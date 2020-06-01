Even after a cut in the dividend, investors are still getting nearly a 5% yield.

The company's large footprint, diverse businesses, and solid balance sheet will set them up for better days to come.

Last quarter saw a 65% drop in profits, but it is more to the story than just that.

Investment thesis

Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) (OTCPK:SGAPY) is the largest telecom company in South East Asia. They are transforming well into more than just mobile phones and the internet. It also has strong fundamentals with a good balance sheet and a generous dividend policy.

It is a very competitive landscape, and it constantly requires large Capex programs, but their innovative approach and large scale still make it a good investment.

The discount investors are offered now during this pandemic will, in my opinion, prove to be an attractive investment for investors with a time frame of at least 3 to 5 years.

Although earnings have been hit, their ability to generate cash is still very solid. I believe that both the dividend will increase once the pandemic is over and the share price will get back up to the level we have seen over the last few years.

The investment the company is now putting up in terms of rolling out 5G in Singapore and in Australia should enable Singtel to improve some pricing power. More and more digitalization is taking place. This will create the demand for faster transfer of data which many customers, especially corporate clients, will be willing to pay for.

Background

Singtel has a presence in Asia, Australia, and Africa and reaches over 700 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Their infrastructure and technology services for businesses span 21 countries, with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities. In the consumer segment, they provide a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband, and TV. The most interesting segment, which I think has more potential for growth is their ICT (Information, Communication, and Technology) segment focusing on businesses and large institutions. They offer them workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics, and cybersecurity capabilities.

It is controlled by Singapore's government with its SWF Temasak holding 49.81% and their Central Provident Fund holding 5.08%.

Latest results

Singtel's financial year ends on the 31st of March each year, and the financial report has just come out. Let us look at how they performed.

Group revenue for the year was down 5% from S$ 17.37 billion to S$ 16.54 billion. However, the media covering the company's result paid the most attention to the 65% drop in net profit, from S$ 3.05 billion to just S$ 1.07 billion. The main reason for this was their decision to take an exceptional charge of S$1.08 billion from their Indian venture Airtel, where Singtel has a 39.5% interest. More on this below.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is reflected in the January to March quarter, travel and movement restrictions led to significant reductions in roaming and prepaid revenues. This weakness will continue for the next couple of quarters but should improve once people start to travel again.

The enterprise business had another good year, defending their market leadership in Singapore and the Asia Pacific, particularly in cybersecurity and cloud, with their fully-owned subsidiary NCS closing the year with a strong order book of S$3.2 billion following key wins in the public sector and higher data center revenues.

Group Digital Life's revenue for the quarter decreased by 15% as contributions from digital marketing arm Amobee fell. However, it was still a respectable S$ 223 million. Cuts in clients advertising budgets impacted Amobee's business from March and are likely to continue to do poorly until businesses start to ramp up marketing activities again. On a positive note, cost savings contributed to an improved EBITDA which went from S$ - 18 million to S$ - 4 million. They also ceased the mobile streaming service HOOQ's operations.

One positive to take away from the results is the free cash flow which actually was better this year than last year.

When we look at their balance sheet, we can see that net debt as of last quarter was S$ 12.5 billion. This is not too high as their net debt to EBITDA is 2.0x.

Singtel has been well-known for a stable and generous dividend over the years.

Singtel pays dividends twice a year. This year's proposed final dividend per share was 5.45 Singapore cents which were a large cut from the usual 10.7 cents. Management explained the cut with the need to preserve capital to make sure they have funds for the Capex which is going into investment in rolling out 5G and the uncertainties in the COVID-19 operating environment. The flip side of that coin is that digital infrastructure is paying off as these are more essential than ever to keep customers connected during this pandemic.

With the interim dividend of Singapore cents 6.80; the total dividend per share comes out to 12.25 Singapore cents. Based on today's closing price of S$ 2.49 that makes the yield 4.92% which is not great but acceptable in today's low-interest-rate environment. The payout ratio is 81%.

The cost to the company of paying out 12.25 Singapore cents in dividends becomes S$2.00 billion which is well covered by free cash flow.

Singtel also bought back 463,886 shares as recently as the 28th of May 2020.

Foreign Ventures

Singapore's domestic market is simply too small for any large company to play in. That is the main reason why I passed by other local telecoms such as StarHub (OTCPK:SRHBF) and M1 which only swim around in this small little pond, called Singapore. Singtel now generates 79% of its EBITDA from businesses outside of Singapore.

Singapore contributed 26% and the second-largest country is Australia with its fully-owned subsidiary Optus. It has 10.3 million mobile customers and 1.2 million broadband customers.

Singtel has now appointed advisors to look into possibly selling off their tower assets in Australia which is said to be estimated to be worth around S$ 2 billion. I would think these are highly lucrative assets, so I do question the rationale behind a possible sale of that asset. Perhaps they want to deploy this capital towards the Capex involved in rolling out 5G here in Singapore.

Then, there is India. I believe India is generally a quite difficult market to do business in for foreign companies and, particularly, in regulated industries such as power utilities and telecommunication.

The charge of S$1.08 billion to the accounts stems from Airtel's exceptional charges for regulatory costs, including the adjusted gross revenue matter and a one-time spectrum charge. As a result of this, Singtel took a net exceptional charge of S$302 million this quarter. Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) of Norway had similar experiences in their venture in India.

Apart from the above-mentioned countries, they also have operations in Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Just in the last quarter, these associated did, in fact, deliver pre-tax earnings of S$ 523 million.

Conclusion

If we look purely on a quarter by quarter, revenues are down all across the board, but I chose to look beyond last and the next two quarters.

Now that the S$ 1.08 billion Airtel's spectrum charges and license fees are out of the way, Singtel can, hopefully, get positive development going forward from their India venture.

Telecom service providers operate in a very competitive environment and it is a capital-intensive industry. This can often lead to price wars as we saw in India. But that war reduced the number of companies from twelve to just four, so one would hope that profitability should normalize.

My investment portfolio is heavily tilted towards real estate and financials. Both are cyclical in nature. In order to diversify my portfolio further and to add a counter which is not so dependent on cyclicality, I decided to add a small position in this telecom.

I had a few potential candidates in my watch list, including China Mobile (CHL) and PCCW (OTCPK:PCCWY). Eventually, I decided to start with a small position in SingTel as they fit the bill of being fundamentally strong, have a regional footprint, and generous dividend policy.

With a time frame of three to five years, I believe Singtel will again be trading at a higher price and also paying out an even higher dividend.

I am now long Singtel (Z77.SI) in Singapore.

