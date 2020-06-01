Despite Gains, There Are Signs Of A Tired Rally (Technically Speaking For 6/1)

It's possible that we'll see a wave of developing countries default on debt payments this year (emphasis added):

One way of estimating the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the ability of emerging and developing countries to roll-over their external public debt is to assume that these countries will lose market access at least until the end of 2020.6 If official financing remains constant, net flows tied to long term debt with official creditors are expected to be $25 billion ($120b disbursements minus $71b principal repayment and $24b in interests) and net flows with private creditors amount to -$252 billion, as there will be principal and interest payments due ($170b and $82b, respectively) but no disbursements (which in 2018 amounted to $237b). Hence, the estimated shortfall on long term debt flows will be $227 billion.

The problems don't stop there. Some countries have free-floating currencies, which means they'll be making principal and interest payments in a devalued currency. This could be a very ugly year for emerging markets.

The latest round of Markit Economic's PMIs is out. First, the bad news. Practically all countries are seeing lower production, lower employment, longer lead times, and large drops in demand, especially trade. But there are some green shoots as well. China's PMI is now above 50 (50.7). The pace of the decline is slowing. And there are a few noticeable improvements in the data: South Korea's and Taiwan's respective PMIs are still in the lower 40s; Vietnam's rose from 32.7 to 42.7; France's rose from 31.5 to 45.5; Italy's increased from 31.1. to 45.4; the EU region's advanced from 33.4 to 39.4. So long as there isn't a second wave of lockdowns, it's possible we've seen the worst of the data.

According to CNBC, Russia may have a COVID-19 treatment:

“Avifavir is Russia’s first Covid-19 drug and has shown high efficacy in treating patients with coronavirus during clinical trials. Avifavir has received a registration certificate from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation. Thus, Avifavir has become the first Favipiravir-based drug in the world approved for the treatment of Covid-19,” they said in the statement. According to data received from an earlier clinical trial of the drug, 65% of the 40 patients tested negative for coronavirus after five days of treatment, which was two times higher than in the standard therapy group, RDIF and ChemRar said last month.

This is obviously good news.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Okay -- we'll take the gain, obviously. And on the plus side, small-caps again led higher. But the gains are statistically as much noise as they are meaningful. Larger-caps were barely unchanged. Most sectors were higher, with the exception of health care. There's not much of a pattern to the performance.

The markets have made a solid run from the March lows. But there are two indicators pointing to a very stretched situation. Let's start with the MACD: The above chart is 12 years long. Look at the top panel, which has the MACD. It hasn't been this high in that time frame. The QQQ has the same situation.

And the percentage of stocks above the 50-day EMA is very high for both indexes: The percentage of SPY stocks above their respective 50-day EMA is now over 90%. While the percentage of QQQ stocks above their respective 50-day EMA is just below 90%.

Both of these indicators are like elastic chords: they will stretch for a while but will eventually regress to the mean. That doesn't mean it will happen soon, only that it is more likely.

