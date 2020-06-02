It's worth owning shares of CrowdStrike at the moment but it is not a buy, hold & forget stock. It should be monitored closely.

What is CrowdStrike's moat? Are they disrupting cybersecurity? Do they have a competitive advantage from their algorithms and collected data?

This could be a buying opportunity but it could also mean that the market is trying to tell us something.

This discount doesn't seem warranted if you are looking at the numbers only, which are quite extraordinary in terms of growth and improving profitability.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) is trading at a discount in terms of EV/S multiples relative to comparable public companies and is still below its all-time high of last year. This is a bit puzzling since the company is showing exceptional numbers. Is the market trying to tell us something?

Data by YCharts

In The Right Place At The Right Time

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity company providing endpoint protection. As the name suggests, endpoint protection is a security solution deployed on endpoint devices (i.e. desktop computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, etc.) to prevent malware and cyber attacks.

There are two major trends investors should be aware of in this space:

There is a huge shift happening from LAN-managed endpoint security solutions to cloud-delivered solutions – Gartner even calls it "disruptive change" in its latest Magic Quadrant report for Endpoint Protection Platforms. Gartner expects cloud-delivered EPP solutions to grow from 20% of new deals to 95% by the year 2025 – in other words, in the next years, cloud-based solutions will completely overtake endpoint security. The integration of endpoint detection and remediation capabilities (EDR). According to Gartner, "EDR brings critical incident response visibility, search, a threat hunting capability, and, most importantly, a better detection capability that is based on behavior modeling".

Both of these trends play directly into the hands of CrowdStrike: It's a cloud-native endpoint protection platform with a focus on endpoint detection and remediation. Gartner thinks that organizations looking for these qualities "will find CrowdStrike very compelling", which is a quite rare endorsement for such kind of a report.

Ultra-High Growth At Relatively Low Valuation

CrowdStrike is clearly resonating with customers, showing ultra-high growth and rapidly taking market share. According to Gartner's Magic Quadrant, it is the most visionary vendor and only second to Microsoft (MSFT) in its ability to execute.

In the last reported quarter (Q4 2020), CrowdStrike's total Revenue was $152.1 million, an 89% increase, compared to Q4 2019. The company ended the quarter with 5,431 Subscription Customers, growing that number by 116% over the last year.

There is only a very short list of companies seeing similar growth at this scale in the cloud/SaaS-space. Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Datadog (DDOG) come to mind.

Yet, there seems to be a mismatch between CrowdStrike's growth and the valuation multiple the market has assigned to the stock. CrowdStrike has the highest current growth rate among a group of comparable companies...

Data by YCharts

...however, according to YCharts, CrowdStrike has the lowest valuation among the companies in comparison.

Data by YCharts

This is even more puzzling since CrowdStrike has made huge strides in terms of profitability: They significantly improved gross margins in the last two years from the 50s into the low 70s (long-term goal of 75%-80%). The Non-GAAP operating margin has improved from -65.96% in Q1 2019 to -4.4% in Q4 2020 and they reported positive free cash flow for the last two quarters.

One would expect that the combination of ultra-high growth and rapidly improving profitability metrics would grant CRWD a place among the stocks with the highest EV/S multiples.

Just look at one of the examples from the charts above: Zscaler (ZS). This company is also a cloud-native cybersecurity vendor, just like CrowdStrike. But despite the fact that CrowdStrike has more than double the growth rate and very similar (NYSE:TTM) free cash flow margins (2.6% for CRWD vs. 6.2% for ZS), CrowdStrike has the lower EV/S multiple. This doesn't make a lot of sense to me.

Does this mean that there is a buying opportunity for CrowdStrike shares? I would say generally yes - I own the shares myself. However, investors also have to be aware of the fact that the relatively lower EV/S multiple could mean that the market is trying to tell us something that can not be found in the numbers.

What Is The Market Missing?

In my opinion, the biggest challenge for the market when valuing CrowdStrike is that its market, endpoint protection, is perceived to be very competitive. Could it be that the one thing the market is missing in CrowdStrike is a durable competitive advantage?

When contemplating competitive advantages I started using Hamilton Helmer's framework of 7 Powers, which can be very helpful to conceptualize a companies' strategic possibilities and future potential.

In my view, the Powers worth examining more deeply in CrowdStrike's case would be Cornered Resources, Counter-Positioning (disruption), Network Economies, and Scale Economies. I think that Switching Costs are not very likely since CrowdStrike's products are very easy to set up and use (thus, I would assume it's rather painless for a customer to remove CrowdStrike's software and replace it with a competing product if necessary). Furthermore, Branding and Process Power don't seem applicable at the moment because these Powers are typically gained after long time periods – CrowdStrike is simply too young (founded in 2011) to really benefit from these types of Power.

Is CrowdStrike Disrupting Cybersecurity?

One of the more popular moat-angles among CrowdStrike investors is that it is disruptive. CrowdStrike's CEO also plays to that when he describes CrowdStrike as the Salesforce of cybersecurity. And as mentioned above, even Gartner calls the move to the cloud in endpoint protection a "disruptive change".

However, I would be careful to call CrowdStrike a real disruptive story. The Power of disruption (or counter positioning) comes from the fact that the disrupting company has almost no competition while it can grab market share. The key here is that incumbents, usually from the fear of hurting their existing business and profits, can't or don't want to change their business model towards the new paradigm. Netflix (NFLX) and its successful disruption of the movie and TV industry is one of the best practical examples of this phenomenon. It's important to note that in Netflix's case the shift to streaming took many years and is still ongoing.

This is not really happening in the endpoint protection market. As mentioned above, by the year 2025 (probably even earlier because of COVID-19) 95% of new deals will be cloud-delivered EPP solutions. Everyone is going to the cloud and it's happening fast.

For legacy companies that want to be relevant in the future of endpoint protection, the move to the cloud is a no-brainer. One of the big advantages of cloud-delivered products is that they reduce the friction of staying on the latest software releases. Currently, many companies are suffering breaches simply because they miss updating to the latest version. This is not an issue for CrowdStrike customers, and it shouldn't be for any customer of endpoint protection solutions in the future.

Of course, not every competitor will enjoy similar success in that shift to the cloud. CrowdStrike, as one of the leaders in cloud-EPP, obviously has resonating products and has made huge strides in gaining market share.

But ultimately, there is no such thing as "Product Power". Having a better product is great, but it's not a durable competitive advantage. What the market may be fearing is that if CrowdStrike doesn't find a different source of Power there will be much more competition in the future so that a.) it will be harder to find growth and b.) there won't be a lot of profits left from competitive arbitrage.

The Problem With Data And Algorithms As A Moat

Which brings us to the second popular angle of CrowdStrike's moat thesis: Its ability to collect and use an ever-increasing amount of data (over 2 trillion events per week), which, through sophisticated AI and ML, will enable CrowdStrike's platform to prevent breaches better than any competitor on the market. This, in my view, is a much more compelling argument than the disruption argument, and it is also one of the main reasons I was propelled to take a position in CrowdStrike.

However, as I have just recently learned, the potential competitive advantage from data and algorithms can also be viewed in a different light. Not a long ago, Hamilton Helmer himself was a guest on the Invest Like The Best-podcast where he shared some interesting thoughts about why he thinks that data and algorithms are rarely a source of durable competitive advantages.

Basically he argued that in practice algorithms are not a strong source of Power since the math behind it can be recreated and worked around rather easily. Furthermore, in many cases, the addition of data is not directly proportional to the benefit of the data; i.e. the benefit from additional data is not linear but flattens out at some point.

In CrowdStrike's case, this could mean that as its platform learns all the angles to prevent a certain malware type, the marginal benefit of an additional data point gets closer and closer to zero. In other words, if the algorithm perfectly knows how to deal with a certain attack after, say, 10 million events, there is not a lot of value-added from additional data collected on that malware. Thus, if competitors can also reach a certain threshold of data, there might not be a competitive advantage from the data for anyone.

Seen in that light, collecting 2 trillion events per week might seem like a huge differentiator, but to be honest it is hard to judge how valuable this data is compared to the data that competitors have.

Conclusion

Readers should not understand this article as a deep dive into CrowdStrike's (potential) competitive advantages. What I wanted to do was to play devil's advocate with some popular moat-ideas about CrowdStrike, hoping that it might spark a discussion in the comments section.

While I was critical of the disruptive nature of CrowdStrike in the sense of a longer-term competitive advantage, it still has to be emphasized that the whole market moving to the cloud is a clear positive for CrowdStrike.

Moreover, my negative point about the importance of data and algorithms could be seen in a different light. My feeling is that in the EPP market it is not only important to have the highest amount of data and the best algorithm, but also how quickly you can act on that data. It is the ability to provide up-to-date solutions at all times to your customers which drives a lot of customer value. In a nutshell, this is the big advantage of cloud-native solutions in the first place. There is no doubt that CrowdStrike is one of the leaders in this new world and positioned to benefit greatly at least in the short- to medium-term.

At the end of the day, CrowdStrike's numbers speak for themselves. It is a great company that has the right product at the right time, phenomenal growth, and good visibility towards profitability. I don't want to argue that shares are cheap at a forward EV/S of 25 on an absolute basis. This is a premium valuation and maybe I have been overthinking the somewhat negative market perception of CrowdStrike in this article. However, relative to other companies, I still think it is unreasonably cheap if competitive problems don't arise in the future.

I also assume that CrowdStrike is benefitting immensely from the current work from home environment. I would be very surprised if they didn't report a great earnings report this week. Barring some unexpected surprises, I would recommend owning the shares. Because of the uncertainties regarding competition, I don't consider CrowdStrike a buy, hold & forget stock (few stocks are). I will be closely monitoring growth rates and profitability metrics, and I think you should do that too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD, DDOG, NFLX, ZM, ZS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.