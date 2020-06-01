Another Argument For A Steep Recovery - U.S. Savings Rate At 33%

That the US savings rate is now 33% leads me to think that the bounce back will be swifter and steeper than many assume.

Unfortunately we can only guess, guided by whatever statistics and examples we can glean.

We'd really love to know how quickly the American economy is going to bounce back for it's really that which determines stock market valuations.

Our basic question

As I've said many a time now an economy coming to a halt isn't a difficult thing. It does so every evening after all, it does so every holiday season. OK, not to an entire halt but it definitely slows down a lot - as is happening right now, not everything is closed.

What matters is how long this all lasts. The shorter the period of time the easier it is to open everything up and get going again. After all, given a certain coffee intake, we do get that economy going again every morning.

Sure, this is a something like, not an exact description of what has been happening. But the big question for us as investors is whether, once this is over, it gets over with real quick. Are we going to have a V shaped recovery? Or has the weeks to a couple of months of enforced inactivity meant that the productive capacity of the economy is permanently damaged?

On that rests whether markets are currently undervalued - which they are if that recovery is steep and swift - or are they over valued which they are if this is going to be a long, years long, grind to get back to where we started?

The savings rate

One thing that some are predicting is that the uncertainty is going to make the savings rate rise. Hey, maybe something like this will happen all over again and so we all save a bit or a lot more to have a buffer? Seems logical enough after all.

The problem with high savings is Keynes' paradox of thrift. If we all start saving, something that is individually rational, then that means less spending in the economy. That less demand leads to slower growth - by all of us saving we've reduced GDP growth. Sure, this isn't total, at some point the savings get recycled back as spending into the economy as investment but this isn't an immediate process. Even critics of that Keynesian view agree that spending works faster than investment.

So, are we all going to save more?

Personal income is up

Weirdly, personal income is up at present. The various stimulus and compensation plans- increased unemployment insurance, checks to households and so on - mean that household income is higher now than it was before the coronavirus. This is truly weird for a recession but it has happened:

Personal income increased $1.97 trillion (10.5 percent) in April according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (tables 3 and 5). Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $2.13 trillion (12.9 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) decreased $1.89 trillion (13.6 percent).

By conventional standards this is not just weird it's crazed. We're in the biggest and fastest slump in the US economy ever and yet household income has jumped 10%?

(Change in US personal income from Moody's Analytics)

OK, we know why this has happened, sure we do. Congress has been spraying money around and at least some of that they're entirely correct to have been doing.

But we want to know the effect. People can't spend because a lot of things simply aren't available at all. Incomes are up. So, where's the money going?

the personal saving rate—personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income—was 33.0 percent

That's another absurd number, entirely unprecedented.

But what does it mean?

We're in an odd place here. We know, very well, that we're in the middle of a big recession. We also know that it's about to come to an end. What we want to know is what's going to happen next.

Usually, coming out of a recession few people have any money. Demand thus is depressed. That's not what we think is going to happen here. People have more spending firepower than they normally do. Not just more than at the end of a normal recession, but more than they do without a recession.

We would expect the savings rate to rise as a result of increased uncertainty. But nothing like 33% of income - it's was around 8% or so before all of this and that's not low by the standards of recent decades.

A reasonable read of this is that there's a lot of pent up effective demand - the difference between that and demand is that people actually have the cash to put their demand into effect - and that this will burst out as the lockdown lifts. Sure, this might only be short term, lasting for a month or three. But that will be enough to give that economy a boost as it comes out of that lockdown.

My view

Yes, I can see a rise in the savings rate. I can see people being wary of taking on debt and all that. And yet, by any normal standard, the American public currently has wallets stuffed full of cash. We're just not going to have a shortage of demand in this first release from lockdown.

The investor view

I think this leads, again, to the conclusion that we're going to see a burst of growth soon enough. Our information from China, discussed in earlier pieces, is that getting supply back up and running isn't that difficult, it's largely already done there. The worry would then become that there might be a shortage of demand. The above indicates to me that that's unlikely in the US.

So, I'm not really seeing reasons why there won't be a boom. Something that will rapidly - within months - get us back to where we were.

That means that the markets are undervalued. The investment position to be taking here is to use this as a cheap time to buy into strong dividend streams. Big, old and boring companies paying out those 6 and 8% annual dividend yields. They're not going to be this cheap again, not in hte near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.