We're more than 95% of the way through the Q1 earnings season for the precious metals sector, and it's been a tricky quarter for the group, with quite a few names forced to wind down operations in the last two weeks of March. One of the few names in Canada that wasn't affected was Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF), as the East Coast producer put up an exceptional quarter, with quarterly gold production of roughly 5,000 ounces, and saw operating cash flow spike to a new 2-year high despite lower grades in the quarter. While the company is a micro-cap junior that's relatively off the radar of most investors, the higher gold (GLD) price is likely to be a significant tailwind for the company, which improves all-in cost margins to above 30% at $1,600/oz gold. Based on speculative upside from the company's high-grade Goldboro Project, and the fact that Anaconda Mining is trading at a very reasonable valuation of less than 3x FY 2020 operating cash flow, I see the stock as a Hold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Anaconda Mining released its Q1 results late last month, and the company reported a solid quarter of gold production, despite the COVID-19 related headwinds which weighed on several other Canadian producers. The company produced 4,997 ounces of gold in Q1, and the mine generated over C$4.3 million in operating cash flow, a 2-year high for operating cash flow for the company. The catalyst to this solid financial performance was a higher gold price above US$1,500/oz in the quarter, and significantly increased mill throughput, with nearly 1,300 tonnes per day milled in Q1. Since the COVID-19 restrictions went into effect in most of Ontario and Quebec, Anaconda has been unaffected, and it's been mostly business as usual for the Newfoundland-based gold producer. Therefore, while several gold producers are getting set for a nasty set of Q2 results with between 20-60 days of production offline, Anaconda should have yet another near-record quarter from a financial standpoint. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the table above, Anaconda produced just below 5,000 ounces of gold in Q1, up 20% from the 4,176 ounces produced in Q1 2019, and the company remains on track to trounce the 16,700 ounces of gold production from last year at its Point Rousse Complex. The company guided for 18,500 ounces at the mid-point for FY 2020, with operating costs expected to come in at US$800/oz. Thus far, the company is tracking ahead of this production guidance, though costs are running a little high, at US$867/oz in Q1. It's worth noting, however, that the higher costs year over year are due to higher strip ratios and lower grades at Pine Cove vs. the higher-grade Stog'er Tight Mine. Despite this fact, the company has maintained its guidance, with operating costs expected to trend lower throughout the year as strip ratios decrease from the 5.4 to 1 strip ratio figure in Q1.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

From an operational standpoint, aside from the lower grades which are out of its control due to mining in a different area, Anaconda had a solid quarter. Mill throughput for Q1 came in at 113,000 tonnes, up 42% year over year, resulting in a throughput of 1,270 tonnes per day vs. the 1,135 tonnes per day rate in Q1 2019. Meanwhile, gold recoveries were actually up in the quarter despite 19% lower grades (1.57 vs. 1.94), with the Q1 gold recovery rate coming in at a more respectable 87.4%, up 260 basis points year over year. Therefore, the substantial increase in throughput and gold recoveries offset most of the headwinds from grade, allowing for higher gold production. Finally, the gold price strength didn't hurt either, and this allowed the company to report revenue of over C$10 million in Q1, with the company on track to deliver over C$36 million in revenue in FY 2020. This may seem like a paltry figure, but it's a solid performance for a company trading below a C$35 million market cap. Let's take a look at the financial results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While the 2-year high in revenues is undoubtedly a welcome development for investors, the spike in cash flow is just as impressive as the company generated C$4.3 million in operating cash flow in Q1. The significant increase in operating cash flow year over year ($4.3 million vs. $4.1 million) was helped by the gold price strength in Q1, with the company's average realized gold selling price coming in at $1,526/oz. The good news is that this figure should jump significantly in Q2, as the gold price only traded below $1,600/oz for two days thus far in Q2, and has spent more than 45 days above $1,650/oz. Therefore, an average realized selling price above $1,625/oz in Q2 would not be surprising, which would translate to revenue of over C$11 million and operating cash flow above C$4.5 million. Therefore, on a conservative basis, Anaconda should be able to generate C$16 million in operating cash flow for FY 2020, placing the company at just 2x forward operating cash flow.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While investors might think that a 20,000-ounce per year producer is a relatively dull investment thesis, it's important to note that Anaconda's goal is to become a 50,000-ounce producer, and the company's high-grade underground deposit in Nova Scotia, Goldboro, could help the company achieve this goal. While we don't have a Feasibility Study on the project yet, we have a substantial gold resource of 1.38 million ounces at an average above 6.4 grams per tonne gold. In addition, the bulk sample completed on the property in Q1 had satisfactory reconciliation to what was predicted in the resource model, with the model predicting 11,000 tonnes at an average undiluted grade of 3.81 grams per tonne gold. The company mined 13,000 tonnes of material at a diluted grade 3.21 grams per tonne gold, with nearly 90% of these tonnes coming in at 3.51 grams per tonne gold. In total, the company produced 970 ounces from the bulk sample for gross proceeds of just over C$1.5 million.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company News Release)

While we are going to need to see considerable work done at Goldboro before the company gives any real value for this resource and project, it's encouraging that the company does have a solid runway to organic growth assuming a Positive Feasibility Study in H2 2020. This separates Anaconda Mining from many of the other junior producers in the sector with sub 50,000-ounce production profiles, as while many of these names are cheap, there's minimal production growth to justify a significant long-term re-rating.

It's worth pointing out that there are two risks to the Anaconda Mining thesis, with the first being a relatively small resource at mines surrounding the Point Rousse Complex, and a meager cash balance, with just C$3.6 million in working capital to finish Q1. Addressing the first issue first, the company's Point Rousse area resources stand at just 198,000 ounces, or barely 100,000 ounces if excluding inferred resources. While this is good for 5 years of mine life at the current run rate, I would be much more comfortable if we had a 500,000-ounce plus resource at Point Rousse. This is because many things can go wrong when mining, and with a resource that small, there's little room for error when it comes to reconciliation to the block model and flexibility on where to mine. The good news is that the company has several targets in the area and an aggressive drill program planned for FY 2020, with a 9,500 meter drill program set to test several targets this year. While there is a high probability that this should lead to an increase in leads for resource expansion, there are no guarantees.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to tackle the cash issue, with working capital below C$4.0 million, I don't see this as a significant issue. As it stands, the company's spending is quite low, with average capital expenditures of less than C$5 million per quarter, while operating cash flow is coming in above C$4 million thanks to the gold price strength. Therefore, while the company could run into some trouble if we see government-mandated restrictions on operations, it's unlikely this will occur if they didn't shut down Anaconda's operations at the peak of the COVID-19 precautions in March and April. In summary, while the low working capital is not ideal, I don't foresee it being a significant issue unless operations are shut down for more than two quarters. Besides, the company can always choose to curtail its drill program to conserve cash if it needs to, if a situation like this does arise.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Anaconda Mining is a very speculative name with a sub C$50 million market cap, I believe the company is worth keeping on one's radar for those comfortable trading smaller producers. The company was not a name worth writing home about below $1,350/oz gold; however, at the current gold price above $1,600/oz, there's finally some opportunity here with robust gross margin expansion and the potential for more than C$5 million in operating cash flow per quarter. With the company trading at just 2x my estimates for FY 2020 operating cash flow of C$17 million, I see the stock as a Hold currently, but we'll likely need new discoveries at Point Rousse or a positive Feasibility Study out of Goldboro to justify a C$75 million-plus market cap.

