottomed in mid-March and has run up over 120%, pushing to new all-time highs while their stores remained closed in the USA and Canada. Lululemon has built up incredible brand power around their very expensive clothing lines. The question will be if consumers will be continuing to spend on the luxury clothing line if the unemployment rate remains as high as it is. I believe the stock needs to correct slightly before launching ahead much further.

The Brand

One thing Lululemon has done an incredible job on is their brand. They are EVERYWHERE. This is great news for shareholders. As the brand grows, so does revenue. As you can see below, the company has done nothing but continuously grow revenue, and analysts don't expect this to slow down. The company dipped below 20% year over year growth for a few years, but for both 2018 and 2019, they were back above 20% annual growth. It will be very interesting to see how earnings look on June 11th given the current global issues.

There is no question that their products are expensive. They have been for years, and that hasn't slowed down their growth. Will that change as money gets tighter in a world with a higher unemployment rate? We will have to wait and see. The market appears to be pricing in that they will not stop shopping.

Oppenheimer had this to say on May 22nd:

In our view, the lululemon brand is decidedly strong and anchored to an increasingly robust technological backbone. LULU products lend well to comfort at home and a more casual, but still sophisticated work culture going forward,

What Can We Expect?

Lululemon has managed to maintain a very strong balance sheet through all of this, which is extremely important. When things begin to fall apart, one of the first things investors begin to look for, are companies that are built to survive, a box Lululemon ticks. Being debt-free and having a strong history of being debt-free goes a long way to securing the balance sheet. Especially in the middle of a crisis when many companies lean on debt for liquidity.

Taking a peek at the expectations for the earnings on June 6th, we can see EPS estimates ranging from -0.18 to 0.59 (they were 0.74 a year ago), and revenue ranging from $552.4 million to $827.5 million (posted $755.17 million a year ago). I fully expect to see a bit of a decline in the year over year numbers, but I am more optimistic than the low-end analysts. I believe we will see a large surge of their sales transition online (Bold prediction, I know), and this will help keep their numbers from tanking too hard.

Over the next week, Lululemon will have opened a total of 350 of its stores across multiple continents. What we wait to see is how many consumers will flock through their doors, and how long it will take for their sales to reach levels pre-COVID. In their update, they did not update investors as to how their sales were going. Some of their competitors have done this. Oppenheimer had this to say about their update: "That's not necessarily a bad sign as the company did say it remains pleased with the degree to which customers continue to connect with the brand digitally and online."

Why Is The Stock Expensive?

You may be saying to yourself "All of this sounds pretty positive! Why should the stock price correct?" The answer lies in valuation. Let me be clear, I think Lululemon will almost always trade above fair value, but the question becomes how much is too much.

Looking above, we can see just how overvalued the stock is around current levels. The stock broke $300 on Friday, so the stock is now overvalued by over 80%. Again, it will likely always trade above value, but this is too much. The current PE ratio is sitting at 57x. The industry and the market average at 15.8x and 15.9x respectively. If you look at the PB ratio, the stock is trading at 19x. The industry? Trading at 0.9x. Something is up here. The challenge for Lululemon is going to be to continue to produce growth of over 20%. As mentioned earlier, they have done a really good job of that thus far. COVID-19 will no doubt put a wrench in that, and next year's numbers might look really good because of it, but going forward, keeping that rate up may be challenging. If the stock wants to continue to trade at these levels, there's a lot of catch up to be played fundamentally.

What Does The Price Say?

Now forget all of that, and let us look at the charts. When I last talked about Lululemon and the opportunity it was potentially presenting, I spent a lot of time talking about a potential re-test of lows. Well, we have seen the opposite. I did not expect what we have seen by any means. As mentioned earlier most of the other big names like Nike (NKE) and Ralph Lauren (RL) have not recovered near the amount Lululemon (LULU) has. Looking below, I have outlined the three different buy signals I received from the chart in the last month. The clearest being the very first one, which is where I took a position. I trimmed on the way up as the position grew faster than I could move my stop, and currently hold 33% of my original position after trimming more again on Friday. That 33% of a position I hold is up 45% in just over a month. (Source: TC2000.com)

We did not talk about the 200-hour moving average, last time, but after this recent run, we can see how important it is to the stock. If you have read any of my other work, it is often talked about (200-day or 200-hour) as a key support level. Looking below, we can see that this holds true for Lululemon. In this case, the 200-hour moving average has traced the stock extremely well over the last 8 months. We can see the multiple levels of support and resistance it has provided. It has deviated strongly from it on two occasions. The first being the COVID crash, which we all knew was oversold. The second is currently, which we seem to be in disagreement as to whether it is overbought or not.

Looking below, we can see the RSI index attached to the chart. This is a tool technical analysts will use to determine if a stock is overbought or oversold on a certain timeline. Looking at the daily timeline, we can see the stock is well into overbought territory. This is why I am taking profits as the stock looks to correct a bit from here. It is roughly 18% back down to the 200-hour moving average. This is the level where I would love to see Lululemon come back to.

It is very possible that this stock keeps climbing higher without a correction at all. That's why I have left 33% of my position in the stock. The momentum train is not over yet. My current stop is staying at $263. This was the previous top pre-COVID.

Wrap-Up

Lululemon is a fantastically run company that has done really well throughout COVID-19 and has managed to keep a really clean balance sheet. The only thing wrong with the company is the investors that keep pushing the stock up to unsustainable levels. This growth stock could very well keep growing, but the numbers need to catch up a bit here at some point. The technicals tell a similar story. I will not trim the rest of my shares until my stop is hit, but I would not recommend chasing the stock at these levels. The buying opportunity is bound to present itself soon enough before the trend resumes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LULU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.