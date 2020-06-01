My Cupolone Income Portfolio And The Butterfly Effect

With the markets showing a promising recovery in a world reshaped by the coronavirus, I decided to make my first, tentative return to the world of Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs).

As a result of the rebound, the Cupolone Income Portfolio I built during the March sell-off is now in positive territory.

Despite warnings of risk, Wall Street has seen an impetuous rebound of many sectors that appear more related to the economic cycle than to current events.

As in the natural world or in human life, for the stock markets the evolution of apparently small scale events can result in significantly different outcomes.

Going Where the Road Takes You

I was ten in 1970 when Kris Kristofferson released his first album, “Kristofferson.” At that time, I was more accustomed to listening to my mom’s favorites: Italian artists from the Sixties and some singles from Sinatra, Edith Piaf and Nat King Cole.

Some years later, at a time when hearing country music from the Seventies was still rare in Italy, a schoolmate introduced me to Kristofferson’s “Me and Bobby McGee” from that album. His elder brother had purchased the album from a music store in downtown Florence that was selling LPs from the US at jewelry store prices.

Our scholastic English proved sufficient for us to understand the lyrics of the song and make us dream about a life on the road. We were young and naïve, unaware of the implications of “chaos theory” and the loop of events that would shape our lives. Now many of us find ourselves lost in the world where the roads of our dreams led us.

The Butterfly Effect

When a butterfly flutters its wings in one part of the world, it can eventually cause a hurricane in another.”

This phrase, coined by Edward Norton Lorenz —an American mathematician and meteorologist who established the theoretical basis of weather and climate predictability— refers to the idea that small causes can have large effects. In his research on weather models, he found that an apparently insignificant change in initial conditions or smaller scale events can significantly impact the final outcome. As an extreme example, a butterfly flapping its wings in Brazil might create tiny changes in the atmosphere that might ultimately generate a hurricane in Florida.

Chaotic behavior exists in many natural systems, but it also occurs in artificial creations like the stock market. In all systems, the present determines the future, but an approximate present does not approximately determine the future.

Like in the flow of our lives, this is one of many reasons why predicting the future of the stock market takes the shape of a useless, in some cases dangerous and in other cases even ridiculous, effort. A month ago, newspapers and newsletters were crowded of headlines like “the worst has yet to come”, “the market crash has just begun,” “the sell-off will go on,” “new bottoms in sight,” and so on, in an endless warning to run away from risk…

It looked like a disaster had been announced but since the end of March, the Wall Street ride has seen an impetuous rebound of many sectors that appears more related to the economic cycle than to current events. One month ago these same sectors discounted the possibility of a default or at least of a drastic downsizing of their activities. Of course all of the negative outlooks may yet be proven right, even if those dismal scenarios haven’t yet materialized.

We live in a time when a flapping of wings like a clumsy political statement, a diplomatic misunderstanding, an untimely interview, even a tweet or a gaffe—can suddenly and unpredictably change, either positively or negatively, a story that seemed already written.

I don’t mess with predictions. I just try to figure out what can work and then I do it.

The Moment of Truth

For the small investors like me, the only way to survive market turmoil and the harmful influence of market forecasts is to define a strategy in advance, while the coast is clear and the waters are calm. The challenge is to stick to that strategy during the storm, knowing it’s not simple—not to say impossible—to navigate by sight in troubled waters.

I formulated an investing strategy when I first began structuring my Cupolone Income Portfolio in February and stuck with it through the recent storm. Having stayed my course through the storm to reach the rebound, the CEFs that form the foundation of that strategy have, as a whole, recovered the losses they suffered during the market downturn, despite frequent stops and starts, ups and downs, tilts and swings.

How long will this rebound last? Who knows? The most important thing is that the easing of the lockdowns will ensure a lasting result. This is the moment of truth. So far, the actual scenario mostly resembles a lateral phase; that is, the market is in search of a base settling.

So, while learning how to live with the fear of a new market slowdown, I turned the background noise off, and went on.

These are the funds that make up my Cupolone Income Portfolio today:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME)

DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps (ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (EVT)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation (GGM)

John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (HTD)

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN)

Pimco Dynamic Income (PDI)

John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT)

Pimco Income Opportunity (PKO)

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY)

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income (RNP)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)

The following table shows the current status of my portfolio, its strengths and its weaknesses.

For DSL I admit I rebuilt my position too early, after clearing it at around $21.

For GGM please note I fully maintained my position, which I built some years ago. To date GGM has never had a return of capital, nor has it ever cut distributions.

From the previous table you can see that BME, ETO, PCN, PDT, UTF and UTG show more than 10% gains, with BME in pole position, with more than 20%.

ETO saw its monthly distribution reduced by almost 21%, from $0.18 to $0.1425, at the beginning of May. Even though its share price temporarily fell to $18.50 during that period, it promptly rebounded.

DSL and GGM are the most worrisome funds in my portfolio. I’m concerned that at their current prices we’ll face a distribution cut, resulting in actual 12.50% and 13.02% distributions, respectively.

EVT, PDI and PKO are slightly in negative territory. No worries for that.

Because my portfolio uses the Euro for calculating gains or losses, I must always take into account the fact that these calculations derive from the sum of price gains/losses and currency gains/losses. If prices go up and the dollar gains compared to Euro, I uncork champagne; in the opposite case I drink water.

As I wrote in my last article, “Diamonds Are Forever,” I don’t believe there will be massive dividend cuts. Instead, I expect that there may be some sporadic cuts, since almost all of the CEFs in my portfolio follow a more or less declared regime of managed distributions. Let’s wait for the July and August distribution announcements before worrying about this.

Back to the Beginning

In February, many of the CEFs I identified as candidates for my new Cupolone Income Portfolio quoted at a premium, in some cases large ones. When the March downturn hit, the discounts and premiums as well as share prices for many CEFs dropped, offering me the opportunity to buy CEFs at unusually low prices and—in some cases—attractive discounts.

The following table compares the “before” (February) and “after” (May) downturn discount/premium percentages for the CEFs in my portfolio.

(Source: Morningstar)

When looking at this comparison, note the following:

All the four Pimco funds are in pole position, but PCN and PTY pull the sprint with their premiums. Not the best moment to buy them now.

BME and PDT moved from slight discounts to premiums.

DSL moved from a slight discount to zero.

ETO moved from a slight premium to a slight discount.

GGM remained slightly in premium territory.

HTD, RNP, RQI and UTF saw their discounts shrink; EVT’s discount grew.

Interestingly, UTG’s February discount is now a costly premium, at the end of May.

Reentering the Kingdom of CLOs

“Collateralized Loan Obligations [CLOs] are financing vehicles where securitization technology is applied to a diversified portfolio of primarily senior secured first lien leveraged loans issued by U.S. companies. The proceeds from the issuance of the CLO debt and equity tranches are used to buy a diversified portfolio of loan assets which are then managed by the CLO manager.” (From Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) web page) In simpler words, this means that a CLO is a portfolio of leveraged loans that is securitized and managed as a fund.

As you know, last fall I cleared all of my positions in Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), an important representative in the world of CLOs. I decided not to buy ECC again even when I saw its price sink as it did in March. That drop resulted in an unsustainable distribution rate of 0.20; the distribution rate was dropped to a more realistic 0.08 in April. Despite my decision to stay away from ECC, I still monitor it and its peer, Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC), because both ECC and OXLC are well renowned as formidable income machines.

I recently added a small position in OXLC to my Cupolone Income Portfolio. I actually just put a “poker chip” on it, aware of the fact that OXLC still has to announce its July, August and September distribution and assuming that they won’t completely suspend distributions. (I’m betting that they won’t suspend distributions but that’s a just my own intuition).

I do expect a substantial distribution cut to a rate that can be sustainable at today’s price ($3.40). The collapse of OXLC’s price year-to-date has been disastrous, as you can see in the following chart.

(Source: Morningstar)

As shown in the chart from the Morningstar page and also on CEF Connect OXLC page, the extrapolated NAV for OXLC is $6.63 even though the reported NAV value for OXLC has not been updated since 9/30/2019. Another source, YCharts, reports today’s NAV at $6.135.

(Source: YCharts)

Lastly, CEF Advisors shows an April 30, 2020 NAV of $2.72.

At any rate, I know calculating a CLO’s NAV is a challenge, as illustrated also by the many articles about this topic on Seeking Alpha.

Despite current challenges, OXLC has, so far, always paid a solid distribution (plus pharaonic fees and expenses) from net investment income, with no return of capital (ROC) in last four and a half years.

(Source: Morningstar)

My initial purchase was purely a bet on the rebound. So, I’ll wait for the next distribution announcement and I’ll see how management decided to get out of the “decision labyrinth.”

If management only cuts the distribution instead of suspending it, I think we’ll see OXLC rebound. And, if they cut distribution in a sustainable way, maybe I’ll add some more to my portfolio… always with due diligence of course!

Bottom Line

I don’t believe that the recent, long Wall Street rebound means we’re out of the woods, ready to carelessly enjoy an ice cream on a sunny beach. Not yet, not in Italy or anywhere else. If we prepare for the worst case scenario for the markets, we’ll feel a sense of relief if it doesn’t come true.

The opposite scenario, with headlines like “everything is ok, nothing will happen,” is much more disappointing, if not devastating. Imagine the reaction if that scenario is false. The author would be immediately ostracized… and we don’t want that. So, for now, let’s swallow the worst case scenarios and let’s hope to survive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BME,DSL,ETO,EVT,GGM,HTD,OXLC,PCN,PDT,PKO,PDI,PTY,RNP,RQI,UTF,UTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.