Investors have fled into "essential" stocks during this downturn as they are the most likely to provide stability as their businesses should remain operational, and may not see a decline at all in some cases. Costco Wholesale (COST) fits into this category. They are multilayered unlike some of the other essential services, but they have been allowed to stay open during the pandemic. Costco has outperformed the industry and the market over the last five years, and early on in the pandemic, but that came to a stop as the market has rebounded recently. The Q3 earnings announcement last night was fairly positive, but we find the stock down today. This leaves me to believe that Costco needs to consolidate here before continuing the grind higher.

Source: Simplywall.st

How Were The Results?

On Thursday night, Costco announced its operating results for the third quarter (12 weeks), and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2020 as of May 10th. Costco's EPS for Q3 was $1.89, which met expectations. Although, it is a 7.80% percent decrease from last year. This was mostly due to a cost of $0.47 per share for increased wage and sanitation costs thanks to COVID-19. For the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2020, EPS was $5.89, which is a 1.73% increase year over year. Revenue came in at $37.27 billion for the quarter. This was a beat by $610 million, and a 7.3% increase year over year. Looking below, we can see the increase in sales almost across the board. Especially in E-commerce.

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

One might look at the E-commerce numbers and get blown away in a normal world. But, in this current world, we are seeing this across the board as consumers rely on the internet to get their goods. Costco mentioned that they were able to improve upon delivery times during the quarter as they adjusted to deal with the surge in demand. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti had this to say with regards to what Costco saw on the sales front:

Within the merchandise categories, foods, fresh and other essentials have been very strong despite out of stocks on some items throughout the quarter such as toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, et cetera, meats and proteins toward the end of the quarter, hand sanitizers and the like. Office and majors were also strong during the quarter driven by work from home initiatives while most other discretionary categories were a little weaker during the quarter such as jewelry, luggage, third-party gift cards, they were generally weak. Other weak categories which include things like sporting goods, lawn and garden, patio and apparel, while they were weak, they have rebounded somewhat towards the end of the quarter.

The company noted that they felt the squeeze not only on low gas prices but also on consumer demand. Gasoline volumes were down about 20% from this time last year. This can be equated to people driving less due to the global pandemic. Consumers were buying memberships at a greater clip by about 5% year over year. Renewal rates across the world have remained stagnant at about 88.4%. Costco saw gross margin grow 5% year over year to 11.53% as well. All in all a bit of a mixed bag of results. Based on the price reaction, it appears investors were expecting more and a lot of the good things, were already priced into the stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly had this to say:

The culprit of the soft print was COVID related costs of $0.47 per share, currency pressure, and lost sales from the closing of some departments, which offset the stock up benefit in consumables and strong core gross margin performance. We also note that most likely expected better member growth given the environment. In the end, it was a messy print with a lot of moving parts.

Where To From Here?

One of the biggest impacts Costco has seen has been the supply chain. The update they gave with earnings said that imports from China on the nonfood side are up and running again. India and Mexico remain a few weeks behind China so there is a lag in some textiles and TV assembly, but improvement remains a consistent theme. Concerning food, there are still item limits in place per customer on some protein items. The cleaning supplies are still hard to come by as there is still some hoarding going on, but that does not appear to be the case with regard to the food limits. That is more of a supply issue as demand remains healthy. As the world comes back online, the supply chain continues to improve every day.

For most of Q3, optical, hearing aids, and photo were closed around the world due to COVID-19. The food court remained open in some locations but, the menu was limited. Eating in the store was also discouraged as the food court seating was closed. About 20% of the locations are back fully operating at this point. By mid-June, it is expected that all locations will be firing on all cylinders. Costco believes these closures hit their sales numbers by 1-2 percentage points. The opening of these parts of the business, as well as an increase in travel and gas volumes, should help pad future quarters.

For Q4, the COVID-19 costs arent going away. Costco is expecting they will exceed $100 million yet again. While this will be substantially lower than the Q3 costs, it is still a large bill that isn't going away anytime soon.

What Does The Price Say?

After being on quite the run since 2017, the COVID-19 crash brought that to an end. As mentioned off the top, Costco's stock price has held on fairly well throughout this crisis. The stock fell 16% from the highs in February, to the lows in March. We have also seen a recovery of 15% off the lows and only remain 5% off the all-time highs set in February. One of the biggest observations I make from the chart right away is the volatility the stock has seen. This can be seen by looking at the length of the bars on the chart. The industry as a whole is usually pretty cool, calm, and collected, and this volatility has scared away some investors I'm sure.

(Source: TC2000.com)

We can see that there has been some price consolidation as of late. The volatility appears to have worn off, and the stock looks to try and make a push to grind higher yet again. Looking below we can see this range highlighted. The good news is that while it may look like a massive trading range, its really only 5% from top to bottom. We can see the bottom is pretty clearly defined. We have had it be both support and resistance, as well as gapped down, and up to this level several times in the last couple of months. As for the ceiling, we have tested that, and seen a few false breakouts on extreme volatility (with regards to normal volatility). Trading in this range for a little longer is not a bad thing. All it does is charge the stock up to run further as things return to normal for Costco.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at some historical price action, we can see how the stock has reacted to the 200-day moving average in the past. The answer is very well. Every time there has been a breach on the daily chart, it has turned out to be a buying opportunity. Looking below we can see exactly how this has played out. I would suspect there's a chance we dip back below and test the lows in March, but if that does happen the stock should recover. It would just be another buying opportunity for Perma bulls.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I would like to see this trade in this range a little while longer, maybe even get a bit tighter before purchasing myself. As a momentum investor, I am not interested in potentially stagnant stocks. That said, if it can manage to break out above this current range, I would be a buyer.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, Costco has done a fairly good job of mitigating the crisis. Investors just don't seem to be blown away by the results. This is what leads me to my consolidation thesis. The stock has been on quite the run over the past few years and is due for some consolidation as is. This is a healthy pattern for the longevity of the stock. I would be a buyer on any breakout, but I do not suspect that may happen right now. I would rate Costco has a hold while it figures out which way it is going to go. As more and more stores open up, we will get a better sense of consumer reaction and the stock may begin to move again. Until then, be patient. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.