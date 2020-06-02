However, despite this, it is focused on managing costs and its recently cut dividend are near the double-digits.

The company is in a tough spot - like all other American shale producers - due to the geology of oil production from the region.

Kimbell Royalty Partners is the landlord of one of the largest oil basins on Earth, along with numerous other oil basins.

[Editor's note 6/3/2020: The author originally wrote this article for subscribers to 'The Energy Forum', before the dividend cut, and missed the updates when republishing. We regret this oversight, and the article has now been fixed with the corrected, current dividend yield. The author's thesis remains the same.]

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) is the landlord of the fastest-growing large oil field in the world, the Permian Basin. Additionally, the company owns 13 million acres across a number of different major shale oil and gas plays. The company's incredibly impressive asset portfolio means that, despite its status as a landlord in a tough spot, it still has potential.

(Kimbell Royalty Partners - Oklahoma Mineral Rights)

Business Overview

Kimbell Royalty Partners is one of the most interesting companies in the oil patch. It has a diverse portfolio of assets and earns money by leasing out mineral rights.

(Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Overview - Kimbell Royalty Partners Investor Presentation)

Kimbell has royalty interests in an astounding 94 thousand wells with 144 thousand net royalty acres. The important thing to pay attention to here is that the company has an incredibly diverse portfolio of assets, resulting in almost 13 thousand barrels / day of production and providing quarterly revenue of almost $27 million.

Kimbell has 81 rigs drilling here at no cost to the company, and it gets a % of the revenues they produce. Here's the thing investors need to pay attention to here: Kimbell's income is based on capital spending (as it is tied to U.S. shale production). As U.S. shale drilling collapses from the recent price collapse, the company's income could drop significantly.

Detailed Asset Overview

Let's take a look at Kimbell Royalty Partners' detailed asset overview, to highlight the company's business in more detail.

(Kimbell Royalty Partners Asset Map - Kimbell Royalty Partners Investor Presentation)

The above image highlights the company's distribution of rigs and acreage. Kimbell's substantial resources and acreage highlights how it is connected to every single major asset play in the United States. More importantly, the company's diverse portfolio of assets highlights how it is free from any particular localized geographic issues.

One other thing I want to highlight here is the benefits of the company's distributed asset base in a COVID-19 world. If you look at the Appalachian Basin, for example, this region is a much less significant crude oil region than it is a natural gas region. Additionally, significant percentages of this natural gas are transported to major consumption centers on the north-east coast.

In a stay-at-home world, people continue to use electricity, significant amounts, on a daily basis.

Company's Historical Returns

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a long history of returns for shareholders, something worth paying especially close attention to, despite the short-term volatility.

(Kimbell Royalty Partners - Kimbell Royalty Partners Investor Presentation)

Kimbell Royalty Partners has had strong performance since it went public, despite the fact that it went public during one of the worst oil crashes in history (that's still continued). That's because the company went public during the Permian Basin oil boom, which defied expectations and enabled significant growth in stock.

Kimbell has managed to increase its distribution by 27% annually since 1Q 2017 as a result of rapid increase in its production and available net royalty acres, along with significant reductions in costs. These things have resulted in not only unparalleled returns, but positioning the company well for the current crisis.

Kimbell's Capital Spending Susceptibility

Fundamentally, Kimbell Royalty Partners' biggest risk to shareholders comes from the fact that it depends on capital spending on its acreage.

(Kimbell Royalty Partners Rig Acreage - Kimbell Royalty Partners Investor Presentation)

The above image shows Kimbell's active rigs on its acreage by basin. It shows that the rig count has increased significantly across the board, especially in some of the company's newer acreage. A significant part of this is due to acquisitions the company has made, which we'll discuss later, however, some of it is due to growth on its acreage.

However, fundamentally, what's important for investors to pay attention to here is that the company's income comes from production, which comes from capital spending on its acreage. While it's true that Kimbell Royalty Partners has managed to keep its costs very low, if producers are producing on the company's acreage, then low costs are unimportant.

Traditionally, in the event of an oil crash, capital spending drops much quicker than production, and the same is expected to be true in the current oil crash. That could hurt Kimbell Royalty Partners' income significantly 1-2 years down the line as current production expires.

(Kimbell Royalty Partners Active Rigs - Kimbell Royalty Partners Investor Presentation)

However, with that said, there is one significant benefit to Kimbell Royalty Partners, and that is, Kimbell has focused on getting quality companies drilling on its acreage. If you take a look at which the company's largest customers are, you'll see companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Continental Resources (CLR), ConocoPhillips (COP), Kinder Morgan (KMI), etc.

Now no company is immune to $15-20/barrel WTI oil, which is unsustainable, besides the best of the best, like Exxon Mobil (with its $15 Permian Basin breakeven). And even if the best of the best can handle these lower prices, across the board, they've still been seeking to reduce cost by cutting capital spending.

However, having the best of the best in charge of paying you the money you use to reward shareholders does make you a lower-risk operation.

For those of you unfamiliar with how oil fields work, there is one additional risk here from global operators, and that is the geology of shale wells makes production easy to halt. When countries like Saudi Arabia halt production from their massive multi-decade old wells, they risk not being able to achieve the same pressure when they restart the well due to the geology and the various techniques used to maintain pressure (like water injection).

The same isn't true for shale. Not only are shale wells quick to get on-line, they decline fast, and halting production doesn't hurt the ability to restart production. For global candidates, like Exxon Mobil, seeking to reduce capital spending, that makes them much more appealing targets. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners' obvious concentration in the shale industry, that could provide a negative that hurts the company's recovery versus overall oil prices.

Springbok Acquisition

Kimbell Royalty has recently made a difficult-timed acquisition to expand its portfolio. Despite this, the company's Springbok acquisition has significant potential.

(Kimbell Royalty Partners Acquisition - Kimbell Royalty Partners Investor Presentation)

The acquisition, announced on January 9, 2020, was a significant $175 million one for a company that has dropped from $600 million to $200 million as a result of the oil crash. Kimbell has acquired oil and natural gas mineral assets that are expected to be immediately accretive from a DCF perspective. This will help support dividends at least in the short term.

There are several important aspects of this acquisition worth paying attention to that position the company well for the oil crash.

The first is that natural gas has outperformed versus oil since the start of the crash. That's because the primary source of oil consumption is oil fuel consumption. However, natural gas is used much more for electricity and other similar things. That has resulted in natural gas demand falling much less than oil demand since the start of the crash.

However, there are several important things worth paying attention to here. The first is that almost half the acquisition price was common stock, which has resulted in the company not bearing the full brunt from a cash acquisition and the decline in share prices. At the same time, its new assets have a lower decline rate, which helps lower breakevens.

A Long-Term Play

Fundamentally, putting this all together, Kimbell Royalty Partners is a long-term play.

(Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Highlights - Kimbell Royalty Partners Investor Presentation)

Kimbell Royalty Partners is a long-term play for several important reasons worth paying attention to. The first is that the company has a significant net royalty acre position with some of the lowest costs out of all the basins. It has a superior breakeven rate and lower operating costs. Lastly, the company has some of the best operators on its assets.

As a part of this, there's something small worth paying attention to. Kimbell Royalty Partners has 26% of production from EOR (enhanced oil recovery) units that have a very shallow production. That means this percentage of the company's cash flow, even from capital spending declines, will remain incredibly strong.

It's also worth noting that Kimbell has an attractive tax structure. The company expects to pay essentially 0% tax from 2020-2023 and <25% of dividends as taxable from 2024-2025. That's especially impressive given that it has a current dividend rate of near 10%, so having to pay near no taxes on this is incredibly impressive.

The energy yield investor market is incredibly large with significant demand here - and the company's yield provides significant growth potential.

Kimbell Royalty Partners is focused on long-term leverage of <1.5x, a prudent financial philosophy, even though the company has significant room to expand debt. It has participated in significant hedging. The company also has significant insider ownership with more than 20% insider ownership. That's significant insider ownership and it means the chance of another dividend cut is lower.

In fact, we experience Kimbell Royalty Partners to continue paying its near 10% dividend to shareholders, from its hedging, strong assets, and growth potential.

Conclusion

Kimbell Royalty Partners is a strong long-term investment with significant potential, despite the difficulty that it has faced from being a capital spending company in one of the worst oil crashes. However, with that said, the company has a dividend yield of near 10% it's paying out, and some strong options-based investment strategies are available.

Kimbell has recently made a difficult time acquisition, however, the strong stock component helps to soften the blow of this. Additionally, the company has hedged production and investors don't have to worry about taxes for several years. Lastly, Kimbell has some of the largest oil companies in the world operating on its acreage helping to protect it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.