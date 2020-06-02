Dividend Changes: May 23-29, 2020

A table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks is included, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr of Portfolio Insight.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using Dividend Radar, weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Last week, one company in Dividend Radar decided to increase its dividend, while one company announced a dividend cut.

Dividend Increases

The following table provides a summary of dividend increases.

The table presents dividend increases by Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are the number of years in the dividend streak, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) gives an indication of how the dividend has changed in the past year on a trailing basis.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Universal Corporation (UVV)

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and founded in 1918, UVV is a global leaf tobacco supplier. The company procures, finances, processes, packs, stores, and ships flue-cured and burley leaf tobacco for consumer tobacco product manufacturers. UVV does not manufacture cigarettes or other consumer products but derives revenue from sales of processed tobacco and from servicing fees.

On May 27, UVV declared a quarterly dividend of 77¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.32% from the prior dividend of 76¢.

Payable Aug 3, to shareholders of record on Jul 13; ex-div: Jul 10.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares. Below, we include a chart from FAST Graphs of this week's dividend raiser, UVV.In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart). UVV's price line [black] is at the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in UVV in April 2010 would have returned 2.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to my weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)

On May 28, LAMR declared a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 50% from the prior dividend of $1.00.

Payable Jun 30, to shareholders of record on Jun 22; ex-div: Jun 19.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date. Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 1-14, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (29 May) Yield 5-YrDGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 1 June (Ex-Div Date 06/01) Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 5 $39.49 4.05% 0.0% 0.4 07/01 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 7 $27.19 4.56% 29.5% 0.31 06/12 KeyCorp (KEY) 10 $11.85 6.24% 22.8% 0.185 06/15 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 19 $199.45 1.70% 10.7% 0.85 06/16 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 26 $255.56 2.19% 11.8% 1.4 06/15 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 53 $125.45 2.20% 5.8% 0.69 06/16 Tuesday, 2 June (Ex-Div Date 06/02) Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 27 $29.25 3.56% 3.5% 0.26 06/15 Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 7 $27.24 3.08% 5.7% 0.21 06/17 Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 10 $110.67 2.10% 10.6% 0.58 06/17 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 5 $8.57 3.73% 0.0% 0.08 06/17 Linde plc (OTC:LIN) 27 $202.34 1.90% 6.1% 0.963 06/17 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 6 $45.08 2.31% 38.3% 0.26 06/17 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 8 $17.50 3.43% 25.7% 0.15 06/15 Wednesday, 3 June (Ex-Div Date 06/03) The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 11 $248.48 2.41% 22.8% 1.5 06/18 Newmont Corporation (NEM) 5 $58.47 1.71% 41.1% 0.25 06/18 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 18 $80.88 3.21% 8.1% 0.65 06/25 Thursday, 4 June (Ex-Div Date 06/04) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 10 $94.28 1.91% 3.7% 0.45 06/19 Air Lease Corporation (AL) 8 $30.11 1.99% 32.0% 0.15 07/09 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 6 $24.86 4.34% 2.9% 0.27 06/19 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 7 $24.12 2.99% 34.0% 0.18 06/26 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 11 $528.64 2.75% 11.2% 3.63 06/23 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 19 $40.34 2.68% 11.3% 0.27 06/15 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:CBSH) 52 $63.73 1.69% 8.3% 0.27 06/22 CDK Global, Inc. (CDK) 5 $39.31 1.53% 20.1% 0.15 06/29 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 22 $81.13 2.51% 6.7% 0.51 06/30 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 17 $85.01 4.42% 8.6% 0.94 06/20 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 18 $23.59 3.39% 8.5% 0.2 06/19 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 9 $28.06 3.71% 26.6% 0.26 06/19 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 64 $83.41 3.79% 5.6% 0.79 07/01 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 5 $60.48 2.05% 0.0% 0.31 06/15 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 16 $42.90 2.17% 4.0% 0.2325 06/19 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 48 $141.44 3.03% 4.1% 1.07 07/02 LCI Industries (LCII) 5 $98.93 2.63% 0.0% 0.65 06/19 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 8 $22.94 4.88% 16.7% 0.28 06/17 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 7 $355.02 0.18% 13.5% 0.16 06/26 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 39 $15.59 5.39% 2.0% 0.21 06/15 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 48 $131.55 3.11% 7.8% 1.0225 06/30 Polaris Inc. (PII) 25 $87.34 2.84% 4.5% 0.62 06/15 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 8 $11.31 5.48% 24.8% 0.155 07/01 Trane Technologies plc (TT) 9 $90.21 2.35% 15.3% 0.53 06/30 United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) 8 $26.83 4.92% 10.5% 0.33 06/19 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 17 $106.75 2.04% 6.7% 0.545 06/19 Friday, 5 June (Ex-Div Date 06/05) Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.A) 21 $59.35 1.17% 7.06% 0.1743 07/01 Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) 36 $65.93 1.06% 7.06% 0.1743 07/01 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 7 $20.35 2.75% 38.5% 0.14 06/22 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 10 $50.49 3.49% 11.9% 0.44 06/15 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 9 $63.76 6.59% 8.5% 1.05 06/15 Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 14 $55.10 1.60% 11.1% 0.22 06/22 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 10 $51.84 3.09% 27.9% 0.4 06/22 Monday, 8 June (Ex-Div Date 06/08) Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 48 $246.93 1.28% 6.4% 0.79 06/30 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 25 $86.04 2.67% 12.1% 0.575 06/30 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 58 $153.46 1.82% 8.5% 0.7 06/30 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 9 $51.04 3.84% 4.9% 0.49 06/30 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 6 $15.41 7.27% 38.5% 0.28 06/23 Tuesday, 9 June (Ex-Div Date 06/09) Ameren Corporation (AEE) 7 $74.73 2.65% 3.7% 0.495 06/30 Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) 10 $294.11 1.29% 11.6% 0.95 06/25 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 19 $53.84 1.89% 3.1% 0.255 06/25 CME Group Inc. (CME) 10 $182.60 1.86% 10.2% 0.85 06/25 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 8 $14.35 3.34% 12.9% 0.12 06/24 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 5 $9.71 4.94% 0.0% 0.12 07/01 HP Inc. (HPQ) 11 $15.14 4.62% 1.0% 0.1762 07/01 PPL Corporation (PPL) 21 $27.94 5.94% 2.1% 0.415 07/01 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 21 $28.36 4.16% 3.6% 0.295 07/02 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 18 $106.98 3.18% 8.3% 0.85 06/30 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 7 $11.38 5.01% 10.3% 0.1425 06/19 UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 28 $51.28 2.42% 5.8% 0.31 07/01 V.F. Corporation (VFC) 46 $56.10 3.42% 10.3% 0.48 06/22 Wednesday, 10 June (Ex-Div Date 06/10) Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 13 $140.58 0.74% 4.6% 0.26 06/25 Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 33 $40.23 6.26% 0.4% 0.63 06/25 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 29 $21.76 3.81% 2.6% 0.2075 07/01 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 11 $23.07 5.90% 12.9% 0.34 06/19 Spire Inc. (SR) 17 $72.92 3.41% 6.2% 0.6225 07/02 Thursday, 11 June (Ex-Div Date 06/11) Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) 45 $146.49 2.48% 11.9% 0.91 07/01 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 26 $76.52 2.01% 5.9% 0.385 07/01 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 8 $61.38 1.76% 14.9% 0.27 06/26 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 13 $121.10 1.78% 15.6% 0.54 07/02 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 7 $172.16 2.79% 14.7% 1.2 06/30 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) 5 $18.10 9.39% 7.7% 0.425 07/01 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 7 $47.35 1.99% 6.9% 0.235 06/29 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 8 $74.24 1.02% 20.6% 0.19 06/26 Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) 6 $11.34 7.41% 6.6% 0.21 06/26 First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) 9 $9.35 6.42% 22.1% 0.15 07/01 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 10 $17.69 5.88% 5.3% 0.26 07/02 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 5 $11.75 3.74% 27.2% 0.11 06/30 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 5 $77.83 3.49% 0.0% 0.68 06/29 IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) 5 $42.41 4.43% 5.8% 0.47 06/26 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 8 $118.46 1.65% 25.7% 0.49 06/26 Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) 9 $79.01 3.54% 15.4% 0.7 07/01 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 10 $54.79 4.75% 5.4% 0.65 07/10 PolyOne Corporation (POL) 10 $24.78 3.27% 17.2% 0.2025 07/08 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 10 $21.41 3.60% 9.0% 0.1925 06/30 STERIS plc (STE) 15 $165.89 0.89% 10.0% 0.37 06/26 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 16 $100.35 2.59% 9.9% 0.65 06/26 United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) 46 $29.08 4.81% 1.5% 0.35 07/01 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 7 $14.31 2.24% 26.2% 0.08 06/26 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 5 $16.26 2.34% 9.6% 0.095 06/25 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 10 $21.42 5.98% 7.0% 0.32 07/01 Friday, 12 June (Ex-Div Date 06/12) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 9 $64.13 4.99% 38.0% 0.8 06/30 Alerus Financial Corporation (OTC:ALRS) 21 $18.13 3.31% 12.8% 0.15 06/30 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 17 $641.99 0.97% 15.7% 1.55 06/30 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 9 $79.76 1.55% 17.7% 0.31 06/30 BCE Inc. (BCE) 5 $41.47 5.78% 1.94% 0.5989 07/15 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 8 $22.23 3.33% 21.4% 0.185 07/01 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 28 $59.42 2.76% 6.4% 0.41 07/10 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 10 $36.04 4.22% 4.6% 0.38 07/01 Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 11 $36.35 7.48% 27.5% 0.68 07/01 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 17 $90.34 1.95% 8.5% 0.44 07/06 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 40 $32.84 4.63% 4.7% 0.38 07/01 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 34 $47.45 1.77% 5.0% 0.21 06/30 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 16 $143.56 3.12% 5.5% 1.12 06/30 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 8 $385.84 0.81% 20.8% 0.78 06/30 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 11 $107.57 3.76% 7.5% 1.0125 07/15 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 6 $29.37 2.45% 25.7% 0.18 06/30 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 11 $68.08 3.88% 11.3% 0.66 07/10 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 11 $96.75 3.72% 13.9% 0.9 06/30 FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) 10 $35.71 5.60% 6.0% 0.5 06/30 GATX Corporation (GATX) 10 $62.74 3.06% 6.3% 0.48 06/30 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 9 $19.70 2.44% 23.9% 0.12 07/01 Independence Holding Company (IHC) 7 $29.05 1.51% 41.7% 0.22 06/29 Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) 11 $25.76 9.59% 7.7% 0.6185 07/02 ITT Inc. (ITT) 8 $57.70 1.18% 6.4% 0.169 07/06 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 16 $128.63 1.79% 9.6% 0.575 07/07 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 58 $46.68 3.51% 5.3% 0.41 07/01 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 49 $30.59 5.23% 5.4% 0.4 07/15 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 11 $39.05 8.60% 10.2% 0.84 07/10 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 10 $80.72 3.02% 5.5% 0.61 07/07 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 9 $135.33 1.89% 12.7% 0.64 07/15 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 7 $436.96 1.74% 8.3% 1.9 07/01 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 5 $30.04 4.39% 0.0% 0.33 06/30 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 16 $60.08 3.99% 6.7% 0.6 06/30 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 5 $32.56 3.84% 0.0% 0.3125 06/30 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 22 $65.27 2.82% 11.2% 0.46 07/01 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) 7 $13.39 4.48% 10.5% 0.15 06/30 Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) 9 $101.41 3.12% 12.6% 0.79 07/15 PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) 6 $132.65 3.17% 2.3% 1.05 06/30 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 25 $169.07 0.83% 3.2% 0.35 06/30 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 5 $27.35 1.46% 32.0% 0.1 07/15 Service Corporation International (SCI) 10 $39.77 1.91% 15.2% 0.19 06/30 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 9 $17.51 3.88% 7.9% 0.17 07/06 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 6 $17.67 3.85% 50.6% 0.17 06/30 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 11 $34.25 3.15% 12.1% 0.27 07/01 First Financial Corporation (THFF) 32 $35.10 2.96% 1.2% 0.52 07/01 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 34 $120.66 2.98% 11.6% 0.9 06/30 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 6 $20.08 3.59% 34.3% 0.18 07/06 UGI Corporation (UGI) 33 $32.25 4.09% 8.5% 0.33 07/01 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 10 $29.79 3.22% 6.6% 0.24 06/29 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 17 $64.01 2.69% 6.2% 0.43 07/20

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-year trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Data Source: Dividend Radar

Next, we look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than its 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). These are stocks that have improved their performance in the past year despite the market downturn. One of the stocks trading In the Margin of Safety pass this screen, UBCP, and one stock trading At Fair Value does: GILD.

Let's look at GILD, which is a much larger company than UBCP.

Dividend Challenger GILD is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines. GILD now yields 3.49% at $77.83 per share. The stock has a quality score of 20 (Rating: Fine).

With a dividend streak of only five years, GILD does not yet have a 5-year dividend growth rate [DGR] or a Chowder Number (CDN). For comparison, GILD's 3-year DGR is 11% and the stock's latest dividend increase was 7.94%.

Source: Portfolio Insight

GILD does not have a long track record of dividend growth, but there is investor excitement over the company's Remdesivir, a potential COVID-19 treatment. As a result, the stock has performed well so far this year. However, GILD operates in the Biotechnology Industry, which has a complex risk profile. Dividend Growth Investors should consider those risks carefully before investing in GILD.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

