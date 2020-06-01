Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor, Your Huddled Savers

As an investing community, shouldn't we be happy that consumers are saving more and spending less?

Source: Author / Location: Runyon Canyon, Los Angeles

Behind every cloud is another cloud. --Judy Garland

In March and April, I thought the pandemic was the craziest thing I would ever live through. Now, in May/June, the national zeitgeist of vitriolic division trumps the pandemic itself. We're a nation in what feels like a never-ending conundrum. We've developed deep fissures, alongside Republican and Democratic leadership, not only indifferent to adopting helpful leadership roles, but seemingly ill equipped to lead in the first place. But I digress.

Given the national and global climate, it feels small to even discuss the economy. But the reality is the economy is stuck in the middle and its revival matters to all people, regardless of status.

He Put Radio On The Internet!

On some days, HBO's Silicon Valley is my favorite television show of all-time. Among the many great characters Mike Judge and company included in that show, Russ Hanneman might be the best.

Hanneman is an eccentric billionaire who got rich during the early dot-com days. Silicon Valley based his character on the real life Mark Cuban. But there's a big difference between Hanneman and Cuban. Mark Cuban isn't an idiot. In fact, he has brought some of the most rational thought to the debate over the pandemic, particularly the economic aspects.

One idea Cuban likes to float for the next round of stimulus includes direct payments to individuals via "use it-or-lose it" prepaid debit cards. Cuban argues we need to get money flowing into the consumer economy. If you give Americans cash they might save it. Give them money with an expiration date and they'll spend it.

Enter another conundrum.

I Got Over A Thousand Dollars In The Bank

That's part of one of my favorite Tom Petty lyrics from Room At The Top. I got over a thousand dollars in the bank. And I'm all right.

Like so many of Petty's lyrics, its profound greatness resides in its almost basic simplicity. Petty probably didn't write those words about economic stimulus during a pandemic. But they sure do apply.

Millions of Americans are struggling, fear they might struggle in the near-term, or are simply experiencing acute or chronic economic anxiety. So the impulse to save is natural. And Americans are saving like crazy:

The personal savings rate hit a historic 33% in April, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday. This rate — how much people save as a percentage of their disposable income — is by far the highest since the department started tracking in the 1960s. April’s mark is up from 12.7% in March (emphasis added).

It's a natural response to economic uncertainty. To the reality that we face a prolonged recession, if not depression. To save. To give yourself the comfort that comes along with having a few bucks - maybe over a thousand dollars - in the bank. I'm in a comfortable position relative to a lot of people I know and I'm saving more than I ever have. By far.

With this as the backdrop, I have some issues with Cuban's proposal.

What type of spending? You'll get a $1,200 debit card, but you have to spend it. For many of the Americans presently saving more than they ever have, there's a better than zero chance they'll simply use the debit card to replace spending they did with income, be it from work or unemployment. They'll buy food with it. They link it up to pay utility bills. They spend it on necessities. This would have virtually no economic impact. It could further pad the savings rate. Or keep it from decreasing as much as it might otherwise, assuming it does decrease in the coming months as more opportunities for discretionary spending come back online.

Why discourage saving? Ever?? I might be missing something here, which is part of why I like contributing to Seeking Alpha. I don't know everything. And, as much as I think things through, there's always a detail or angle I'm most likely missing. But it seems to me we should want a nation of savers.

If we give Americans another $1,200 (or whatever) in cash, some will spend it. Others will save it. While those who save probably do not make an immediate contribution to the economy, we might be putting them in a position to make a more impactful one down the road.

With over a thousand dollars in the bank, Americans might be more willing to take on debt. Once the worst of the pandemic (and now, in many cities, the riots) appears to be over Americans could very well unleash all of that savings power in a fury of spending we have never seen before. Pent-up demand alongside record spending. It could be exactly what the nation needs to kick start the economy and inspire broader consumer confidence.

What if savers become investors? To me, this is the real conundrum.

Don't we want to be a nation of savers? Because savers just might turn into investors. If savers turn into investors, we could have less of a retirement crisis someday. If savers get their overall financial house in order - from building at least a bit of a cushion to making a run at retirement - will it make them more confident to spend along the way?

Participating in an economy that relies so heavily on consumer spending is a conflict that takes you into all sorts of economic theory. I'm on the side that what we're seeing happen now is a good thing, especially if it changes behavior and sustains. If individuals accumulate cash, they're eventually going to do something with it beyond relieve anxiety.

They're going to upgrade to a better, more expensive apartment. Maybe they'll buy a house. They could rely less on credit, using cash to make the discretionary purchases they used to charge. They'll leave bigger tips. They'll have another glass of wine. Maybe they'll start a small business. Confidence fuels the loosening of inhibitions and encourages thoughtful risk taking.

Put simply, policy making and one-off acts such as a stimulus plan should encourage Americans to save. If you save, you're ultimately going to put yourself in a better position to spend. This is why, unlike at least half of the Senate, I have no problem with enhanced unemployment benefits or generous monthly stipends during a time of need.

While these things might discourage work in the short term, they also encourage savings. At some point, Americans making more while unemployed will go back to work. They'll go back simply because the job they used to do becomes available again. They'll go back because they're physically and mentally bored. They'll go back because their benefits are about to run out. But, most of all, they'll go back because after having seen the power of savings - its impact on their anxiety, feelings of security, and overall lifestyle - they'll crave cash flow to keep it going.

Or am I being too optimistic? What some might call naive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.