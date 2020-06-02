My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: June 2020 Edition

This month's article will outline why I will change my allocation 100% to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) with my retirement assets in June. First let me review my performance in May. All of the ETFs I monitor moved higher in May. The market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, rose 4.53%. As for my pension plan assets, I had a lesser gain of 1.69% in May which underperformed SPY. My investment objective of preserving my capital was met, yet I did not beat the overall market as measured by the S&P 500 index. Table 1 below shows my returns and allocations for the month of May and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

Table 1 - Investment Returns for May

Table 2 - Investment Returns Last 12 Months

To review the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) , SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also have my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these various ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6-month and the 10- month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6-month moving average is above the 10-month moving average then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6-month moving average is below the 10-month moving average, the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens, I don't want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 - Monthly S&P 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long-term buy and sell signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index, while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital preservation.

I employ this strategy because I do not want to experience a large drawdown with my pension assets. During the 2008-2009 market crash, many people didn't even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would find. I submit that if those people would have used a market strategy similar to what I outline in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid much of the decline during the bear market and consequently would have had less emotional stress during that time period.

The following charts show the current status of the ETFs that I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 - Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

SPY gained 4.76% in May. More importantly, SPY achieved three important milestones. First, SPY closed above both of its moving averages. Second, the two moving averages closed in bullish alignment. The 6-month moving average is slightly above the 10- month moving average. Third, SPY closed above the dashed green line on Chart 2. That line previously represented where a failed breakout occurred in February. Now, SPY has recaptured that line which is bullish. These three bullish developments are the reasons why I will allocate 100% of my funds to SPY in June. I think this action will keep me aligned with the market moving forward.

Chart 3 - Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

IWM gained 6.59% in May. For the second month in a row, IWM had the highest rate of return of all the ETFs I monitor. Despite the last two months of gains, IWM closed below both of its moving averages. IWM remains in bearish alignment and because of that I will refrain from allocating money to IWM.

Chart 4 - Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

IWM outperformed SPY by 1.74% in May. Despite that performance, this ratio remains in bearish alignment. Before I allocate money to IWM instead of SPY, I need to see this ratio close above its 10-month moving average.

Chart 5 - Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

EFA gained 5.43% in May on lower volume than the previous month. Despite two months of solid gains, EFA remains below both moving averages. With EFA being in bearish alignment I won't allocate any of my retirement funds to EFA.

Chart 6 - Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

EFA showed signs of life against SPY in May. EFA outperformed SPY by 0.63%. The long-term trend of underperformance of EFA against SPY remains in place, however. Chart 6 continues to show the underperformance of EFA to SPY. I will continue to review this ratio looking for the ratio to close above its 10-month moving average.

Chart 7 - Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

EFA underperformed IWM for the second month in a row. EFA underperformed IWM by 1.09%. The ratio closed below both moving averages and the ratio remains inside the green box. I will continue to monitor this ratio.

Chart 8 - Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

Chart 8 shows that AGG rose 0.67% in May. It was a modest gain, yet AGG closed at its high. AGG remains in bullish alignment. Even though AGG has performed well, I am taking my money out of AGG and allocating it to SPY as mentioned previously.

Chart 9 - Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 9 shows that AGG underperformed SPY in May by 3.91%. This is the second month in a row of underperformance. The ratio remains in bullish alignment, yet the ratio closed below the two moving averages. Last month, I mentioned that the ratio recently set a higher high. Now the question is, will the ratio make a higher low? As stated last month, for the long-term bullish trend to be in place you need to see a series of higher highs and higher lows. If we see that, it would indicate that equities are underperforming bonds for quite some time. I will continue to monitor this ratio.

In summary, May saw all four of the ETFs I monitor rise on lower volume. IWM was the best-returning ETF in May. IWM and EFA remain in bearish alignment. It is SPY that has my attention as I look to June. SPY closed above both of its moving averages. Its moving averages are now in bullish alignment. Lastly, SPY closed above a key level. These three events are the reasons why I will allocate 100% of my funds to SPY in June. I think this action will properly align me with the markets moving forward.

