OPEC+ Wants To Eliminate Storage Overhang Before Year-End Via Aggressive Supply Cuts

As a result, if OPEC+ achieves its goal of bringing storage back to balance by year-end, then we think WTI will average over $60 in Q4 2020.

The only supply growth engine in the rest of the world will be the US shale producers, and with the debt wall coming, that's going to be close to impossible to achieve.

Our model shows a deficit of 6 mb/d average, but the demand recovery timing is still up in the air.

Storage overhang from the demand hit is ~500 million bbls, which will require a deficit of ~3 mb/d in H2 2020 to eliminate it.

Compliance will be the biggest issue for OPEC+, so whether it agrees on 10 mb/d to year-end or 8 mb/d is irrelevant.

Welcome to the storage overhang edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Recent news leak confirms what we wrote last week, the Saudis want to extend the production cut of ~10 mb/d into year-end. The issue in the near term isn't whether or not OPEC+ agrees to the production cut but what the overall compliance is. Iraq, Nigeria, and others have been non-compliant, making it pointless to target whether it should be ~10 mb/d or ~8 mb/d cut into year-end.

But the good news for OPEC+ is that we don't need a production cut of 8 or 10 mb/d, the recent shut-ins from US and Canada have gone a long way in aiding the oil market rebalancing with the total crude overhang around ~400 million bbls and product overhang around ~100 million bbls. Combined, the total surplus we saw since the start of the year is around ~500 million bbls. What OPEC+ needs then is to meet a deficit of ~3 mb/d for the second half of 2020 in order to eliminate the surplus.

So, what's the point targeting a higher production cut?

Part of this is messaging. A more aggressive production cut target sends the message to the oil market that OPEC+ is serious about eliminating the storage overhang. The other part is the offenders of the deal will look comparatively worse in a higher production cut deal than a lower one.

We think they have already done the math and came to a similar conclusion as ours, so the difference between what they are advocating for and the deficit required is 1) margin of safety and 2) accounting for lack of compliance.

What happens to oil if storage is balanced by year-end?

Over the weekend, we published our global supply and demand model and we are estimating ~6 mb/d deficit for H2 2020. We admit that the demand clarity remains foggy, but given the recent surprise in demand pick-up from China, we think the delta between our 6 mb/d deficit and the 3 mb/d deficit needed is sufficient.

In addition, we think the market will also become much more fixated with the supply and demand outlook for 2021 by Q3 2020. The lack of production growth in 2021 will bode very well for oil prices as the oil market is expected to average a deficit well over ~4 mb/d.

In this scenario and assuming storage already fully rebalanced by year-end, one of two things will happen. Either prices will shoot up to slow demand growth or prices will shoot up to incentivize more production growth.

The caveat to the latter part of incentivizing supply is that global conventional projects require multi-year lead times, so the only real growth engine will come from US shale. The timing will coincide with one of the largest debt walls since the US shale revolution started, so it will be difficult or close to impossible to match the previous boom's growth.

Source: Rystad

As a result, if OPEC+ achieves its goal of bringing storage back to balance by year-end, then we think WTI will average over $60 in Q4 2020.

Over the weekend, we published our global oil supply and demand outlook. We see a major deficit taking shape for 2021 and 2022 in the oil market. Our oil price projection along with our supply and demand model suggests very good days ahead for the energy industry. For those interested, we are now offering a 2-week free trial for you to see for yourself. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.