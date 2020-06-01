Hybris Leads To Nemesis: The U.S. Dollar Tragedy

Weaponizing the US Dollar

The US dollar is currently on track to follow the course of the Greek tragic cycle of hybris (presumption, overweening pride), which leads to ate (folly, impulsive action), which ends in nemesis (just retribution, usually catastrophic). Americans believe that the US is the “exceptional” nation and is tasked with being “hegemon” of the world. Sanctions against Iran were imposed in 1979 by President Carter after the seizure of the American embassy in Tehran. The Obama administration in 2012 cut off Iran from the SWIFT system in attempt to use the US dollar as a weapon against a hostile regime. There was a partial reconnection four years later, but sanctions were imposed again by the Trump administration early in 2020. Venezuela has also been subject to US sanctions. Recently, however, Iran has supplied Venezuela with oil products and thus flouted US sanctions. North Korea and Syria are also subject to sanctions, and Iraq was devastated by sanctions after the Gulf War.

China and Russia

The trade war with China started by President Trump is still ongoing, and Russia has been subject to sanctions for several years. It is not surprising therefore that Russia has divested itself of almost all its holdings of US government securities. China has been working on a new blockchain-based digital currency since 2014 and is presently experimenting on the validity of the system in four major Chinese cities. There may be a connection between gold and the new digital currency as China and Russia have been stockpiling large amounts of gold bullion. China has also promoted the Belt and Road Initiative, a huge global project mainly financed by China. Beijing has also been active in Africa and has made agreements with several African nations for economic cooperation. All of these developments will support the rise of the renminbi as a global reserve currency.

Oil and the Petrodollar

China has also set up an oil futures exchange in Shanghai with the intention of gradually increasing the amount of oil transactions in yuan. The petrodollar is one of the mainstays of global dollar dominance, and the conflict of the US with Iran and Venezuela will have consequences on the use of the US dollar in the oil market. There are already Russians helping out the Venezuelans while China has invested heavily in the Bolivarian Republic. It is clear that American intransigence in respect to Venezuela will be offset by Chinese and Russian support, especially in consideration of the extensive amount of oil reserves at stake.

The Challenges to the US Dollar

These geopolitical considerations have far-reaching economic consequences. There is a group of nations that are opposed to the US and consequently also to the US dollar. The US dollar, as the dominant global reserve currency, gives the US a tremendous economic advantage as practically it can create money accepted globally and receive goods in return for the money created by the Fed. An annual trade deficit of $800 billion could otherwise not be sustainable.

It is not clear how long it will take for the Chinese and Russians, along with Iran and Venezuela and other nations like North Korea and Syria, to reduce the influence of the US dollar. The shipment of oil products from Iran to Venezuela is significant since it shows that the US dollar can be circumvented in international transactions.

The Uncertain Future of the US Dollar

What will happen as the US dollar declines in importance is difficult to predict. The US dollar as a central bank reserve currency has suffered a decline and presently makes up about 60% of central bank global currency reserves. The euro and yen are the next two most important reserve currencies while the Chinese yuan is barely over 2% currently of total central bank reserves. This, however, may quickly change, depending on how fast the Chinese digital yuan spreads across China and then outside China.

Nemesis and Woe to the Dollar

While it is a matter of speculation, this writer believes that the US dollar is going to lose 75% to 85% of its value on the Forex markets in the course of the next decade, that is, by 2030. Considering the hollowing out of American manufacturing over the last score of years, the $800 billion annual trade deficit, the increasing federal debt that is currently $25.5 trillion and probably $30 trillion by the end of 2020 and possibly over $40 trillion or more by 2030, it is likely that the US dollar is not going to maintain the trust of global financial markets. If the course of current events continues with widespread corruption in Washington and race riots an everyday occurrence, it is unlikely that the US is going to be in a position to face future threats and challenges.

This pessimistic outlook may be wide of the mark and terribly mistaken; hopefully it is. Investors, however, should pay close attention to the course of the US dollar on Forex markets. This writer has already written various articles about diversifying currencies held in one’s portfolio. It may be somewhat soon to start diversification as the US dollar is still maintaining its value on Forex markets despite President Trump’s wish for a weaker dollar. At the present time the more uncertainty there is in global markets, the stronger the US dollar becomes. This anomaly might soon come to an end. It is not a question of “if” but a question of “when”.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

