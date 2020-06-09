What's Happening In The Muni CEF Space?

State finances are weak, for sure, but are unlikely to need bankruptcy as a means of mending them.

Many investors in the popular tax-free municipal bond space have noticed that their positions have lost some value. While the declines have been modest, they are still declines and no one likes to lose money, especially in the supposedly ultra-safe muni sector.

There's no doubt that state finances are in tatters as they increase spending on benefits for laid off employees and on fighting the COVID-19 battle. At the same time, tax revenue has fallen off a cliff as economies have essentially shut down. More recently, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell came out and made the comment that states should be allowed to go bankrupt rather than the federal government having to bail some out. Subsequently, money flowed out of muni funds.

In the chart above you can see the decline in the muni market proxy since mid April, at a time when the markets are up nicely. Investors in this space - most of whom are mom and pop high net worth individuals rather than institutions, looking for tax-free income with a very high degree of safety - never like to hear the word bankruptcy. It scares them, and rather than lose more principal, they sell even if they are set to lose a few more points.

The ratio of muni yields to Treasuries spiked during the early part of the crisis as investors rushed for the exits to go to cash. These illiquid positions can be hard to sell in a vacuum when everyone else is trying to sell as well. The market did calm down but remains at elevated yield ratios to treasuries today. On average the yield on a muni bond is about 90% of that of a comparable treasury. Today, the ratio is more than 200%, historically a great value.

The Federal Reserve stepped in to support the market a few weeks ago. To be clear, they are not buying muni bonds in the secondary market. Their Municipal Liquidity Facility is aimed at helping issuers deal with tax revenue shortfalls temporarily.

The Opportunity

There's a lot of misinformation about muni bonds flowing out there - especially on public comment boards. One thing that should be noted is that Congress cannot decide whether a state can declare bankruptcy. There are several constitutional parameters that prevent it. Second, states do not want this option as it would create financing issues down the road.

So, in general, we think the fears of bankruptcy in the municipal space are significantly overblown.

We also have seen high yield (non-investment grade) munis take it much harder than investment grade. This is simply because investors, during times of volatility, want quality. They move up the credit stream into the safest general obligation bonds and utility revenue bonds - areas of the market they believe will be unaffected by the volatility in the market. The chart below uses the VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal ETF (HYD) as a proxy for the high yield muni market. It remains 16.5% off the levels of three months ago.

As investors move up quality and sell these even more illiquid bonds, prices fall further, contributing to a downward spiral. It will take time for investors to return to the high yield market as they want evidence that the concerns are overblown.

Remember, the default rate for investment grade muni bonds is not much different from zero. And given all the help state and municipalities are getting from both the Fed and the government, that's unlikely to change. Certainly, some areas of the muni market are going to remain weak and vulnerable. Take small private colleges. I could easily see a post COVID-19 world being far more virtual with less students going to a college campus in the middle of nowhere for four years and spending $200K.

But municipalities always will need water districts, airports, public transportation, secondary schools, and healthcare facilities. Portfolio managers are paid to navigate these sectors and position portfolios for the best return for risk assumed.

Muni CEF Developments

We saw a significant amount of distribution increases in the muni CEF space last month. Could we be finally arriving at the end of the distribution cut tunnel?

Unlikely. But we did get three positive developments that should be supportive of distribution going forward.

First, the leverage costs have declined significantly. This is a solid tailwind to net investment income ("NII"), the key component to distribution stability. The greater the fund earns in income, the less chance of a distribution cut. The SIFMA index is now at levels not seen since early 2016.

Second, the ratios mentioned above show significant value. With bond swaps, a portfolio manager will be able to add significant NII production in their fund by selling bonds that have not sold off as much as other areas of the market.

Third, the tax-equivalent rates given the risk assumed are highly compelling. The yields are up on these funds while interest rates are down (hence the high ratios). For those in the 32% tax bracket ($204K single, $408K married) and up, we think munis should be a central part of the non-qualified fixed income bucket.

There are individual muni bonds with yields-to-worst over 3% still in high-quality areas. Consider open-end mutual funds like Blackrock Strategic Muni Opp (MAMTX), currently paying 2.70% (yield-to-worst of the portfolio is 3.54%) with a small amount of leverage and a solid portfolio. It won't be the safest muni portfolio but we do think it's poised to be a strong performer when the market turns. 20% of the portfolio is in that beaten-down high-yield space.

Looking at CEFs, most did not have to delever. In fact, only one Nuveen fund lowered their borrowing this year, Nuveem Muni Credit Opps (NMCO). NAVs, without deleveraging, are down about 10%-20% with unlevered funds (both CEFs and OEFs (down between 6% and 12%).

If you look at individual muni bond prices, a typical bond before the crisis was priced at $110. Today, it's $103. Add in the leverage and you have a loss of about 7%-13%.

That's the market factoring in some degree of credit risk as well as fund flows out of the sector. Munis can be highly sensitive to fund flows and money has been coming out since the start of March. Once those flows reverse we could see some prices - especially in areas of the market unlikely to be permanently scared - rebound to or close to, prior level.

Where To Invest In The Muni Space

We think there will be a snap back in many of these names as they recover from the sell off in recent weeks. The question is where to position capital. After running our new model regression and scoring methodology to both the Blackrock and Nuveen set of funds, Blackrock comes out way ahead. In fact, other than possibly NEA and NMZ (though there are some minor issues materializing there), we don't know why we would select any Nuveen funds over the Blackrock top conviction.

Some general observations include:

The Nuveen funds have built up little or no UNII. This was evident in our recent Blackrock and UNII report last week. The conviction funds all had a great run with 20 straight months of UNII improvement. But that's now done. They don't look so hot. It almost feels as if Nuveen raised the payouts to hold market share. We will have to watch to see whether earnings coverage improves as foreshadowed by the distribution hike.

Despite the low coverage going into May, none cut. In fact, they raised given the lower leverage costs. Right now, it appears they are playing fast and loose with the distribution and under the belief that leverage costs will remain low (or go lower) and that bond swaps can add additional earnings over the next month or two.

The redemption exposures compared to Blackrock are considerably worse. That's the call schedule and the percentage slated to mature. Nuveen funds have a much larger percentage of holdings coming due in the next two years compared to Blackrock.

The only solid scoring funds are the lower yielding ones and even those don't compare well with our conviction Blackrock funds.

Outside of Blackrock and Nuveen, some of the more non-investment grade funds like:

Mainstay Mackay DefTerm Muni Opps (NYSE:MMD) remains solid with 100% coverage and UNII of 2.25 cents.

Invesco Muni Opps (OIA) saw its coverage decline significantly in March to 91.5% and UNII go negative. This one is on watch as we see if it experienced the same type of rebound others did in April.

BNY Mellon Muni Bond Infrastructure (DMB) also is solid with just under 100% coverage and a large UNII bucket. This is one of my larger positions.

The MFS funds look good as well after the recent distribution hike and could be bought opportunistically.

Concluding Thoughts

For now we are maintaining our positions in the three Nuveen funds - NEA, NAD, and NMZ. But they are on watch. Nothing is going to happen in the next couple of months unless the environment changes markedly. Even then it's highly doubtful they would have raised if they believed there was a decent chance they would have to turn around and lower in a July or August.

We will be adjusting the buy unders and sell overs to steer members to the "better" funds. Our next muni CEF dollar would go toward those top conviction Blackrocks like BBK and MQT.

Outside of Blackrock and Nuveen, we remain bullish on BNY Mellong Muni Bond Infrastructure (DMB), Mainstay Mackay DefTerm Muni Opps (MMD), and the MFS Funds - all at the right price!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMB, BKN, MMD, OIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.