S&P Global (SPGI) is an absolute gem. There are few companies that can match the size of its moat and it needs very little capital to sustain its operations. The market does recognize this and therefore S&P Global trades near its all-time highs. Yes, during the crash it went down, put it shot straight back up. Put this stock on your watchlist and wait for a pullback to add.

Company overview

To sum up S&P Global, here's how Morningstar puts it:

S&P Global is not only the world's largest provider of credit ratings and indexes, it offers complimentary data, research, and analytical tools to capital market participants. Within credit ratings, S&P is the largest of the big three nationally recognized statistical rating organizations alongside Moody's (MCO) and Fitch. S&P accounted for around 49% of bond ratings tracked by the SEC the past two years, modestly more than its chief rival, Moody's, with 34%. Combined with Fitch, these three firms have ratings on more than 95% of the market

Clearly, Morningstar focusses on the credit rating division and rightfully so. It's by far the largest segment in terms of revenue and profit for S&P:

Source: S&P Global Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2020 - Slideshow

It's hard to understate the significance of this business segment. Not only is it the largest of the big three nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, put also internationally it's the top dog. Credit rating agencies have one of the largest moats in the business world. If these days central banks decide what interest rates there are in the market, CRAs effectively decide what interest rate applies to you as an issuer. This applies whether you're a company or a state. So if CRAs change their rating, C-suites and ministries will have a lot of extra meetings. But these ratings don't only affect issuers. Investors such as pension funds, endowments and other investment funds are heavily influenced in their operations by these ratings. If the rating is too low, many institutional investors can't buy them or hold them. If auditors need to check if a pension fund is invested in a prudent manner and you hold unrated or low rated bonds? Then you're making life much harder on yourself as a pension fund. So the power that S&P has on the financial markets is enormous.

Much of the same can be said about S&P Dow Jones Indices. Again in this field, it's the largest player. This JV between S&P Global and CME (CME) is majority owned by S&P (73%). Much like a credit rating, an index inclusion is of great value to a company. So again, here's strength. With the advent of index funds and ETFs, this business has really shined. Simply put, the more assets are in funds that follow an index owned by S&P, the more they get paid. Not only S&P has profited from this development, but the other major players such as MSCI (MSCI) and FTSE (owned by the London Stock Exchange (OTCPK:LNSTY)) did so too.

And then there are two more divisions, market intelligence and Platts. The latter is primarily focussed on the commodity markets, for which it provides information services and benchmarking solutions. The former is much broader in its scope and covers a wide array of assets and markets.

Combined those four units make for an excellent firm and the strength of the business model shows in the stock price development:

Data by YCharts

Financials

The graph above is pretty clear, but did the financial statements match that performance?

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue, gross profit and operating profit grew for every single year during the last decade without a single exception. This is no small feat. At the end of Q1 2020, operating income was about 3.5 times what it was at the end of 2010, while revenue nearly doubled. This means that it just kept improving its profitability margins during this period. Again, a very good sign. Net income is a bit more choppy, but it has also grown considerably. EPS has done even better. S&P has been consistent in reducing its share count, which helps to boost its per share metrics even further.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The balance sheet for S&P has been pretty robust for the last ten years. A high amount of the assets are current assets, thus maintaining a high level of liquidity. The growth of the total assets in ten years is about 50% when compared to the end of 2010. Looking at where this growth came from, it is clear that this came from a large extent from goodwill and other intangibles. So the assets have mainly grown by acquisitions. If we take the current assets, goodwill and other intangibles into account, we see a business that needs very little hard assets to produce these returns.

The liability side of the balance sheet also shows for a stable business. The one thing that stands out is the fact that long-term debt has steadily increased to about $4 billion. During the last decade total equity has moved in a band between a bit above $1 billion and under $3 billion. But if one were to take the treasury stock into account, this would be much higher. With the current debt levels, the amount of equity and the profitability of the company, the balance sheet won't give any problems.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The cash flows really show why S&P has been such a stellar performer. The company produces very high operational cash flows. And, even better still, it requires just a fragment of those for capex. In fact, capex isn't even equal to total depreciation and amortization in all the years shown. This leaves for ample amounts of cash to return to shareholders. And that's exactly what S&P has been doing via buybacks and dividends. There is some yearly M&A, but those are mostly small bolt-ons to the core business.

Metrics

The financial statements showed a great business, but what do simple metrics say and how do they stack up to the competition?

Source: Seeking Alpha

Well, a ROE of over 6100% doesn't sound too bad... Of course, that's what buybacks do to accounting. This really messes with investment screeners, for those who use them. But returns on total capital are also very high with over 33%. S&P outscores its peers in every single metric. Don't be fooled by the C- for capex/sales. For an asset-light business such as this, lower is better. Lower means more cash flowing to your pockets. Most businesses with a wide moat have high profit margins. This clearly goes for S&P. And as said when observing the income statements, these margins are still improving.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The growth metrics again confirm the margin growth over the years, but also show that the peer group again lagged S&P on every account. But overall, a sea of green pretty much says it all.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I'm somewhat repeating myself, but a sea of red pretty much says it all. So far, this article has been highly bullish about S&P, but here's the big issue: right now it's too expensive. The firm is too expensive compared to its peer group and to its five year average. Yes, S&P performs better on most metrics than its peer group and yes, over the last five years it has improved on things such as profit margins, but this does not make S&P attractive at the current price. Because at these levels, there is simply no margin of safety.

Risks

As a fully priced stock, the first risk to an investor at these levels comes from a return to the mean. If this happens and it would revert to its five year average, S&P could easily drop 25%. In the current market environment this is a realistic scenario. Another key risk is regulation. The power of CRAs can also be their undoing. During the GFC, the rating agencies got a lot of bad press, but they escaped new serious legislation. Now that governments around the world are issuing debt like crazy, they might seek to 'kill the messenger' if they bring bad news, a.k.a. give downgrades. Governments still rely on the CRAs to rubber stamp their bonds so that investors put them on their books. But what if they don't like the stamp anymore?

Finally there is also some discontent towards the indices industry. The fees that the big firms such as S&P and MSCI ask for are becoming a thorn in the eye of the asset management industry. So some big firms are moving towards inhouse indices to save costs. But also the power of index inclusion is being more and more observed. The growth of passive investing has in effect made sort of kingmakers out of the indices builders. With a shift to ESG investing this could backlash.

Conclusion

S&P Global is a great company. It has some of the widest moats imaginable. It has used this and its asset-light business model to produce great returns for its shareholders. Every investor should put this firm on its watchlist. But hold of on buying. Given the current share price it's too expensive. If it drops to about 270, it could be time to pull the trigger. For now, S&P Global is a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.