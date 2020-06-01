Is it a Golden Opportunity?

Perhaps fueled by concerns created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the massive fiscal and monetary responses to it, once again we are hearing and reading stories about investors flocking to gold as a safe haven and/or inflation hedge. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the precious metal attracted $14.5 billion in less than five months, topping the $11.7 billion that flowed into the funds in all of 2009. With that in mind, I thought it would be a good idea to return to my trusty videotape. I dug into my files to find the following forecasts as well as the academic evidence on gold as an investment vehicle.

In mid-July 2012, with gold trading at about $1,577, Merrill Lynch added its voice to the many that were predicting gold would reach $2,000 an ounce by the end of that year. Francisco Blanch, the head of global commodities research at the investment bank, said: “We think that $2,000 an ounce is sort of the right number.” At about the same time, in an interview with ETF.com, money manager Peter Schiff (who has attracted much media attention with his doomsday forecasts) offered up this prediction: “I’m looking for another leg up. … It’s going a lot higher. It’s hard to tell where the next move is going to take it. But it’s going thousands of dollars higher than it is now.” When asked how high, he responded: “I think a minimum of $5,000. But it could go a lot higher than that.”

How did gold perform? As I wrote this, gold was trading at around $1,695, a total return of about 7 percent over the almost eight-year period. By contrast, from July 2012 through April 2020, the S&P 500 provided a total return of 151 percent, five-year Treasuries returned 25 percent, and one-month Treasury bills returned 6 percent. Over this period, gold’s return about matched its historical real return over thousands of years of about zero!

I would add that today gold is trading about 15 percent below its inflation-adjusted peak price of more than 40 years ago (about $2,200 in February 1980). On the other hand, it provided a total nominal return of about 350 percent since April 2001. In other words, investors who were unlucky enough to purchase gold 40 years ago not only lost real purchasing power but missed out on the about 11 percent per year return provided by stocks, producing a real return of about 8 percent a year, outperforming inflation by a total of more than 7,000 percentage points. On the other hand, gold’s return of 350 percent (about 300 percent in real terms) since April 2001 was about 100 percentage points more than that of the S&P 500 Index.

The question I’ll try to address today is: Do individuals choose to invest in gold for the right reasons? One reason for investor interest in gold is the belief that it is a great hedge against inflation. Another is that it provides a hedge against currency risk. And a third is that gold can act as a haven of safety in bad times. Are these valid reasons?

The Evidence

In their June 2012 study “ The Golden Dilemma,” Claude Erb and Campbell Harvey examined these issues. In terms of being a currency hedge, they found that the change in the real price of gold seems to be largely independent of the change in currency values. In other words, gold is not a good hedge of currency risk.

As for gold serving as a safe haven, meaning that it is stable during bear markets in stocks, Erb and Harvey found gold wasn’t quite the excellent hedge some might think. It turns out that 17 percent of monthly stock returns fall into the category where gold is dropping at the same time stocks post negative returns. If gold acts as a true safe haven, we would expect very few, if any, such observations. Still, 83 percent of the time on the right side isn’t a bad record.

In terms of gold’s value as an inflation hedge, the following example provides the answer. On January 21, 1980, the price of gold reached a then-record high of $850. On March 19, 2002, gold was trading at $293, well below where it was 20 years earlier. The inflation rate for the period 1980 through 2001 was 3.9 percent. Thus, gold’s loss in real purchasing power was about 85 percent. How can gold be an inflation hedge when over the course of 22 years it lost 85 percent in real terms?

As additional evidence of gold’s inflation-hedging abilities, Goldman Sachs’ “ 2013 Outlook” contained the following finding: During the post-World War II era, in 60 percent of episodes when inflation surprised to the upside, gold underperformed inflation. That said, gold has been a good hedge of inflation over the very long run (such as a century). Unfortunately, that’s a much longer investment horizon than that of most investors.

Thus, in two of the three cases (the exception being the safe-haven hypothesis), there is not sufficient evidence to support investing in gold.

In May 2019, Erb and Harvey updated their study. They began by examining the argument that gold is an inflation hedge, or what they call a “golden constant.” The authors explained: “One way to think about the golden constant perspective is as a collection of statements that assert that: 1) over a very long period of time the purchasing power of gold remains largely the same; 2) in the long run, inflation is a fundamental driver of the price of gold; 3) deviations in the price of gold relative to inflation will be corrected; and 4) in the long run, the real return from owning gold is zero.”

Their study covered the period January 1975 to June 2016. The authors found that over the period the average real price of gold was 3.46 times the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI). I updated the data through March 2020. Doing so put the CPI level at 256.9. Multiplying gold’s average real price by the current CPI (3.46 x 256.9) delivers a price of approximately $889. This represents what the nominal price of gold should be today—if we assume the real price of gold is constant.

Of course, over time prices have strayed far from the golden constant. And as Erb and Harvey noted, the golden constant isn’t a fact, just a hypothesis. But if your reason for buying gold is that it is an inflation hedge, your expectation should be that gold will revert to its golden constant over time. Despite having fallen from a peak of almost$1,900 in September 2011, with the price of gold at about $1,695 as I write this, it’s still about 103 percent above the golden constant of $836.

Returning to the 2019 update of Erb and Harvey’s original paper, they asked: “If the golden constant provides a guide to the value of gold, what typically happens when the price of gold is above or below its golden constant value?” They found that the high real price of gold has been about 8.73 and the low real price about 1.47. Thus, while there is a tendency to revert to the golden constant, the price of gold can vary greatly from the golden constant and stay well above or below it for a long time. And as the authors observe, there is no way of knowing if the “future high and low real prices of gold may be more or less extreme than in the past.” As of May 2020, those are still the highest and lowest values. In addition, the current real price of gold is about 6.6 (1,695 ÷ 256.9), about 90 percent above its historical average of 3.46.

Erb and Harvey added the following: “The high and low real prices of gold highlight that even if there is on average a golden constant the real price of gold has strayed, and probably will stray, far from this possible central tendency. It is also possible that the future will be unlike the past.” They warn that “when the real price of gold falls, the golden constant level is not a floor—a protective line in the sand that the real price of gold will not cross.” With this caveat, they went on to examine the outlook for gold returns where the price is relative to the golden constant.

Expected Returns to Gold

In their 2019 update, Erb and Harvey examined what happened to the return on gold when prices were above or below the golden constant. As you might expect to see, the authors found that “below average real gold prices have been followed by above average 10-year real gold returns” and “above average real gold prices have been followed by below average 10-year real gold returns.” The real price of gold is currently well above its historical average, suggesting that over the next 10 years real gold returns will more likely be below their average.

Using Erb and Harvey’s data, we can also look at the downside risk of owning gold. To do so we can use the lowest ratio of 1.47. That produces a lowest valuation of about $378 (1.47 x 256.9). Of course, this does not mean that the price of gold would immediately decline to $378 an ounce. Rather, it’s simply a suggestion that given the volatile history of real gold prices, the real price of gold once fell to 1.47 and could fall to that level again.

We can also examine what would happen if gold went back to its highest real price. To do so, we can use the highest ratio of 8.73. That produces a valuation of about $2,243.

Erb and Harvey noted that even though there is little relation between the nominal price of gold and inflation when measured over 10‐year periods, the evidence suggests that gold does hold its value over the very long run. For example, in a prior paper, they presented historical evidence that the real wage (in gold) of a Roman centurion was approximately the same as the pay earned by a U.S. Army captain today. They also showed that the price of bread (again, in gold) thousands of years ago was about the same as we would pay today at an upscale bakery.

Erb and Harvey concluded: “Depending upon one’s beliefs, the golden constant framework may or may not be a useful way to think about the ‘fair’ and ‘possible’ values of the price of gold. The golden constant framework suggests that inflation is a fundamental driver of the price of gold in the longer term. It is common for stock and bond investors to point out that stocks and bonds have cash flows that drive their fundamental values. Many fixed rate bonds have fixed cash flows and fixed maturities. Stocks have unknown expected cash flows and no specified maturity. Gold has neither fixed nor expected cash flows and it does not have a maturity. As a result, it is much more difficult to define gold’s fundamental value. Given the challenge of specifying a pricing model, it is not surprising that gold exhibits substantial price volatility even measured over longer‐term horizons.”

Summary

The conclusion we can draw is that while gold might protect against inflation in the very long run, 10 years or even 20 years is not the long run. Erb and Harvey noted: “In the shorter run, gold is a volatile investment which is capable and likely to overshoot or undershoot any notion of fair value.” In addition, we observe that despite providing virtually no real return over the past eight years, gold is trading well above its “golden constant.”

There’s one more insight we need to consider. While the laws of economics can be defied in the short term, history demonstrates that investors ignore them at their peril. For instance, a basic economic principle is that over the long term prices tend to move toward the marginal cost of production.

In their “2013 Outlook,” Goldman Sachs observed that more than 80 percent of gold production costs less than $1,000 an ounce—or about 20 percent below the then-current price. As another data point, in June 2016 Pavel Grachev, chief executive of Polyus Gold, the largest gold producer in Russia and the world's lowest-cost gold producer, told CNBC: “Our so-called total cash cost (per ounce) is about $400 per ounce.” As one other data point, in an article on Seeking Alpha, the author estimated the average weighted cost for the top five gold miners was $1,204 an ounce for the first nine months of 2018. Each of these are well below the current price of gold, which should act as a cautionary signal. Another important point to consider is that unlike other commodities, all the gold that’s ever been mined is basically available for sale today. And technological advances can lower costs, as the fracking revolution demonstrated.

Hopefully, the above evidence and analysis will allow you to make an informed decision about whether you want to include an allocation to gold in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.