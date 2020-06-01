Ever since the quarterly earnings report released on April 30, 2020, shares of Nokia (NOK) built an uptrend. Buying momentum finally accelerated on June 1, sending NOK stock sharply above the $4.00. Investors are realizing the 5G contract wins, at Huawei's loss, will boost long-term revenue and, potentially, restore its dividend sooner than realized.

There are four key reasons investors are bidding Nokia shares higher.

1. Nokia 5G Phone Release

Nokia no longer relies on the smartphone business for its growth. But HMD Global's testing of a low-cost 5G Nokia phone is still a positive development. Not only would an inexpensive smartphone lift Nokia's branding value, but the 5G support will remind its potential customers that it is a leader in 5G networking solutions.

The Nokia 7.3 device may run on Qualcomm's (QCOM) Snapdragon processor, while the low-cost version will have a MediaTek Dimensity 8xx chipset. Even if HMD Global releases the device in 2021, cash-strapped customers will probably wait for the budget version.

2. Huawei Loses 5G Business

Mounting pressure from government regulators to remove 5G kits from existing networks will benefit both Nokia and Ericsson (ERIC). Various UK telecom operators could only have 35% of its core network using Huawei 5G kit. But now, the U.S. is pressuring them to not have any Huawei 5G at all. Nokia's new 10G-PON deal with Openreach, a UK network wholesaler, further underlines the company's responsibilities in the region. Nokia will contribute to the Openreach fibre rollout. This will reach 4.5 million premises by the end of next year in March. Openreach CEO Clive Selley said:

Nokia's innovative solutions are helping us to build it better, broader and faster. Our partnership with Nokia will be critical in helping us to upgrade the nation and hit our target of reaching four and a half million premises by the end of March 2021."

Implementing 10G PON technology will help futureproof the telecom operators' networks.

3. Embracing Open RAN

Just as AMD (AMD) embraced open-source architecture in the graphics card drivers over Nvidia's (NVDA) proprietary ones, Nokia is joining the Open RAN Policy Coalitions. By standing out to support open RAN, the company puts its weight in collaborative efforts. This gives the company an advantage over Ericsson and Huawei. Note that both AMD and Nvidia are my "buy" picks from a few years ago.

Nokia's VP of government relations in the Americas said that it "believes that policymakers, operators, and equipment providers should work together to support research and development of emerging network technologies that include open systems, advanced 5G technologies, and foundational 6G research."

Nokia also noted that it is the only RAN vendor involved in Rakuten Mobile's launch of 4G LTE in Japan. This is a virtualized, cloud-native network on open RAN. Nokia still has work to do there. The Nokia radios are not disaggregated, so it does not use the open interoperable interfaces (according to Uhana co-founder Sachin Katti).

4. Technical Buy Signal

Long-time followers on my Nokia coverage will appreciate my fundamental reasoning for the stock's undervaluation than what the chart says. Still, the moving average convergence/divergence signaled a 'buy' when the stock bounced from its lowest point of 2020:

Chart created on Stock Rover Visuals

Fundamental investors may build a 5-year discounted cash flow growth exit model with the following metrics:

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 9.5% - 8.0% 9.00% Perpetuity Growth Rate 3.5% - 4.5% 4.00% Fair Value $5.12 - $8.06 $5.93 Upside 22.1% - 92.2% 41.40%

Model courtesy of Finbox

Revenue forecast:

The conservative revenue growth forecast of 4-5% annually is not a downgrade from my previously posted model. Its purpose is to show that even a modest increase in annual revenue implies the stock has a fair value of almost $6.00.

On the DIY value investing service, I seldom encourage investors to chase stocks that already rose. Nokia may prove the exception. Buying volume is light, so the stock may still pull back. If that does not happen, shares could reach the $4.50-5.00 sooner than expected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.