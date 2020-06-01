Today's Retail Investor: Dumb Money, Smart Money Or Just Plain Lucky

We have seen this movie before, and it typically ends very badly for retail investors.

This is very reminiscent of the heady days of the late-90's tech bubble when people were literally quitting their jobs to become day-traders.

History shows that when retail investors pile into stocks, a major top in prices is usually not far behind.

The number of new retail accounts at mobile-app discount brokers such as Robinhood has soared recently.

Evidence appears to show that much of the buying pressure lifting stocks higher is coming from a relatively new base of retail investors.

There is a often repeated story on Wall Street that in the weeks and months ahead of the infamous stock market crash of 1929, Joe Kennedy was fortunate enough to liquidate a major portion of his equity holdings after hearing a number of shoe shine boys giving stock tips.

The story typifies what many professional investors already know ---- retail investor money is generally considered to be dumb money.

That is not to say that, in the short-run, some retail investors may be lucky enough to make a few bucks trading the strong momentum we are currently seeing in the stock market (after all, even a blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then) but for those few who will have the good fortune to be "in the right place at the right time" there will be many more who will walk away with nothing to show for their callous disregard for risk and lack of stock market experience except capital losses and tax carry-forwards for many years to come.

In the movie Wall Street, starring Michael Douglas, his character Gordon Gecko utters the now famous words that "Greed is good." Whether you believe that to be true or not, we can definitely see instances in the past on Wall Street where greed has been very costly.

We are currently faced with a period of time, in the stock market, when, once again, many neophyte investors will learn just how costly greed can be.

The idea that making money on Wall Street is easy is one of the greatest misnomers ever to have been hoisted upon an innocent and naiive public.

If it really were that easy, people could simply quit their jobs, open an account at a discount broker, sit in front of a computer all day that is connected to the Internet and happily trade their way to riches.

But wait, didn't that scenario already take place once before?

Yes, it did, and the outcome for many was financially devastating.

We will never forget the October 1999 issue of Fortune Magazine.

Source: eCrater.com

Seeking Alpha readers may remember back in the heady days of the late 1990's and in early 2000, when there was so much money being made in the stock market by investors who knew nothing about the companies that they were investing in, nothing about Wall Street, nothing about finance, nothing about economics, nothing about how to conduct fundamental research, nothing about valuation metrics, nothing about technical analysis and nothing about anything that really matters when it comes to achieving solid, consistent, long-term investment returns in the stock market.

Notice these italicized words in the last paragraph; consistent and long-term.

The goal of investing and making money in the stock market should be viewed as a marathon and not a sprint. Anything that puts the focus and energy on making short-term gains, in a matter of days or weeks is not investing, it's gambling.

The average retail investor probably have as much of a chance at being a consistently successful day-trader as they do of hitting the Powerball lottery. It is widely-estimated that 95% of all traders fail.

Source: Tradecity

Making money, over long periods of time, on Wall Street requires a lot of hard work, dedication, research and a even a little bit of luck.

Those who believe that somehow they can circumvent what has held true for generations of investors are sadly mistaken, and will ultimately pay the price of being disillusioned and financially devastated.

Here is a very interesting article, based on an analysis of data mined from the brokerage accounts of designated traders that discuses a number of factors that affect performance. The article also offers some very interesting statistics related to trading behavior, and the most common mistakes that traders make in the markets, and why, ultimately, most of them wind up losing money.

Now, fast-forward to today, where it looks like we are facing another resurgence of the retail investor turned day-trader.

Once again, the siren song of Wall Street has captured the attention of the totally inexperienced and naive Wall Street wannabe crowd.

The only difference is that today they are not quitting their jobs to become day-trading geniuses, because they have no jobs!

The Coronavirus has displaced many workers, who now have nothing but time on their hands as they practice social distancing (well, maybe some of them practice that) while sitting at home in front of their blazing-fast Internet connected computers, placing trades through their no commission friendly discount broker.

Just take a look at this chart of the total number of stock positions at Robinhood.

Source: Robinhood, Counterpoint, CNBC

Even more stunning is the reaction of these neophyte traders to the news that last week Hertz Corporation (HTZ) had filed for bankruptcy.

Usually, when companies enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the equity holders wind up either getting completely wiped out, or at best might be left with a few morsels of their original investment stake.

Judging by the way retail investors clamored to purchase shares of Hertz after announcing such dire news, you would think that they had just discovered the easiest way to gain wealth on Wall Street ever; just buy every dip, even if a company is going bankrupt.

All of this manic-like hysteria took place despite Carl Icahn disclosing that he had sold his entire stake in Hertz. Clearly, retail day-traders, were feeling emboldened, even to the point of ignoring one of the most successful stock market investors of all time.

Source: Zero Hedge

Even the more traditional names in the discount brokerage industry have seen a surge in the number of new on-line accounts in the first quarter of 2020.

Source: FactSet, CNBC

Buying every dip will only work until it doesn't.

The so-called magical, never-failed BTD investment strategy will ultimately wind up just like every other newly-devised, bullet-proof investment strategy that promises massive returns with only a modicum of energy, effort and examination. Lazy doesn't work in the capital markets. It never has and it never will.

Source: Morgan Stanley QDS, Robinhood , Robintrack

In an earlier Seeking Alpha article, we alluded to Wall Street having a certain romanticism, in the sense of it being a place where a person can dream of amassing wealth far beyond the normal reaches of one's imagination.

We think that a lot of investors today, based on just how easy it has become to make money in the stock market, are deluding themselves, while, at the same time creating a false sense of invincibility due to a successful (at least for now) Pavlovian buy-the-dip reflex strategy.

Ignoring the bigger picture along with the underlying fundamentals of a broken economy, massive unemployment, huge debt levels in both the public and private sector, a Federal Reserve policy that has totally destroyed the roots of free-market capitalism, price discovery and the natural market forces that create an essential balance between supply and demand, massive supply chain disruptions, escalating food prices, energy inventory disturbances, sharply falling earnings expectations for some of America's biggest and best businesses, nosebleed valuations and historically rich P/E multiples that defy any logical rational for pricing equities, political turmoil, the resurgence of a possibly lengthy trade war with China, a Fed balance sheet approaching $7 trillion, a ballooning national debt and a President who some say has failed in providing the leadership necessary to protect the lives of the American people from a deadly pandemic.

Many of those millennial investors who are diving into stocks willy-nilly may soon find out that making money in the stock market is not as easy as they may have been led to believe.

When it comes to trying to determine whether today's average retail investor represents smart money, dumb money or just plain luck, we would tend to categorize what is happening as being just plain good old-fashioned luck.

We happen to know a little bit about how luck can come into play in the markets. In late March and early April of 2015, we began to see signs which led us to believe that the stock market could soon enter a corrective phase.

Source: Fidelity Active Trader Pro Screenshot

At that time we started purchasing put options on the S&P 500 index. Our initial position of 500 contracts, from the period of March 26th through May 8th, were purchased at prices between roughly 0.30 cents and 0.15 cents per contract, plus commissions.

Our last 500 contracts were purchased on August 8th at a price of 0.01 per contract.

We, then, sold out the entire option position of 1,000 contracts, roughly two weeks later on August 24th, at a price of $1.00 per contract.

Was it pure luck that we bought those last 500 contracts on August 7th at a penny per contract? We would have to say YES, IT ABSOLUTELY WAS.

Sometimes, luck is described as a condition when "preparedness meets opportunity." We would have to say that we were prepared for a market decline when the opportunity finally arrived in August of 2015.

At that time, the markets climbed above the 200-dma, combined with a “Golden Cross” as the 50-dma also “crossed the Rubicon.” While the media bristled with bullish excitement, it was quickly extinguished as the markets set new lows as “Brexit” engulfed the headlines. Importantly, while concerns about a “Brexit” on the global economy were valid, “Brexit” never materialized. Conversely, the economic devastation in the U.S., and globally, is occurring in real-time. The risk of a market failure as “reality” collides with “fantasy” should not be dismissed. It CAN happen.

Source: Real Investment Advice

At the present time, we could be witnessing another period in the market with similarities to the one that took place late in the Summer of 2015.

We would note that the low achieved in August of 2015 did not turn out to be the ultimate low for the market. That occurred in February of 2016; just six months later.

In view of this, we have been building another bearish position in SPY, and are anticipating another strong leg down in the stock market between now and mid-October. We expect this new low to be below the level reached on March 23, 2020.

Source: Real Investment Advice

Source: Real Investment Advice

That said, remember that sometimes it is better to be lucky than smart. However, it is also important to remember that luck often runs out. This is especially true when it comes to gambling.

Source: Gamblerspick.com

Most likely, everyone reading this article has a story about knowing someone who was up big in a casino, while continuing to place bets hoping that their luck didn't run out. It may be a friend, a family member or even yourself.

Unfortunately, most of these stories usually end the same way. The lucky streak, that they hoped would continue ended and the tables suddenly turned.

Winnings suddenly begin to evaporate as losing bets mount. Most people know that they should just walk away, but they don't. What once was a sense of euphoria and a tremendous high based on winning so much money, so easily, becomes the opposite. You feel a sense of loss and depression. If only.......

In summary, what we are witnessing right now, in the stock market, is very similar. The rush to purchase equities by the uninformed and inexperienced investor who is throwing caution to the wind by ignoring the very real risks that are out there, is akin to playing in the world's biggest casino --- the financial markets.

Will the investors who have made so much money, so far, so easily, walk away? Or will they continue to press their luck?

We are sensing the same feeling of euphoria, in the stock market, that we were experiencing in late 1999 and the early months of 2000.

As history clearly shows, when the retail investor is over-exposed to equities, it is usually viewed by many professional investors as the precursor to an inevitable stock market decline. It is not a question of if, but a question of when the stock market will once again leave an indelible mark on the masses.

Learn a lesson from Joe Kennedy. When the public believes that making money in the stock market is like taking candy from a baby, and even the most common of men are rushing to buy stocks, at almost any dip in price, you know that the party is almost over.

Source: Abebooks.com

Looking at today's stock market, with its overwhelming retail presence, and the bravado that is present among newbie stock market investors, we can't help but think about the cover of one of our favorite and most famous books ever written on Wall Street; Beating The Stock Market by R.W. McNeel.

You get the picture, right?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either our articles or our opinions on Seeking Alpha. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.