Zynga (ZNGA) hit a new multi-year high on Friday and the company followed up with the purchase of Peak for $1.8 billion prior to the market open on Monday. The mobile game developer has a strong history of buying games and boosting bookings due to strong live services. My investment thesis is highly bullish on the stock even after the new highs due to the accretive deal.

Deal Details

Zynga paid $1.8 billion to purchase Peak out of Turkey. The deal is comprised of equal amounts of $900 million via both cash and stock.

The company is issuing around 114 million shares with a deal price of $7.92 per share. Zynga has a market value of $9.3 billion placing the share issuance at slightly above 10% of outstanding shares.

Zynga has $1.4 billion in cash allowing for the company to utilize $900 million of this cash balance without needing to raise debt. After the deal closes in Q3, the mobile game developer should still have a cash balance over $500 million with a slight net debt position due to $577 million in convertible debt.

Peak brings both Toon Blast and Toy Blast to the mobile game lineup of Zynga pushing the total lineup to 8 forever games. These games currently rank near the top 20 on iPhone grossing in the U.S. with Toon Blast at #14 and Toy Blast at #21. These games gross over $360K on the iPhone in the U.S. alone.

In addition to the deal, Zynga announced a $40 million boost to Q2 bookings. The company now forecasts Q2 bookings up to $500 million and pushed up 2020 bookings by an equal amount to $1.84 billion.

Valuation Impact

Considering the deal is for 50% cash, one can assume the deal will be highly accretive to Zynga. The two new games combine for over 12 million DAUs (daily active users). Zynga currently has only 21 million DAUs leading to a nearly 60% boost in DAUs after adding in Peak.

Zynga generates over $1.8 billion in annual bookings. Assuming the ability to monetize the DAUs at the same rate as existing games, the Peak games would have a bookings goal topping $1.05 billion.

On the deal conference call, Zynga forecast the Peak business generating $300 million in bookings in 2H'20 and strong operating cash flows. The forecast assumes a $600 million annul bookings rate.

In the last few quarters, Zynga is averaging bookings of over $0.20 per DAU. Based on the $300 million bookings estimates for the 2H and the 12 million DAUs, the Peak games are averaging less than $0.14 per day in ABPU.

The plan is for 2021 to generate steady bookings growth from the Toon Blast and Toy Blast games. Zynga didn't provide any financial guidance for 2021, but one can forecast Peak bookings jumping to at least $750 million for 2021.

Analysts have Zynga generating $2.0 billion in 2021 bookings for a combined $2.75 billion prediction. With the estimate of 1.08 billion shares outstanding and a net debt balance of $77 million, the stock trades at a '21 EV/S multiple of ~3.8x.

If Zynga can boost Peak bookings, the deal is a relative bargain at only $1.8 billion or potentially less than 2x potential bookings.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Zynga has a solid history of buying games and growing bookings. Another successful deal for Peak would make the stock a solid buy under $10. The stock is set to continue blasting off to new highs.

