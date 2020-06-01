It has strong financials, and is ultimately undervalued for its growth.

PayPal is an especially strong ESG company, which will be vital in coming years as more emphasis is placed on ESG.

PayPal has built its strength in four ways for it to be a buy.

Introduction

PayPal (PYPL) is a technology platform & digital payments company offering consumers P2P payment solutions through PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. My thesis is that PayPal is a buy because of 4 main factors.

1) It's the market leader in the payments industry, and in the mobile payment industry, trust is everything.

2) It constantly makes strategic acquisitions and partnerships to overtake competitors.

3) It's an ESG leader with a unique culture and initiatives for a big tech company, outperforming its peers.

4) It's undervalued for its growth.

Overview

As a quick overview, its two main sources of revenue stem from transaction revenue (70% of revenue stream), which includes charges of transfer, withdrawal, international transaction, and currency exchange rate, and value added revenue (30% of revenue stream): subscription fees, gateway fees, gain on sale etc. It exists in over 200 markets and over 100 currencies, having a market share of 59.68%, which is #1 in industry.

Its value prop to merchants that use it is its convenience through its setup and APIs, low-cost, and security. Similarity, its value prop to consumers is that it's widely accepted, allows for flexibility of payment, and is secure.

Industry Trends and Growth Drivers

PayPal is particularly well positioned because of industry trends. Some factors driving it include a large increase in consumer demand through: compatibility with smartphones and banks' payment, increased security and ease of use; product/ technological changes: demise of cards, rise of wearables and biometric data, blockchain; and market trends: growth is faster in emerging than in developed markets (large unbanked populations, widespread smartphones penetration, migrant workers). In the future, mobile payments are estimated to become a key source of revenue. In fact, statistics cite that the global mobile payment CAGR is estimated to be 34% from 2017 to 2023, 45% of millennials prefer mobile payments in 2020, and mobile payments in physical stores will increase 39.2% in 2020. The Asian Market in particular is set to grow with China estimated to soon account for 50% of world's digital payments and PayPal's revenue surged 1200% YoY in India.

How PayPal Will Take Advantage of these Trends

As described before, PayPal is a market leader in the financial payments industry. This is especially important in the online payment industry, because there's a barrier to entry for competitors, given the high entrance cost, high technology, strict regulations, and need for trust. To maintain this lead, it is making strategic partnerships with competitors such as Chase, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Visa (NYSE:V), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and BofA (NYSE:BAC). It integrates its mobile wallet into Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Facebook Messenger. Furthermore, to address some of the industry trends that were mentioned above, it has acquired companies such as iZettle, Honey, and Venmo.

Acquiring iZettle has allowed it to provide financial & other services as payments, point-of-sale, accounting software and loans to small businesses. Honey allows PayPal to be not merely a means of payment, but partake in finding deals. Venmo has helped PayPal have a 87% mobile conversion rate compared to industry standard 45%, and P2P volume grew by 41% to $42 billion, propelled by Venmo. Each of these acquisitions targets different markets, such as B2B, B2C, C2C, allowing PayPal to penetrate all segments of the industry.

Financials

In terms of its financials, we can describe it as a company with a high valuation, but an equally high ROE to justify its valuation. In particular, as we can see in the table below, its high P/E and EV/EBITDA coupled with higher than expected earnings, show that it has potential for high returns. The ROE coupled with no dividend indicates its ability for growth. And its low EV/Revenue offsets the ability that it is overvalued. These statements are backed by other statistics, such as its PEG, as shown in table 2.

Table 1: Statistics Against Competitors

Table 2: Statistics Against Industry

Considering some other yearly metrics, its revenue grew by 12%, compared to industry average of 3%, its Debt/equity = 0.13, its Quick Ratio = 1.18, Earnings improved by 33%, net income growth beat both S&P and IT Services, coming in at 30.5%, and most notably, net operating cash flow grew by 394.26%. All this shows that although it may have a high P/E, for its growth, it is both undervalued and sustainable.

ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance)

A fact that is often overlooked is a company's ESG standpoint. This is particularly important given how much people value ESG, not only morally, but also because strong ESG companies tend to perform better, as they are able to avoid fines for not following regulations or avoid lawsuits for not treating their employees or customers well.

If we look at PayPal's SASB score compared to 101 peer companies, we see that it outperforms on the environmental and social factors.

Figure 1: PayPal's SASB score

Examining some of these factors in more detail,

Environmental

PayPal has focused on its energy and water impact. It adopts clean energy technology in the workplace (free cooling, sensor activated HVAC). On-site solar power produces nearly 10 percent of electricity used on campuses. It implements initiatives for water conservation (smart-sensor facets, data center to measure WUE, uses municipal water).

Social

PayPal Giving Fund gives $105 million to 46,000 organizations. In particular, it has provided

Access to capital for SMEs through PPWC, $4.5B funding for 145k small businesses

Solutions for financially underserved, e.g. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) for unbanked and underbanked

Partnership with Kiva, microlending with entrepreneurs in emerging markets such as in Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa and India; 1B loans for 2.5M entrepreneurs

For its diversity & Inclusion, it is ranked 3.4/4 according to Ceres, compared to industry standard of 2.1

Since 2016, PayPal's board went from 20% diverse to 45% diverse

42% female, compared to 30% average of Silicon Valley tech firms

Governance

Corporate culture is healthy to employees' well-being

PayPal Affinity Groups, Sabbatical Program, LGBTQ+ Benefits, Employee Relief Fund, Family Care & Leave

Demonstrates commitment to diversity & inclusion 100% Global Gender Pay Parity Implements sustainable business practices Suppliers Code of Business Conducts & Ethics, Enterprise Risk and Compliance Management Program, PayPal's Global Privacy Program



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.